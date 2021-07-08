BEDMINSTER, NJ — Wednesday morning, Donald Trump formally launched his long-anticipated legal attack against the major tech giants. His upcoming class action lawsuit targets their consistently anti-democratic tactics. Specifically, he accuses them of imposing censorship on anyone daring to oppose the pro-Democrat, pro-Socialist narrative. While doing so, they also promote and lavishly fund hard left Democrat positions and policies. In his carefully prepared speech, he detailed how Big Tech social media platforms have become the de facto censorship arm of the US Government. He characterized this practice as a blatant, ongoing violation of the American Constitution.

Fighting back against Big Tech censorship against Conservatives and Libertarians

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have each barred Trump from their respective platforms, citing his allegedly “false” claims that the presidential election was stolen. They continue to employ this propaganda tactic even as the Arizona audit of the 2020 vote in that state is about to prove otherwise. These social media outlets also continue to allege, falsely, that the President contributed to the violence at the largely peaceful Capitol Hill demonstration on Jan. 6. But ironically, a Federal law enforcement agent committed the only murder that occurred during this incident.

“It’s illegal, unconstitutional censorship…and you’ll be seeing that in this lawsuit,” Trump said, attacking the pro-left MSM and wealthy Big Tech tycoons as “the greatest group of disinformation people…in the world.”

Class Action lawsuit will include many other individuals

Trump’s class-action suit names Trump as the lead plaintiff. But it aims to include many others unfairly censored on Big Tech social media platforms. He spoke about the legal actions he intends to take from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.





Fox News offered a pair of excerpts from the speech.

“‘I stand before you this morning to announce a very important… development for our freedom and freedom of speech,’ Trump said. ‘In conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing, as the lead class-action representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs.’

“‘There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year,’ Trump added. ‘If they can do it to me they can do it to anyone.'”

Background information on Trump’s incoming class action lawsuit

In an updated report, ZeroHedge provided some background on the President’s class-action lawsuit against Big Tech and its censorship regime.

“With Trump suspended from Facebook until at least January 2023, Axios reports that Trump is preparing to file a class action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Trump has also been indefinitely suspended from Twitter. In the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers will argue that both platforms enforce systematic censorship against conservatives.

“Offering some insight into Trump’s legal strategy, Axios said a class action lawsuit could enable Trump to sue the two CEOs individually on behalf of a broader group of people whom, he argues, have been unfairly censored by the biased CEOs.”

Axios gets the scoop but sticks with the left-wing narrative

Axios got the story. But ZH notes the pro-left news site quickly moved to undercut the significance of Trump’s upcoming lawsuit. Predictably, they falsely claimed Trump’s legal actions were “without evidence.”

“Even though it got the scoop, Axios appeared to dismiss the importance of the lawsuit, claiming in it report that ‘Trump and other conservative critics have not presented any substantial evidence that either platform is biased against conservatives in its policies or implementation of them.”

Since no one has seen the text of the lawsuit (which is still apparently in process), Axios’ assertion is laughable. Wall Street, however, took things a bit more seriously, as ZH points out.

“… it looks like the market is taking Trump’s threats seriously: shares of Facebook and Twitter (the companies that Zuck and Dorsey respectively lead) traded lower on the news.”

Streaming video of Trump’s speech banned by YouTube, picked up by Rumble

RSBN aired Trump’s speech live. But, banned (as expected) by YouTube, the network smoothly transitioned to air the event on Rumble. Their live, streaming video presentation went off without a hitch. Despite the sudden switch, it still garnered nearly 200,000 live viewers on Rumble. This marked a big plus for that growing video platform.

A replay of Trump’s speech appears below. After a brief introduction, the President begins to speak at approximately 5:30 into the RSBN video.

Trump also spoke with Newsmax providing more detail about what he plans to present in his class-action lawsuit. He noted Trump is adding Alphabet / Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai to the lawsuit. YouTube is owned by Google.

The Newsmax video appears below.

Trump hammers communist-style censorship from the political left

According to ZH, in his Wednesday morning speech, Trump also drilled down on censorship from the political left.

“He also accused Democrats of trying to mask the fact that they ‘hate the police,’ part of a long list of tactics used by Trump’s political opponents.

“‘They play the ref better than Bobby Knight has ever played the ref,’ Trump added after accusing the left of trying to pack the Supreme Court.”

Cites false coverage by Big Tech media regarding the true origins of Covid-19

Moving back to social media, Trump also cited the damaging and false coverage social media promoted during the Covid Crisis. However, previously suppressed facts recently proved this coverage false and misleading. In fact, it may have cost thousands of lives as a result. Trump also drilled down on the Big Tech / media conglomerates that actively promoted China’s demonstrably false claim. Namely, that the Covid-19 virus did not involve the Wuhan germ warfare research facility.

“Offering an example of how… ‘social media companies have become the de facto censorship arm of the government,’ Trump cited an example of how policies subtly discriminate against him: for example, ‘YouTube’s guidance explicitly forbids content that contradicts the health authorities…YouTube policy explicitly forbids contradicting the health authorities…fortunately I overrode the health authorities quite a bit…a lot of good decisions were made.’

“Finally, Trump also bashed Big Tech for going along with China’s claims that COVID originated not from a nearby lab but was tied to animal-to-human infection tied to a bat or some other mysterious animal tied to a cave thousands of miles away (something Zero Hedge was temporarily suspended from twitter for reporting on).”

Facebook had actually banned all posts asserting that the Covid virus came from the Wuhan lab. In light of recent evidence, Facebook and other platforms have backed off from their pro-China stance.

Wrapping it up

The America First Policy Institute is providing support for Trump’s class action lawsuit. This non-profit works to preserve Trump’s legacy and supporting policies he backed. Trump’s former SBA head Linda McMahon and Brooke Rollins, acting director of his Domestic Policy Council run the Institute.