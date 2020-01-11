President Trump’s and a statesman’s grand strategy in the Middle East

NAPLES: This writer does not pretend to know what’s in the mind of President Trump. After all the President runs circles around the political and media cabal of hapless leftists who trying to outsmart him. Nonetheless, in an epiphany of insight, it came to me just how wise he is at statecraft. We all, even his detractors, know what a great businessman he is, but his rapid transition into a statesman shocks most.

In a recent article on the crisis in the middle east, this writer warned of the danger of centering our military on the middle east as opposed to the real international threats facing us in Asia and Europe.

Thinking that a warning was necessary, it never occurred to me that President Trump was lightyears beyond that point until recent events unfolded.

Killing Quds General Qassem Soleimani was a strategic move, as opposed to a tactical one.

Strategic policy concerns the overall plan for our longterm interest. A tactical policy restricts thought to a specific plan of action on a specific operation. Previous Presidents, other than the great ones like Eisenhower, Reagan, and now Trump, all limited themselves to tactical planning.





The ability to see into the future with an understanding of the consequences of one’s actions is what separates mediocre thinkers from the great ones. Obviously President Trump has that ability. In killing Soleimani, Trump has positioned America to withdraw our forces in the middle east from a position of strength rather than weakness.

When Obama cut and ran from Iraq he showed an incredible weakness of will and foresight. It not only cost America lives, but it also laid the groundwork for the growth of ISIS and a renewed positioning for Iran to take leadership of that region.

But for Iran to exert power, it first has to defeat ISIS.

Iran’s mullahs waited for both America and Russia to come together to defeat ISIS. They used much of the 150 billion dollars Obama gifted them to aid in ISIS’ defeat, thinking they could shake down America again for more capital. Under Trump’s leadership that won’t happen.

Yet, the implications of Soleimani’s death rise to the level of greatness. In one single action, President Trump severely weakened Iran’s ability to wage war through their proxies, caused the world to see just how impotent Iran really is, and prove to the revolutionaries within Iran that America stands with them.

At the same time, it proves our resolve and willingness to act when we want and how we want.

Pure unadulterated U.S. power on display for the world to ponder. Certainly, China, Russia, and North Korea took notice that this President is both capable and willing to wisely use force when in the best interest of America.

Iran, for all its bluster, can do nothing to stop the U.S.

That is why they warned Iraq of their pending missile attack. Even as they knew full and well that they were also warning America. Then, as soon as the second ineffective salvo landed almost harmlessly, they immediately informed Washington that they wish to resume peaceful relations through the Swiss.

Thus positioning President Trump exactly where he wants to be – strong enough to withdraw troops from the region while keeping the military transitioning to prepare for peer warfare. President Trump never took his eye off of the big picture. Without a second thought, he imposed, even more, punishing monetary sanctions on Iran.

While the less knowledgeable leftist quaked in their boots over the possible monetary repercussions of such actions, the stock market reacted by climbing to new highs.

President Trump’s actions are all part of a grand strategy that eludes all leftist, as well as many others while keeping his campaign promises of no neverending wars. Those not intelligent enough to see what a grand plan this was whimper about offending Iran and causing our allies to wonder what will happen next. They are sheep, led to slaughter, through their own ignorance.

The truth is that the only way to maintain peace in our world is through strength. Or, as another President, Theodore Roosevelt, famously said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.