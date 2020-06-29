President Trump should take control and send the military into Chicago

LOS ANGELES: Last week a three-year-old black child named Mekhi James was shot to death in Chicago. (Little Boy Who Cried ‘It Hurts!’ Joins Chicago’s Grim List) This week it was a 20 month-old black child, Sincere Gaston, meeting that same violent end. His crime? He was in a car with his mother when the shooting started. 10-year-old, Lina Nunez, was inside an apartment at about 9:40 p.m. as the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head. (2 Young Children Fatally Shot in Weekend Violence Across Chicago)

It is long past time for Democrats to stop obsessing over statues of people already dead and start caring about keeping living breathing human beings alive.

However, that is too much to ask of the bloodless left.

Democrats in 2020 are now divided into two categories.

They are the party of violent rioters and those who refuse to stop them. Whether the inaction is due to weak helplessness or tacit support is irrelevant. Democrats are the party of crime, drugs, filth, disease, violence, and dead children.





To stop the killing, there is only one realistic option available.

President Donald Trump needs to send the military into Chicago. Send the Marines, Army, Special Forces, Special Ops, and others. Do whatever it takes. Enact a total law and order crackdown until the streets are truly safe.

Democrats need to end their obsession with diversity, but they never will.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot got hired because she is a black lesbian. Does anybody think being a black lesbian is a job qualification?

Democrats want to take their failures in our cities nationally and then globally. Former Vice President Joe Biden is so weak that he is already being blackmailed by his own party over his vice-presidential choice. Any black woman will do. Qualifications are not necessary.

If Mayor Lightfoot gets any more people killed, Biden may promote her to be his running mate.

Like most leftist mayors from Seattle to Minneapolis to New York, Lightfoot cannot keep her constituents alive. She has no answers. All the pride parades and protest marches won’t stop the killings.

President Trump can.

President Trump knows this. Now he needs to do it. His staff needs to remind him that sometimes good politics is also a good policy.

Crack down. Take back Chicago. President Trump should show the country that he is the only current leader who can actually save, versus pandering to, black lives.

Rudy Giuliani did it in New York. Trump can do it in Chicago. He can show the world that it takes a law and order Republican to save black lives.





Democrats can riot in the streets and yell about how black lives matter. They are experts at exacerbating problems and making lives worse. Now it is time for the opposite approach, one that can actually work.

Democrats destroyed the cities. They destroyed lives. They destroyed human beings. Now it is time for drastic action. It is time to replace failure with success.

Send in the Republicans. Send in the military. Stop the killing of American children. Give Chicago and other cities real hope and change we can believe in.

*************

Lead Image: CCO Download from Pixabay on Pexels. com – https://www.pexels.com/photo/sea-people-service-uniform-40820/