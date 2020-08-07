President Trump thrives on stage; Biden bunkers in the basement

The 2020 election is turning out unique in so many as we come to the end of President Trump’s first term. President Trump is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the threats of mail-in voting to our most precious right – the right to safely vote. The lingering of the Russia hoax and Crossfire Hurricane – the abuse of our intelligence agencies under Obama/Biden. Looters and rioters destroying America’s blue cities under the guise of “racial equality” and “police reform.”

Republicans and Democrats are bickering over the latest stimulus bill. Democrats loading the bill with things like funding for the Post Offices to increase capacity for mail-in voting.

With Election 2020 right around the corner, its arrival in weeks, soon to be days. President Trump stays on the trail, doing the people’s business. This week the President delivered on boosting rural health care and telehealth. He installed fair drug pricing for Americans. The President takes action to protect American workers with a Hire American act protecting America’s technology jobs from being filled by nationals from other countries,

He is overseeing the Federal COVID response, a real damned if you do, or don’t situation. And he has a re-election campaign to worry about. (The Right Stuff: Let’s compare Trump’s, Obama’s accomplishments).

The following states that will automatically send all registered voters mail-in ballots:

Colorado: Colorado has been sending all registered voters mail-in ballots since 2013.

Hawaii: Hawaii will move to an all-mail election system this year for the first time, starting with its Aug. 8 primary, followed by the Nov. 3 general election.

Oregon: Oregon has been processing mail-in ballots longer than any other state, and in 2000 became the first state to conduct a presidential election completely by mail.

Utah: Of the states that primarily vote through the mail, Utah is the only one that leans Republican. Sen. Mitt Romney (R) has used his state as an example to push back on claims from the president that voting by mail disadvantages Republicans.

Utah typically allows people to vote in-person if they choose, but the June 30 primary will be counted entirely by mail-in and drop-off voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for the Nov. 3 general election have not yet been finalized.

Washington: Every registered voter in Washington receives a mail-in ballot prior to an election.

Only one of these states, Colorado, is totally blue. Big cities, like Denver, are. But more suburban and rural areas are comfortably red. So they will absolutely sway blue. Their electoral college votes are comfortably blue. So why does President Trump care? Because Democrats think we are stupid. Trump, and you and I, know that if Trump has a comfortable margin of winning, that they can delay the results of the election – possibly for months.

Without a clear Presidential race winner, Nancy Pelosi takes the Oval, social media says.

Well yes, but more importantly no. The Constitution mandates that a presidential term ends on Jan. 20. If a clear winner is not identified, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be out of the office at that point. And technically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be next in line. Technically because she would also be out of the office on Jan. 3 if federal elections are delayed.





Therefore the next in line would be the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, which is currently Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). President Grassley? It could happen but, and there is always one, this could change since only 65 senators would remain in the Senate on Jan. 3, 2021 if the federal elections are delayed.

As a majority of the remaining senators would be Democrats, they could select a new President Pro Tempore of the Senate. Governors could also replace these vacant seats, with appointed senators. Yeah, Democrats think we are stupid and that federal election delays will allow them to steal the White House.

So, if you were Joe’s handlers what would you do on the debate issue?

If Joe wants to tell President Trump “You’re Fired,” he needs to stop being Obama’s Basement Apprentice! In Biden Should Not Debate Trump Unless Democrat spox Thomas Friedman says:

I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump. He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages.

First, Biden should declare that he will take part in a debate only if Trump releases his tax returns for 2016 through 2018. Biden has already done so, and they are on his website. Trump must, too. No more gifting Trump something he can attack while hiding his own questionable finances.

And second, Biden should insist that a real-time fact-checking team approved by both candidates be hired by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates — and that 10 minutes before the scheduled conclusion of the debate this team report on any misleading statements, phony numbers or outright lies either candidate had uttered. That way no one in that massive television audience can go away easily misled.

Debates always have ground rules. Why can’t telling the truth and equal transparency on taxes be conditions for this one?

Well, Mr. Friedman, when only one person must make concessions, it is not equal transparency. It is yet another Democrat abstract-district move to try to stop a fair election. Not only that, we do not need a bi-partisan fact-checker. 50% of all Americans are able to think for themselves.

