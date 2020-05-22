President Trump’s DNI Richard Grenell trolls the #ObamaGate Deep State

WASHINGTON. Acting Director for National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell is turning out to be just what the Trump administration needs. A man who terrifies Democrats and their Deep State/fake-news minions. Like President Donald Trump, he honed his attack-dog skills by trolling his enemies over Twitter.

Twitter combat skills

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Katy Tur of MSNBC found herself on the receiving end of Grenell’s Twitter trolling. You see, Tur had interviewed Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred, then representing a bevy of women claiming to have been sexually assaulted by then-candidate Trump.

Over Twitter, Grenell attacked Tur for using her feminine wiles to get her cable network position:

“Calling yourself a journalist is offensive to real ones. Did u intern for @KeithOlbermann or date him? Either way doesn’t make u a reporter.”

Labeled a sexist, Grenell defended himself, saying,





“Calling out phony journalism is never wrong. Pretending to be unbiased is outrageous.”

An outraged Keith Olbermann, then with MSNBC and who did indeed date Tur for a spell, bypassed Grenell and aimed his ire at the orange man – setting a tone that his fake-news colleagues would later follow,

Trump takes on Obama’s Deep State

When Trump tapped Grenell to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence in early February, former CIA functionary John Sipher told the New York Times,

“This is a job requiring leadership, management, substance, and secrecy. He [Grenell] doesn’t have the kind of background and experience we would expect for such a critical position.”

Trump’s hard lesson

That is an extremely important point, though not for the reasons stated by Sipher. Trump’s appointment of old hands with “management, substance and… experience” has blown up in his face. Whether it was his appointment of Jeff Sessions as US Attorney General or US Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.

Sessions thought it a matter of personal honor to step aside, recusing himself from decisions pertaining to the Justice Department’s Russia collusion probe. This allowed Obama administration holdovers to proceed with their old boss’s plan to remove Trump from office or, failing that, damage his presidency to the point of ineffectiveness.

And Gen. Mattis, an honorable warrior, cannot imagine an America at peace; her sons and daughters brought home from “nation-building” wars without end. He, like most Washington policymakers, fails to understand that the Judeo/Christian impulses of pluralistic democracy and tradition aren’t at all compatible with Islamic notions of joyless austerity and uncompromising “submission.”

Enter the outsider

So, it’s understandable that Trump’s selection of Grenell, a former US ambassador with a penchant for engaging in Twitter wars, AS DNI would raise a few eyebrows among the elites in government.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), chairmen of the House Committee on Homeland Security, issued the following press release:





“With the Presidential election looming large, we need to have a DNI in place who will provide unvarnished intelligence and assessments to the President about the threats we face. I am gravely concerned by the selection of Richard Grenell, an individual who not only lacks substantive IC [Intelligence Community] experience but, by all accounts, rose to prominence in the Trump Administration because of his personal devotion to Donald Trump and penchant for trolling the President’s perceived enemies on Twitter as the Acting DNI at this critical time.”

Blowing up tired narratives

That bit about the looming 2020 presidential election is meant to summon memories of discredited Trump/Russia collusion. An anti-Trump disinformation campaign advanced by the Intelligence Community and their assets in the fake-news media.

The same media that trumpeted as significant Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s absurd indictment of 13 Russian Internet trolls. Those whose use of Facebook, we were told, “influenced” the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

A remarkable feat in light of the thousands of Hillary Clinton campaign workers, the tens of millions of dollars spent on political advertising, and her uncritical boosters and CIA assets in the fake-news media.

In other words, Hillary Clinton could have saved millions of dollars and won the White House if only she had hired 13 motivated Russian social-media influencers.

That assertion would be hilarious if not for the nefarious purposes behind the ridiculous charade: the overthrow of a sitting US president and establishment of a one-party state. One with 17 secret police agencies and a corrupt secret court in its hip pocket.

A most dangerous troll

And that brings us back to DNI Richard Grenell. While Russian Internet trolls “hacking” US elections turned out to be inventions concocted by Obama’s intelligence agencies and their media assets, President Trump’s appointed Internet troll as overseer of US intelligence is having very real effects.

CNN contributor Garrett Graff tweeted:

“Reminder: Jim Clapper spent 50 years in intelligence, headed two agencies, and served as the Under Sec of intel at the Pentagon before becoming DNI. Ric Grenell was … a notably rude Twitter troll.”

Reminder: Jim Clapper lied to Congress about the NSA’s collection of every American’s cellphone call, text message, and email. He also lied to CNN’s dwindling audience by insisting Trump was a Russian “asset.”

Fried Rice

A short two months ago, the New York Times asked Susan Rice, Obama’s former national security advisor, her thoughts on Grenell’s appointment. Rice described him as “one of the most nasty, dishonest people I’ve ever encountered.”

Last week, Grenell trolled Rice with extreme prejudice by releasing what many see as the “smoking gun” of the #ObamaGate plot to paint Trump and his White House staff as agents working for Moscow.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was the first Trump associate targeted by Obama’s Deep State. What’s intriguing about the declassified Susan Rice email is how it makes clear that Gen. Flynn’s identity was never masked, as required by law, when the Deep State tapped the phone of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. According to Rice, Obama tells his FBI lapdogs to investigate the decorated military officer “by the book.”

Rice then relates…

“Director Comey affirmed that he is proceeding ‘by the book’ as it relates to law enforcement.”

Deep State playbook

Something tells me a wink and nod passed between President Obama and FBI Director Comey. As Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz later found, the FBI investigation into Russia collusion was anything but “by the book.” Therefore, that playbook for team Obama had nothing to do with the rule of law. But someone clearly has a copy of that book and intends to release each carefully marked play to the public leading up to the 2020 presidential election. That someone is Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell.

The guy who, like his boss Trump, lights up enemies on Twitter.

As the New York Times noted,

“Mr. Grenell would take on reporters and argue long into the night about stories appearing in major newspapers and on television.

“In recent days, after Attorney General William P. Barr said in an interview that Mr. Trump’s tweets made his job more difficult, Mr. Grenell appeared on Fox News to counter that view. ‘It makes my job so much easier,’ Mr. Grenell said.”

More conservative trolls, please

It’s interesting that Obama’s Deep State used the ruse of Russian trolls hacking American elections as a pretext to spy on Trump and his team. Now, ironically, Trump’s top spy, famous for trolling the president’s enemies on Twitter, is showing the Deep State how trolling is really done. And he’s exposing the authoritarian actions of team Obama with strategic releases of formally classified documents. Documents that clearly implicate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The clear lesson President Trump must learn is, “Never hire old, tired GOP dinosaurs. Theirs is a culture of cowardice and surrender.”

It’s far better to hire outsiders with a penchant for combat. Preferably those with trolling skills honed on Twitter.

Top Images: Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Photo: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Richard Grenell, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=85278553.