President Trump slams Fox’s Neil Cavuto and former President Obama

CHARLOTTE, NC: Both Fox’s Neil Cavuto and former President Obama have taken their shots at President Trump, and it has not worked out for either of them. It’s a surefire guarantee that if you don’t want to get on the bad side of Donald Trump. That the best thing you can do is to say or do nothing.

Friend or foe, in Trump-world perception, is everything and if the president believes you have offended him, it may take years to get off his “bad boys” list. Former President Barack Obama has a lifetime membership. Fox News Channel host, Neil Cavuto was enshrined on Monday afternoon shortly before he went off the air at 5 o’clock EDT.

Cavuto, who has to be one of the sharpest, most balanced and likable news anchors in the broadcast news business, got trapped in the unfortunate position of attempting to cover a breaking news story that happened about halfway into his live telecast when Trump slipped in an “Oh by the way” comment during a press conference at Camp David.

It took place in the Q&A session as Trump concluded a response with the seemingly off-hand remark, “I’ve taken hydroxychloroquine for about a week-and-a-half now.”





Innocent or otherwise, it was perceived as the media equivalent of a breach in the San Andreas Fault.

Cavuto melts down over President’s personal choice

Like so much of the rush-to-reply responses in our 24/7 news cycle, Cavuto immediately adapted on-the-air to get a talking head expert analyst to offer an opinion about the use of the controversial hydroxychloroquine drug, which Trump has been touting since early in his COVID-19 program. (‘I cannot stress this enough, this will kill you’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto was shocked by Trump’s announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus.)

Time and again Cavuto asked for a definitive answer from the doctor who appeared to want to focus more on a coronavirus vaccine which he claimed could be on the market by the end of the year.

While only Neil Cavuto can interpret his personal thoughts, and considering his predicament of not having the luxury to refine his commentary, the more he spoke, the more mired he became in his self-created verbal quicksand: ”

“A number of studies show those certainly vulnerable in the population have one thing to lose, their lives. A VA study showed that among a population of veterans in a hospital receiving this treatment, those with vulnerable conditions, respiratory conditions, heart elements, they died. “Those who took it, in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions, they died. I want to stress again — they died. If you are in a risky population here and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or, in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress that enough. This will kill you.”

Anyone who has ever listened to one of Cavuto’s commentaries knows that he is a wordsmith of the first order. If nothing else, however, it seemed that he was doing everything possible to reassure viewers that they should talk to a physician before making any arbitrary personal decision based upon something the president is doing.

Four times Cavuto used the word “vulnerable” in his warning, meaning that IF “someone is vulnerable to COVID-19, then do not use hydroxychloroquine” because it could be lethal.

Cavuto’s message was simple…check with your doctor, and if you are vulnerable avoid using the alphabet to battle it.





Let’s not forget the president has round-the-clock access to a medical team, but just because they prescribe a controversial drug for him does not mean it is good for Joe the Plummer.

‘Nuff said about a non-story.

The ever effusive former President Obama

Earlier, over the weekend Barack Obama issued more of his ex-presidential stealth venom during two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday when he criticized Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

During the first oration, which was given for graduates of historically black colleges and universities, Obama opined,

“This pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Several hours later, Obama delivered a prime time speech to high school seniors in which he stated,

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

When asked about Obama’s remarks, Trump told reporters on the White House lawn that he “didn’t hear it.” He then went on to add that Obama “…was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

For comparison purposes one can only speculate how Obama would have handled the pandemic other than based upon his record, given the length of the global crisis, there would not have been enough golf courses where he could hideout.

*************

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

Taylor is the founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

Read more of What in the World and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook