WASHINGTON. The post-presidency impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump can be considered a left-handed admission by Washington’s ruling class that – constitutionally speaking – that the big orange man is still the legitimate President of the United States. A threat that they cannot accept and must destroy. Even if it means destroying America.

Impeachment never dies

Trump’s second show trial is reminiscent of “The Cadaver Synod” that occurred more than 1,000 years ago. (The Cadaver Synod: When a Pope’s Corpse Was Put on Trial)

That trial was odd, to say the least. The charges lodged against the accused could just as easily been leveled at hundreds of the defendant’s predecessors and a long line of successors. The man in the docket was Pope Formosus (AD 816-896). And at the time of his trial for perjury and corruptly attaining the papal throne, he had been dead for seven months.

Silent and rotting, Formosus was found guilty by a kangaroo court assembled by his angry and vindictive successor. Three of the corpse’s fingers were snapped from his cold, dead hands and his corpse thrown into a common grave. And so, what is known as the “Cadaver Synod” came to a grizzly end.





Historian Joseph Cummins notes in his book “History’s Great Untold Stories” that the Vatican’s reticence to discuss this strange episode in papal history “may be partly because madness is less acceptable than murder or sexual malfeasance – we may talk about our outlaw ancestors, but we tend to keep the crazy ones in the closet.”

Rigged elections and insurrection

We see this same religious fanaticism on display in today’s impeachment-crazed Washington. And this craziness extends to many of the swamp’s Republican denizens and more than a few thumb-sucking conservative intellectualoids.

The “impeachable offense” centers on the storming of the US Capitol Dome last Jan. 6th by Americans angered at being disenfranchised by the Democratic Party machine’s theft of the presidency through massive voter fraud.

This revolt, in which not one hair on a congressional worthy’s perfectly quaffed head was mussed, has been described as “insurrection.” An act, say swampy individuals unaccustomed to boisterous opposition, President Trump is guilty of “inciting.”

This new narrative seeks to label as treason all political opposition to former Vice President Joe Biden’s illegitimate regime. A term associated with Trump since the days when Democrats first began accusing him of being a traitorous spy for Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

If the use of the word insurrection is how one defines an unwillingness to accept a drooling and delusional pretender’s right to sit in the Oval Office, that means tens of millions of Americans can be considered card-carrying members of the insurrection.

The Insurrection Party

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump “has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party… The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’” said the Journal.

But there’s just one problem. According to the World Trademark Review…:

“… a trademark application was filed last month [December 6, 2020] for the term THE PATRIOT PARTY by an Arizona company called ‘BOS4LLC.’”

Perhaps Trump should consider trademarking the name “The Insurrection Party.”

His presidency was a radical departure from the feeble GOP administrations of the past. Those who so desperately sought the approval of their Democratic friends “across the aisle” and a pat on the head from the mainstream media.





Just like those Republicans now joining with Democrats in the second impeachment of President Trump for refusing to sheepishly accept the Big Electoral Steal of 2020.

Remember their names – House Representatives Liz Cheney, WY, John Katko, NY, Adam Kinzinger, Ill, Fred Upton, Michigan, Jaime Beutler, Washington, Dan Newhouse, Washington, Peter Meijer, Michigan. Senators expected to vote against President Trump include Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky, Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, Mitt Romney, Utah, Rob Portman, Ohio, Thom Tillis, North Carolina.

Republicans in Washington fear a third party will strip away tens of millions of Trump voters who in 2015 rejected the 16 GOP empty suits that ran against the only America-First candidate.

That was an act of insurrection.

Embrace the term “insurrection”

One of these voters are sure to continue should they join Donald Trump in forming a functioning opposition party. One willing to confront former Vice President Joe Biden’s illegitimate regime. As well as the lickspittle Republicans who support it with their silence and through their inaction.

What’s really behind the post-coup synod impeachment of President Trump?

Like the proceedings against Pope Formosus so long ago, Trump’s impending Senate impeachment trial seeks to convict the outsider for political heresy. Attempting to minimalize the third-way, America-First mass movement forming against Washington’s corrupt, bipartisan status quo.

An impeachment show trial intended to tar all its adherents as traitors to their country. As the Russia hoax intended to brand Donald Trump. To tamp down the rise of the New Patriot Party.

So, embrace the term “insurrection” as a noble definition of actions by those unwilling to stand idle in the face of illegitimate government.

As Thomas Jefferson wrote to fellow Founder John Adams:

“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing.”

And, for that matter, so is insurrection.

Welcome to the Resistance 2.0

Seventy-Five or more million Americans can stop Joe Biden and the Democrat’s horrible policies. Biden’s overturning the XL Pipeline causing some estimate up to 100,00 direct and ancillary jobs. The overturning of Trump’s orders to provide affordable insulin and EpiPen to those most vulnerable, which will cost lives. Reducing the reduction of Abortion funding, leading to more American babies slaughtered in the womb. Declarations that conservatives are domestic terrorists. The continued occupation of Washington, D.C. by the National Guard. We are not China.

The second impeachment of President Trump in order to stop his running in 2024.

How can we stop it: Call, write, email your representative in the House. Your senator in Congress. Your legislatures in your state. Demand that they stand up for America and Americans and put a stop to Biden’s horrific plans to destroy America – all for the hatred of President Trump and the millions of us that support him.

Do something. Contact the men and women in Washington DC and demand they give our voice back to those who they govern. And don’t forget to send your letter to the White House. 75 million mail-in demands count. Send a different letter, email, or phone call for every policy.

Contact Joe Biden and state elected officials

Contact Joe Bidenonline, or call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 or the comments line at 202-456-1111 during business hours.

Locate your Senator’s contact information.

Find your State Representative representative website and contact information.

Local Elected Officials

Locate your mayor by name, city, or population size.

Find your county executive (the head of the executive branch of government in your county) by map search or your ZIP Code. The county executive may be an elected or an appointed position.

Get the contact information for your city, county, and town officials.

Welcome to the Resistance 2.0

Seventy-Five or more million Americans can stop Joe Biden and the Democrat’s horrible policies. Biden’s overturning the XL Pipeline causing some estimate up to 100,00 direct and ancillary jobs. The overturning of Trump’s orders to provide affordable insulin and EpiPen to those most vulnerable, which will cost lives. Reducing the reduction of Abortion funding, leading to more American babies slaughtered in the womb. Declarations that conservatives are domestic terrorists. The continued occupation of Washington, D.C. by the National Guard. We are not China.

How can we stop it: Call, write, email your representative in the House. Your senator in Congress. Your legislatures in your state. Demand that they stand up for America and Americans and put a stop to Biden’s horrific plans to destroy America – all for the hatred of President Trump and the millions of us that support him.

Do something. Contact the men and women in Washington DC and demand they give our voice back to those who they govern. And don’t forget to send your letter to the White House. 75 million mail-in demands count. Send a different letter, email, or phone call for every policy.

Contact Joe Biden and state elected officials

Contact Joe Bidenonline, or call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 or the comments line at 202-456-1111 during business hours.

Locate your Senator’s contact information.

Find your State Representative representative website and contact information.

Local Elected Officials

Locate your mayor by name, city, or population size.

Find your county executive (the head of the executive branch of government in your county) by map search or your ZIP Code. The county executive may be an elected or an appointed position.

Get the contact information for your city, county, and town officials.

****************************************************************************************

Top Image: President Trump attends a protest on Capitol Hill. Screen capture.