President Trump’s GOP is changing, finding recognition in unlikely places

President Trump is changing the GOP. It is no longer an old-white man’s party. It is a party that reflects the conservative movement in America that includes Blacks, Hispanics, Women, and the LGBTQ community. Throughout the RNC convention, we heard from the blue-collar workers, the sports leaders, the women of the Trump Administration including Kayleigh McEnancy and Kelly Anne Conway, both conservative political voices that the President has encouraged and promoted.
We heard from those, like Anne Dorn whose husband, Police Officer David Dorn was killed by the BLM looters in St. Louis, but whose death, like that of the children, was ignored by the Democrat’s convention, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We heard from Abby Johnson is a former Planned Parenthood employee who became a pro-life advocate. She informed Americans that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a racist who promoted abortion to reduce the black population
Sister Dede Byrne was a powerful speaker:
If a nun can be described as charming, Sister Dede Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts is that sister. Addressing those listening she joked that “you better be careful what you pray for.” Her prayer was to help her find her Pro-life voice for the born and unborn. And here she is, on the stage of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Before taking the habit Sister Dede spent 30 years in the military as a doctor and surgeon. She entered her religious order in 2002, serving the poor around the world. She is not political but will fight to protect the rights of unborn children.
“I’m not just pro-life. I’m pro-eternal life.”
One only needs to look at the speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention to see with their own eyes how the Republican Party has changed to reflect America.
What is important to remember is that these speakers, as well as others, all have a personal story to tell. A story of why they support the President, and how the President has supported them. Stories if support from a wide swath of Americans – from Blacks and Hispanics, Women and the LGBTQ community. From Americans and Immigrants.
Night One – 2020 Republican National Convention: America is a land of promise
Speakers include:
Rona McDaniel is the first female leader of a major political party
Congressional candidate Kim Klacik of Maryland, who is black, is running to change Democrat policies in a failed Baltimore, Maryland
Senator Tim Scott, a black man representing South Carolina, who is working with the President on Opportunity Zones and Policing Reform
Nikki Haley, Secretary of State, Trump Administration, the daughter of immigrants from India, Haley says she grew up “a brown girl in a black and white world.” She said unequivocally that “America is not a racist country,” as she became the first female minority Governor of South Carolina.
Herschel Walker, a three decade-plus personal friend of the President, and a black sports and culture icon
Representative Vernon Jones, a black democrat from Georgia who supports the President
Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban dissident Maximo Alvarez, whose family fled Communist Cuba, delivered a passionate speech against Marxism. Alvarez, a Florida businessman gave an emotional speech about the consequences of swallowing the “communist pill” and said that it is “up to us to decide our fate, and to choose freedom over oppression.”
“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before,” Alvarez said Monday. “I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.”
“I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill,” Alvarez said.
Night Two – America a Land of Opportunity
Myron Lizer, the Vice President of the Navajo Nation, praised President Trump’s warm relationship with American Indians. Trump established Operation Lady Justice to help find missing American Indians.
Jeanette Nunez, the first Latina Florida Lieutenant Governor whose family escaped the Communism of Fidel Castro’s Cuba
Jon Ponder offered his living testimonial of a man turning his life around. He was a black criminal, and Richard Beasley was the white FBI agent who arrested him.
Welcoming immigrants from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan, and Ghana to America as the President oversaw the swearing in of these brave new Americans.
Night three – Mike Pence: VP hits a home run in ‘Land of Heroes’ RNC keynote
Former NFL player Jack Brewer is a member of Black Voices for Trump and a lifelong Democrat
President Trump is the first Republican he will ever be voting for. He voiced a sentiment similar to Herschel Walker on Monday night “I know what racism looks like. I have seen it first-hand. In America, it bears no resemblance to Donald Trump,” Brewer says
Clarence Henderson, a black civil rights activist. Henderson is a Republican who supports President Trump. “If that sounds strange, you don’t know your history.” Mr. Henderson reminded the audience that the GOP passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. President Trump has provided Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) long term funding, allowing them to better serve the students.
Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese civil rights activist thrown in prison by the Chinese Communist government.
He escaped in 2005 and was sheltered in the American embassy in Beijing. He says he is forever grateful to the American people for bringing him and his family to the United States of America, where they are free
Ric Grenell, former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence. Ric Grenell is a man who thrives because of his competence. He is also the first openly gay man to serve a Presidential cabinet.
Night Four – President Trump: America is a Land of Greatness
Marine Stacia Brightmon
Marine Corp Veteran Stacia Brightmon praised “FindSomethingNew.org,” an initiative spearheaded by President Trump and his daughter Ivanka. Officer Brightmon, who earned a college degree in finance following her service, went from being homeless to being ready to close on a new home next month. Programs by President Trump put her back to work and restored her dignity.
Dr. Ben Carson
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cited Jacob Blake’s mother in calling for peace. Carson said that “America is great when we behave greatly.” Carson knows that “President Trump is transparent. We know what he’s thinking.”
Alice Marie Johnson
Ms. Johnson entered prison in 1996 for a low-level, non-violent first-time drug offense and was given over 100 years in prison. While incarcerated, Ms. Johnson became a playwright, a certified hospice volunteer, and an ordained minister. Her body was imprisoned, but she would not let jail imprison her mind. All she wanted was a second chance and her Christian faith kept her hope alive. The Obama-Biden administration ignored her. President Trump commuted her sentence, and then fully pardoned her to resume her life fully.
Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize nomination
President Trump’s GOP is fearless when it comes to foreign policy. From negotiating with North Korea’s Kim Jung Un, to China’s Xi Jing Ping. From his tough stance on Russia, far tougher than Obama or any previous president.
This week A Norwegian politician has put Mr. Trump’s name forward for the 2021 prize, citing the president’s role in the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. That agreement being part of Trump’s advancements between Serbia and Kosovo. An agreement ending more than two decades of bitterness and antagonism between the countries. And all leading to peace in the Middle East. (Serbia-Kosovo deal cements Trump’s claim to foreign policy success – Arab News)
The September 4 deal is a second major achievement for the White House after the UAE-Israel normalization
Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News on Wednesday: “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees.” Adding that he was not a big Trump supporter, Tybring-Gjedde adds that “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.” (Nobel secretary regrets Obama peace prize)
Environmentalists are recognizing Trump’s GOP environmental policies
Donald Trump’s newly installed EPA administrator Scott Pruitt vowed the Trump administration would clean up America’s most toxic places known as Superfund sites. “Under my administration,” he wrote in a memo, “Superfund and the EPA’s land and water cleanup efforts will be restored to their rightful place at the center of the agency’s core mission.”
From The One Incredibly Green Thing Donald Trump Has Done – People who live near the most toxic sites in America say they saw a level of attention they hadn’t seen in decades under Trump.
“But decades of systemic underfunding and neglect have slowly neutered Superfund. In the late 90s, during President Bill Clinton’s second term, the EPA averaged 87 completed cleanups per year; over the first six years of the George W. Bush administration, the number dipped to 40; Obama’s first year in office saw 20 completed clean ups and in 2014 the number dived to a piddly eight. By the tail-end of the Obama years there were still 1,300-plus sites on the Superfund National Priorities List—the worst of the worst—and some 53 million people living within three miles of one. The program “was neglected in the Obama administration,” Brett Hartl, the Center for Biological Diversity’s government affairs director.
This week, President Trump, in Jupiter, Florida, announced his decision to extend an offshore oil drilling moratorium along the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A step taken to protect the shoreline and Gulf of Mexico. The move represents an election-year victory for drilling opponents in the crucial presidential swing state, where fear of oil slicks fouling the beaches has run high for decades among people in both political parties.
Environmentalists and Florida Republicans are praising President Donald Trump for expanding the moratorium on offshore oil drilling, even as Democrats whine. Joe Biden saying the Trump administration will announce a new drilling proposal after the election. The idea of the President reversing himself being laughable.
The Great American Outdoors Act
Fulfilling President Trump’s promise to restore, conserve, and protect America’s lands, the Great American Outdoors Act is dedicating up to $1.9 billion per year for five years. The act to fund maintenance projects the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish, and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Bureau of Indian Education suggest.
These infrastructure updates will preserve our most important national treasures and give more American families opportunities to explore the great outdoors.
Save our Seas Act
In October of 2018, President Donald Trump signed legislation committing the United States to expand efforts to clean up nearly 8 million metric tons of litter polluting the world’s oceans.nKnown as the Save Our Seas Act, the bill received unanimous bipartisan support as it passed through the House and Senate this July before landing on Trump’s desk for a signature.
During the signing in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said “many countries of the world, [including] China, Japan; many, many countries” have contributed to the spread of waste in the oceans.