Despite reports to the contrary, that politicos in Reno would not allow Trump to rally there tonight (Trump’s Nevada rallies canceled over crowd limits. Could it happen in Arizona?) Initially the Trump campaign canceled rallies planned at airport hangars in Reno and Las Vegas. Recent COVID laws, enacted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, limiting public gatherings to 50 people. While the rally was initially scheduled to be held at the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority rejected it because the 5,000 plus expected visitors would violate directives on public gatherings.

Another rally is planned Sunday in Las Vegas, and a roundtable discussion with supporters is scheduled for Monday in Phoenix.

Trump’s campaign had originally planned to host airport rallies in Reno and Las Vegas. But the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority informed rally organizers that the 5,000-person event could not proceed after airport attorneys determined it would violate state and local COVID-containment directives.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since George W. Bush (2004.) In 2016 Trump narrowly lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton by two percentage points in 2016. However, in 2020, Trump has seen inroads among the Latino community in Nevada, making the state competitive this year.





Tonight’s rally from Minden-Tahoe Airport about an hour south of Reno, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT: