President Trump joins the March for Life rally: Every human soul is divine

WASHINGTON: President Trump has had yet another historic moment to his legacy. He is the first president to address the March For Life group in the forty-seven years since a group of women gathered around a kitchen table to discuss the fight. The landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which declared a constitutional right to abortion, was decided Jan. 22, 1973. On Monday President Donald Trump, as Presidents Bush and Reagan have before him, declared Jan. 22 to be a National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

“On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death,” Trump wrote in the proclamation.

“Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended,” the president added.

Vice President Pence and 2nd Lady Karen Pence opened the rally with remarks from Rome, where they meet with Pope Francis this morning. Vice President Pence saying this movement has a champion in Donald Trump. Today is a day of progress, thanks to your support and the leadership of President Trump, life is winning once again in America.

Addressing the crowds of tens of thousands (starts at 17:19 in the above video), with Dr. Alveda King standing to his right, President Trump says:

“It is my profound honor to be the first President in history to attend the March for Life. We are here for a very simple reason, to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”





For Forty-seven years Americans of all backgrounds have traveled from across the country to stand for life. And today as president of the United States I am truly proud to stand with you.”

Welcoming the marchers to the rally President, the president spoke directly to the youth in the crowd:

“I want to welcome the tens of thousands of high school and college high school students who took long bus rides to be here in our nation’s capital.”

“Young people are the heart of the march for life, and it is your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation. The life movement is led by strong women, amazing faith leaders and brave students who carry on the legacy of pioneers before us who fought to raise the consciousness of our nation and uphold the rights of our citizens”

“You embrace mothers with care and compassion. You are powered by prayer and motivated by pure unselfish love.”

Every child is precious:

“All of us here today understand an eternal proof that every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. Together we must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.

“When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation. When we hold a newborn in our arms we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor that radiates from each human soul. “

“One life changes the world. From my family, and I can tell you I said love, I said great, great love. From the first day in office, I have taken historic action to support America’s family and protect the unborn.”

“I will veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policies or that encourages the destruction of human life.”

Present Trump on defending the unborn:

“At the United Nations, I made it clear that global bureaucrats have no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that protect innocent life. Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House. As the bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made.

“We have taken decisive action to protect the religious liberties under attack in the world…like the little sisters of the poor.”





“We are preserving faith-based adoption. We have confirmed 187 Federal judges who will apply the constitution as written, including two supreme court judges, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.”

“We are protecting Pro-Life students’ right to free speech on college campuses. If universities want federal tp federal dollars, they must uphold your first amendment right to speak your mind.”

“Sadly the far left is actively working to erase our God Given rights shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life.”

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you, and we are fighting for those who have no voice. Together we are the voice for voiceless”

The fight against radical Democrats on abortion:

“When it comes to abortion Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in the country for years, for decades, and you could even say for centuries. Nearly every top Democrat in Congress supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.”

“Then we have the case of the Governor of Virginia, and we love the Commonwealth of Virginia, but what is going on in Virginia. The Governor stated he would execute a baby after birth. Senate democrats even blocked legislation that would give medical care to babies that survived attempted abortions.”

“I have called upon Congress to defend the dignity of life and to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mother’s womb.”

Womens’ Rights and the March for Life:

“This year, the March for Life is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which forever enshrined Women’s rights to vote in the U.S. and given by the US Constitution. Today millions of extraordinary women across America are using the power of their votes to fight for all of their rights as given in the Declaration of Independence, the Right to Life.”

“To all the women here today, your devotion and your leadership uplift our entire nation, and we thank you for that. The tens of thousands of Americans gathered today not only stand for life, it is here that they stand for it together.”

“You stand for life each and every day. You provide housing, education, jobs and medical care to the women that you serve. You find loving families for children in need of a forever home. You host baby showers for expecting mom… you make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s Grace.”

To all the mom’s here today we celebrate you and declare that Mothers are heroes.

“Your strength devotion and drive is what powers this nation. And because of you, our country has been blessed with amazing souls that have changed the course of human history. We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve.”

“The dreams they will imagine, the masterpiece they will create or discoveries they will make. But we know this every life brings love to this world, every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting. ”

“But above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn is made in the holy image of the all-mighty God.”

“Together we will defend this truth all across our magnificent land; We will set free the dreams of our people. And with determined hope, we look forward to all of the blessings that will come from the beauty talent and nobility of grace that comes from every American tribe.”