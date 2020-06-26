President Trump needs to get tough on violent rioters

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 — For all of President Donald Trump’s tough talk, he seems to be terrified of using force against violent rioters in an election year. He did, however, tell Sean Hannity that in D.C. they have arrested over 100 protestors.

The President may be reticent to be too forceful for fear of being accused of launching the next Kent State. Which means it is time for a reality check. The Kent State crackdown occurred in 1970. President Richard Nixon won a landslide reelection in 1972.

By running on a law and order platform, Nixon won 49 states.





Too many conservatives keep insisting that by letting the left self-destruct, Americans will automatically default back to Trump. Even the very bright journalist Kurt Schlichter makes this point. (Conservative Principles Never Require You to Submit to Tyranny)

Tucker Carlson makes the opposite point, and on this one Tucker is right.

Americans will not automatically conclude that the riots are the fault of the left. Every night most news networks are attacking Trump. For three years he was a Russian spy. Now he is responsible for actions that happened before President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

For those who remember the Civil War, Lincoln’s speech did not free the slaves in 1863. Union force and bloodshed did in 1865. William Tecumseh Sherman’s March to the Sea burned Atlanta to the ground. Sherman’s total unconditional surrender of the Confederacy ended the war and gave black Americans freedom.

Now America is on the brink of a new civil war. The only way to stop a violent mob is to stop it. The only way to crush an illegal armed insurrection is to crush it. Trump needs a massive show of force that makes Kent State seem like a visit to Disneyland. The only thing that stops violence is superior violence.

Hiroshima ended World War II.

President Harry S. Truman was attacked but is now widely vindicated. Saving global civilization is an absolute justification for short-term deaths.

Today’s violent insurrection begins with America’s leftist mayors and governors. Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, Bill DeBlasio of New York, and Jenny Durkan of Seattle are deliberately fomenting violent riots because they know that Republicans will always get the blame. The liberal lapdog media ignores the fact that only liberal areas are burning.

“Orange Man Bad” is the narrative.

Trump needs to seize the narrative back. Words alone are not going to get the job done. Threatening to put people who deface statues in jail for 10 years is not good enough.

If Joe Biden wins in November, the violent criminals will all be set free.

The only thing that will stop these riots is when enough rich white liberal spoiled brat rioters get the ever-loving crapola kicked out of them. If it means sending armed government reinforcements onto college campuses, send them in. If necessary, shut the campuses down in the same way that Drug Enforcement Agents would shut down a meth lab.





When a building is used to promote an illegal enterprise, that building can become demolished or shut down until the illegal activity ceases.

There is no constitutional right to violent protest.

None. These rioters are domestic terrorists.

The death penalty is 100% effective at preventing repeat offenders. American force smashed ISIS and al Qaeda. We can handle the violent Antifa & Black Lives Matter movements.

Trump needs to crack down, crack down hard, and crackdown now. Then he needs to take his case to voters and explain why he was totally right to do so.

He needs to use as much force as legally necessary. He needs to combat the threat until the threat is obliterated.

Anything else is capitulation.

Lead Image: Photo by Life Matters from Pexels