Politically, 2020 looks a lot like 2016

With a previous great economy & many gains, (while attacked unsuccessfully on all fronts by the Democrats), Trump remains mostly where he was in 2016. 2016 when he beat an almost unbeatable Clinton machine in a major upset that took everyone, from the mainstream media to, some say, Donald Trump, by surprise.

We won’t rehash the way the “Deplorables” massacred Mrs. Clinton who was winning in the polls right up to the reality of the election. She is an expert debater, & very sharp, but as many found out, not very likable. She lost, in her own words, because men sabotaged her, by “forcing their womenfolk to vote against her.”

WOW! I’m glad I never said that!

Trump is very sharp, quick on his feet, comfortable, and happiest, on the world stage!

He is a professional, and ha life-long practice. His “Apprentice” showed us that he could hold an audience and captivate them week after week. His tag line, “You’re Fired,” became a brand. Few to none stood up to him on the TV stage. He has been fawned over by the likes of Oprah:

President Trump brings decades of being Donald J. Trump to his rallies

Unlike most Presidents, he has almost rabid fans! He has charm, passion, energy, sincerity and spice! He is an extraordinary marketer and Trump can brand you with a name that sticks! Like “Sleepy Joe!”

Donald Trump was able to beat all those professional politicians in 2016, Trouncing them thoroughly at their own games. No one wants to meet him on his killing field. For Joe Biden that will be the debate stage. And Democrats, like Thomas Friedman, know it.

Trump has proven that he is a grandmaster debater that employs a very strong glare burning his opponents to the ground.

He understands sarcasm at a post-doctoral level.

Now, let’s look at candidate Joe “Sleepy Joe” Biden

In 43 years on the taxpayer payroll, what can he point to as an accomplishment? He is now 77 almost 78. Any boyish charm he once had, is long gone. In fact, he stumbles more and more every time he emerges.

If he were my grandpa, I’d be settling him comfortably into a safe nursing home. Not isolating him in the basement, or teasing him that he could actually be President. Even if he won (doubtful) he would be President in name only. Which is what makes his V.P. choice so important: Communist sympathizer and Castro fan Karen Bass? Socialist and liar Elizabeth Warren?. The former top cop turned senator Kamala Harris? Lying about Benghazi to protect the Obama/Clinton/Biden cabal?

Before age spots and thinning hair plugs took over, he had a good smile and the political connections in Delaware to stay in the Senate for thirty-six years. From The burden of a 40-year career: Some of Joe Biden’s record doesn’t age well

A review of Biden’s record — which spans 36 years as a U.S. senator and eight as vice president — is, in part, a reminder of how much the Democratic Party itself and the U.S. political system have changed over the last half a century.

Biden opposed school busing for desegregation in the 1970s. He voted for a measure aimed at outlawing gay marriage in the 1990s. He was an ally of the banking and credit card industries.

[Biden] chaired the 1991 Clarence Thomas hearings that gave short shrift to the sexual harassment allegations raised by Anita Hill. He backed crime legislation that many blamed for helping fuel an explosion in prison populations. [Biden] eulogized Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.), who rose to prominence as a segregationist. He backed the Iraq war.

Many of Biden’s positions were well within the mainstream of the Democratic Party at the time he took them.

People may have forgotten that Joe ran for President twice before.

And both runs, in 1988 and 2008, were disasters. From Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months:

As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to take the Democratic debate stage on Wednesday, the pressure is on the front runner for the party’s 2020 nomination for the presidency — especially after the June debate, after which he admitted he was unprepared for fellow candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to call him out on his past positions on busing.

But for at least one veteran political reporter, that moment is just part of a decades-long history that goes all the way back to the first time Biden made an official run for the White House — and to the scandal that ended that campaign.

“Then, as now in fact, Biden is not as fast on his feet as a successful candidate usually is,” argues Laurence I. Barrett, a former TIME national political correspondent who profiled Biden during his three-month-long presidential bid in the run-up to the 1988 election.

As to his failed Presidential bid, Author Olivia Waxman also writes:

In particular, as Biden chaired the Judiciary Committee, he hoped to gained more national attention during the uproar over polarizing conservative Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork. Biden, in charge of the confirmation hearings, oversaw what was seen as potentially “the culminating ideological showdown of the Reagan era,” as TIME put it back then. “For Chairman Biden, the hearings could provide a spark for his presidential campaign by giving him a chance to show his mettle in front of a national television audience.”

But Biden didn’t get a chance to shine during the Bork hearings in the way he had hoped.

A few days before they began, video surfaced that spliced together footage of U.K. Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock giving a speech and Biden clearly quoting Kinnock at the Iowa State Fair without attribution. More examples of misattribution came to light, and the plagiarism scandal became more memorable than his leadership during the Bork confirmation hearing. His mouth — or rather, what he failed to say — got him in trouble again.

Here’s how TIME described why the fallout was so intense:\

[T]he Biden brouhaha illustrates the six deadly requirements for a crippling political scandal.

1) A Pre-Existing Subtext. “The basic rap against Biden,” explains Democratic Pollster Geoff Garin, “is that he’s a candidate of style, not substance.”

2) An Awkward Revelation. The Kinnock kleptomania was particularly damaging to Biden since it underscored the prior concerns that he was a shallow vessel for other people’s ideas.

3) A Maladroit Response. Top Aide Tom Donilon claimed that Biden failed to credit Kinnock because “he didn’t know what he was saying. He was on autopilot.”

4) The Press Piles On. Once textual fidelity became an issue, reporters found earlier cases in which Biden had failed to give proper citation to Humphrey and Robert Kennedy. By themselves these transgressions would not have been worth noting.

5) The Discovery of Youthful Folly. During his first months at Syracuse University Law School, in 1965, Biden failed a course because he wrote a paper that used five pages from a published law-review article without quotation marks or a proper footnote. Since Biden was allowed to make up the course, the revelation was front-page news only because it kept the copycat contretemps alive.

6) An Overwrought Press Conference. With a rambling and disjointed opening statement, Biden failed to reap the benefits of public confession, even though he called himself “stupid” and his actions “a mistake.” Part of the problem is that he contradicted himself by also insisting that it was “ludicrous” to attribute every political idea.

The “final blow” for the campaign came when Newsweek unearthed C-SPAN footage of Biden rattling off his academic accomplishments, including saying that he graduated in the top half of his law school, when in fact, he ranked 76th out of 85.

Remember that Obama picked him as a balancing VP candidate. The young senator needed an experienced old white “establishment” man that was easily politically controllable, and no real threat to him, to balance the young upstart against the decades of political experience held by John McCain. Joe was perfect for that. Ending his presidential aspirations, Democrats put him on ice for eight years.

The now much older and with faculties fading, Joe is now the only one who the establishment Democrats will unite under following the many failed assaults on President Trump. There has been Russia, Obamagate, Operation Crossfire, Impeachment, and let us not forget the assault on Brett Kavanaugh.

Add to that the Democrats hard swing left to socialism, the COVID epidemic, looting, riots and murders in our blue cities. The push to defund the police and leave American’s at the mercy of BLM and ANTIFA.

Joe’s handlers, err puppeteers, are putting up a fading, if not faded, mediocre politician. And they are putting him up against a Stage Superstar. Which would be Joe’s and the Democrats Armageddon. Better to find excuses for keeping him in the basement until after the election.

If he still loses, no sweat. But if he wins, the powers behind Joe can make the US a Socialist State. Taxes will rise, the southern border wall will come down. Spending on Democrat fantasies, like The Green New Deal, will further destroy the economy already decimated by COVID.

Joe Biden is a trojan horse

If Joe has any hope of saying “You’re fired,” to Donald, he must hide in his basement, as long as possible. He must be careful about his running mate – a decision that is fraught with danger to the presumptive and the Democrat party. Remember, in a normal election, the V.P. choice would have been made months ago.

Stay tuned and glued to the Joe Show. It is sort of alive and coming to you from his basement. The same basement we can expect Biden to make his acceptance speech from. Donald Trump plans on making his convention speech from his home – The White House. Which is making Democrats rue the day they shut down his conventions in Jacksonville and South Carolina.

Until next time, Friends!

