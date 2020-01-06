President Trump leading the fight for American exceptionalism

LOS ANGELES: Most of the entire world just rang in the new year. It is likely that a great number of Americans had their holiday festivities tainted by concerns over the orchestrated efforts of impeachment against President Trump. Some Americans may have been concerned by the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Iran. Or the horrible holiday attacks of religious people in New York and Texas. Or the elimination of General Soleimani. Of American Exceptionalism.

But sadly, for better or for worse, it is likely that more Americans did not even take notice.

Over 150 years ago, the United States of America was much more a battleground arena.

There was disruptive political dissension and the horrendous violent force that arose from the American Civil War. But by the second day in 1863, the resolve of Abraham Lincoln to save the Union had already manifested in the Proclamation of Emancipation. Manifested in his executive order on New Year’s Day.

It is likely, most Americans may not have even known about it until much later, and most Americans today still do not completely understand it,





1863

As the new year of 1863 commenced, the war and the violence in the U.S. had likely drawn the attention of a great number of concerned people across the world as well. They may have been uncertain as to whether America could continue to exist. It is likely that many people across the world could have felt that the U.S. was being ripped asunder permanently.

As American’s rang in the new year in 1863, great anxiety must have filled many citizen’s hearts as they awaited word from their families and loved ones on or near the battlefronts. Great uncertainty must have filled their minds over the fate (not just the state) of the Union for the coming year.

As American’s rang in the new year of 2020, great anxiety does fill many citizens’ hearts as they watch and await word of the machinations of ‘civil’ political warfare proceeding within the halls of plush D.C. offices. President Trump has been impeached!

Great uncertainty may be within the citizens’ minds over the State of the Union

As Americans prepare for a brand new year, it may be important for people to brace themselves for a most momentous and historical conflict. A war for American Greatness.

Although there are those who do not realize it yet, the United States is in an internal state of conflict, that could be compared to a “civil” Civil War. Donald Trump is finding himself in the midst of a great civil war for the soul of America.

Yet as in the past, God raises up the right people to face the most serious of challenges in just the right times.

As Abraham Lincoln rose from relative obscurity in his day to become one of the great world leaders, Donald Trump has been raised for such a time as this. America’s future is not to be entrusted into the hands of those who do not love it. Nor, can America’s future be entrusted into the hands of those who do not love God.

And, it is important to be very clear: there are many of those who call themselves “religious,” or people of “faith,” who do not love the United States or who do not love God.

2020 will prove to be a battle of epic proportions.

All of America’s enemies will attempt to prevail against and destroy this great nation, so the battle for the soul of America will contain elements of a much more providential nature. It is already apparent to those who are paying attention.

At the beginning of 1863, the United States was at the apex of the American Civil War

And there was little certainty the nation would survive. Even though it exposed many Americans to the most horrific violence and destruction citizens had witnessed up to that time, this war clawed at a deep division that had existed from the founding. Lincoln had spoken of the fragility of the Union saying:





A house divided against itself, cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently, half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided.

He was quoting the words of Jesus as the Saviour was defending himself against the religious elitists of his day. Lincoln was speaking of America’s history of division over slavery.

At the beginning of 1863, the U.S. was really the divided states of America.

In 1863, the very existence of the U.S. as a unified nation was not a given. It was at the apex of the American Civil War, and there was little certainty the nation would survive.

Southern Democrats ultimately formed their own nation, a treasonous act. Lincoln was required to rise to the occasion in confronting a constitutional crisis of gigantic proportions.

The war almost left America a permanently internally broken and physically divided nation. The war threatened to leave America an internally broken and physically divided nation, permanently. It threatened American Greatness.

While many Americans were held captive to the violence and destruction of war, many did not understand the deeper dangers facing the Republic.

Intelligent citizens knew that entire sections of the U.S. Constitution were in danger of being destroyed, as they are today. It is clear that Abraham Lincoln’s perception of the reality ran even deeper when he explained that the Civil War was being fought to determine whether such a nation conceived in Liberty and honestly dedicated to the proposition that all men were created equal, could “long endure.”

It may not have been hard for Lincoln to reach the conclusion that the pivot point of the war revolved around the “peculiar institution” of slavery. Yet, the violent rejection of the much deeper concept of genuine freedom for all was what threatened the nation’s very identity as the “Land of the Free.”

