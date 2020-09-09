President Trump’s GOP is changing, finding recognition in unlikely places

President Trump is changing the GOP. It is no longer an old-white man’s party. It is a party that reflects the conservative movement in America that includes Blacks, Hispanics, Women, and the LGBTQ community. Throughout the RNC convention, we heard from the blue-collar workers, the sports leaders, the women of the Trump Administration including Kayleigh McEnancy and Kelly Anne Conway, both conservative political voices that the President has encouraged and promoted.

We heard from those, like Anne Dorn whose husband, Police Officer David Dorn was killed by the BLM looters in St. Louis, but whose death, like that of the children, was ignored by the Democrat’s convention, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We heard from Abby Johnson is a former Planned Parenthood employee who became a pro-life advocate. She informed Americans that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a racist who promoted abortion to reduce the black population

Sister Dede Byrne was a powerful speaker:

If a nun can be described as charming, Sister Dede Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts is that sister. Addressing those listening she joked that “you better be careful what you pray for.” Her prayer was to help her find her Pro-life voice for the born and unborn. And here she is, on the stage of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Before taking the habit Sister Dede spent 30 years in the military as a doctor and surgeon. She entered her religious order in 2002, serving the poor around the world. She is not political but will fight to protect the rights of unborn children.

One only needs to look at the speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention to see with their own eyes how the Republican Party has changed to reflect America.

What is important to remember is that these speakers, as well as others, all have a personal story to tell. A story of why they support the President, and how the President has supported them. Stories if support from a wide swath of Americans – from Blacks and Hispanics, Women and the LGBTQ community. From Americans and Immigrants.

Night One – 2020 Republican National Convention: America is a land of promise

Speakers include:

Rona McDaniel is the first female leader of a major political party

Congressional candidate Kim Klacik of Maryland, who is black, is running to change Democrat policies in a failed Baltimore, Maryland

Senator Tim Scott, a black man representing South Carolina, who is working with the President on Opportunity Zones and Policing Reform

Nikki Haley, Secretary of State, Trump Administration, the daughter of immigrants from India, Haley says she grew up “a brown girl in a black and white world.” She said unequivocally that “America is not a racist country,” as she became the first female minority Governor of South Carolina.

Herschel Walker, a three decade-plus personal friend of the President, and a black sports and culture icon

Representative Vernon Jones, a black democrat from Georgia who supports the President

Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban dissident Maximo Alvarez, whose family fled Communist Cuba, delivered a passionate speech against Marxism. Alvarez, a Florida businessman gave an emotional speech about the consequences of swallowing the “communist pill” and said that it is “up to us to decide our fate, and to choose freedom over oppression.”





“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before,” Alvarez said Monday. “I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.”

“I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill,” Alvarez said.

Night Two – America a Land of Opportunity

Myron Lizer, the Vice President of the Navajo Nation, praised President Trump’s warm relationship with American Indians. Trump established Operation Lady Justice to help find missing American Indians.

Jeanette Nunez, the first Latina Florida Lieutenant Governor whose family escaped the Communism of Fidel Castro’s Cuba

Jon Ponder offered his living testimonial of a man turning his life around. He was a black criminal, and Richard Beasley was the white FBI agent who arrested him.

Welcoming immigrants from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan, and Ghana to America as the President oversaw the swearing in of these brave new Americans.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer is a member of Black Voices for Trump and a lifelong Democrat

President Trump is the first Republican he will ever be voting for. He voiced a sentiment similar to Herschel Walker on Monday night “I know what racism looks like. I have seen it first-hand. In America, it bears no resemblance to Donald Trump,” Brewer says

Clarence Henderson, a black civil rights activist. Henderson is a Republican who supports President Trump. “If that sounds strange, you don’t know your history.” Mr. Henderson reminded the audience that the GOP passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. President Trump has provided Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) long term funding, allowing them to better serve the students.

Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese civil rights activist thrown in prison by the Chinese Communist government.

He escaped in 2005 and was sheltered in the American embassy in Beijing. He says he is forever grateful to the American people for bringing him and his family to the United States of America, where they are free

Ric Grenell, former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence. Ric Grenell is a man who thrives because of his competence. He is also the first openly gay man to serve a Presidential cabinet.

Night Four – President Trump: America is a Land of Greatness

Marine Stacia Brightmon

Marine Corp Veteran Stacia Brightmon praised “FindSomethingNew.org,” an initiative spearheaded by President Trump and his daughter Ivanka. Officer Brightmon, who earned a college degree in finance following her service, went from being homeless to being ready to close on a new home next month. Programs by President Trump put her back to work and restored her dignity.

Dr. Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cited Jacob Blake’s mother in calling for peace. Carson said that “America is great when we behave greatly.” Carson knows that “President Trump is transparent. We know what he’s thinking.”

Alice Marie Johnson

Ms. Johnson entered prison in 1996 for a low-level, non-violent first-time drug offense and was given over 100 years in prison. While incarcerated, Ms. Johnson became a playwright, a certified hospice volunteer, and an ordained minister. Her body was imprisoned, but she would not let jail imprison her mind. All she wanted was a second chance and her Christian faith kept her hope alive. The Obama-Biden administration ignored her. President Trump commuted her sentence, and then fully pardoned her to resume her life fully.

Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize nomination

President Trump’s GOP is fearless when it comes to foreign policy. From negotiating with North Korea’s Kim Jung Un, to China’s Xi Jing Ping. From his tough stance on Russia, far tougher than Obama or any previous president.

This week A Norwegian politician has put Mr. Trump’s name forward for the 2021 prize, citing the president’s role in the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. That agreement being part of Trump’s advancements between Serbia and Kosovo. An agreement ending more than two decades of bitterness and antagonism between the countries. And all leading to peace in the Middle East. (Serbia-Kosovo deal cements Trump’s claim to foreign policy success – Arab News)

The September 4 deal is a second major achievement for the White House after the UAE-Israel normalization

Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News on Wednesday: “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees.” Adding that he was not a big Trump supporter, Tybring-Gjedde adds that “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.” (Nobel secretary regrets Obama peace prize)

