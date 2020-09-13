Home PoliticsCommentary President Trump rallies in Nevada – September 12, 2020 10:00pm EDT (Live Stream)
President Trump rallies in Nevada – September 12, 2020 10:00pm EDT (Live Stream)

by Jacquie Kubin
by Jacquie Kubin
Despite reports to the contrary, that politicos in Reno would not allow Trump to rally there tonight (Trump’s Nevada rallies canceled over crowd limits. Could it happen in Arizona?) Initially the Trump campaign canceled rallies planned at airport hangars in Reno and Las Vegas. Recent COVID laws, enacted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, limiting public gatherings to 50 people.  While the rally was initially scheduled to be held at the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority rejected it because the 5,000 plus expected visitors would violate directives on public gatherings.

Another rally is planned Sunday in Las Vegas, and a roundtable discussion with supporters is scheduled for Monday in Phoenix.

Remembering the Patriots of 9/11, Trump fosters Middle East peace

Trump’s campaign had originally planned to host airport rallies in Reno and Las Vegas. But the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority informed rally organizers that the 5,000-person event could not proceed after airport attorneys determined it would violate state and local COVID-containment directives.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since George W. Bush (2004.) In 2016 Trump narrowly lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton by two percentage points in 2016.  However, in 2020, Trump has seen inroads among the Latino community in Nevada, making the state competitive this year.


Tonight’s rally from Minden-Tahoe Airport about an hour south of Reno,  at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT:

Jacquie Kubin

Jacquie Kubin is an award-winning writer and wanderer. She turns her thoughts to an eclectic mix of stories - from politics to sports. Restless by nature and anxious to experience new things, both in the real world and online, Jacquie mostly shares travel and culinary highlights, introduces readers to the chefs and creative people she meets and shares the tips, life and travel information people want to read.