So, inside the White House on New Year’s Day in 1863, President Lincoln slips away from the festivities to sign into law the Proclamation of Emancipation.

Yet, this single executive order did not free any slaves in the Confederate States, as many historically challenged individuals believe. Lincoln came to the realization that in order to win the war, in order to save the Law of the Land, in order to save the Union, he needed to go back to the roots of the nation.

The central point was to determine whether America was going to live up to the ideals woven into the fabric of Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, or whether it would all be lost due to the rejection of such ideals. The goal to pivot the war away from the diversionary tactics of the Southern Democrats and potential destruction of the nation via the Confederates,

While the external cause of the war was the “peculiar institution” of slavery, or the so-called rights of the slave owners to own human beings, the internal cause was the challenge to the ideals upon which America was founded. Lincoln got this.

Challenging the basis of America

President Lincoln understood that the nation would remain seriously divided as it had been, even from the birth of the Republic, despite whether the Union was victorious in the war. On the other side of the battleground, Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States of America, and Vice President Alexander Stephens were expressing the views of the white southern power structure. A structure arguing for the “right” to own human beings.

A stance that is the antithesis of genuine freedom for all.

The Southern Democrats had initiated the deadliest war in American history, not simply to serve their own political power, but to transform the Union. They wanted something entirely different from what the Founding Fathers, and early patriots, had created through their sweat, tears, and blood.

In the process, the Democrat leadership had committed treason. Then, as now, individual accountability for such crimes was never sought. It is supremely ironic today that the “Democratic” Party condemns the very actions of the founders and heroes of their party, yet attempt to condemn all “white-privileged” Americans. Democrats seek to reverse the accountability bested to the Republicans.

Some historically challenged individuals would have some trouble with this truth. Yet Democrat politicians have no shame, little integrity, and no honor.

As the new year of 2020 commenced, the attacks against President Trump continue. The debacle of the impeachment charade drawing the attention of a great number of people across the world. They may have been uncertain as to what would happen in America if one political party is capable of reversing the other parties’ election results.

Political coups happen in other corrupt and tyrannical governments all around the world.

It is likely that many people across the world could have felt that the U.S. if going through a stage in which it could be changed permanently. As American’s rang in the new year in 2020, great anxiety is filling many citizens’ hearts. President Trump has been impeached!

That outcome is the result of the votes of the American people in 2018. The “Democratic” Party took control of the House of Representatives. The Democrat leaders initiating one of the sleaziest political charades in American history.

A charade to cover their own corrupt and criminal practices, and to serve their own political power by transforming the Union into something entirely different from what the Founding Fathers had created.

Long, long ago the “Democratic” Party became wed to the criminal elements in America or even inspired the criminal elements in America. The “Democratic” Party became wed to socialists and communists in America. Through a sort of “marriage of convenience,” corrupt politicians have created relationships to promote their personal or political gain.

They are good at it. Democrat leaders have perfected it.

Inside the White House on New Year’s Day in 2020, President Trump was the victim of a war of another type.

The well-orchestrated, mainstream media support the political assassination of POTUS is not the end game for the “Democratic” Party. It began with the political catchphrase in the very beginning of the Trump presidency of “he’s not my president.” Progressing to the Russia collusion accusations before climaxing in the impeachment of Donald Trump.

And democrats are not finished. The enemies of Donald Trump are those various individuals, organizations and national leaders that hate the United States. Who want to fundamentally change the blueprints and plans of the Founding Fathers.

The refusal to accept that Donald Trump is our president.

2020 is a year and a time for the true nature of the American people to shine.

What makes the United States of America so great are its people – not all of the people, but the people of faith, the people of goodness, the people who appreciate the truth – not propaganda.

They are beautiful and are generally honest (or naive to a fault). They believe in fairness, and fair play, not one-sided frame jobs or kangaroo court theatrics. Even the young people, who often get a bad rap for not understanding the “way of the world,” respect honesty and fair play, and do not like to be lied to or manipulated. Trump should not be in this fight alone.

President Trump is standing against corruption and against the criminal elements in politics. Good people need to enter the fray in 2020. This year is once a battle for the soul of America – of American values. United “We the People” will stand!