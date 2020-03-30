President Trump: Fighting Covid-19 virus like the boss of America

WASHINGTON: President Trump is leading America as we are fighting Covid-19 and the virus crisis. And it is a crisis. The restaurant industry, one of America’s leading employers represents 15.1 million employees, making up 10% of the overall U.S. task force. This industry has lost over $25 billion since March 1. There is over one million restaurants in America. Many have closed down. This could be overwhelming news, but it is not.

Because once we get beyond this crisis, restaurants will ramp back up. Quickly hire people. And millions of Americans that have been homebound will be looking for the relief of simply going to a favorite eatery. Which is why the President’s stimulus package is important.

It will help restaurants and restaurant workers survive this pandemic as much as it helps other small businesses – from the local pest control and HVAC contractors to retail stores – both brick and mortar who are shuttered and online as people cease buying anything but the most vital items. Not only as a financial concern, but concern over Coronavirus being on packages.

The Stimulus Package

President Trump is aware of the pain that business is feeling. This might be the one time that ALL Americans can be thankful that President Trump came to the Oval Office as a career business person. He understands a profit and loss sheet. What it takes to open a door, and then re-open a door.





He has an inherent empathy toward the people who have lost their jobs, providing the first of what promises to be multiple checks, refunds of the past taxes paid, to the American people.

The Covid-19 relief bill will provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult. The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

The bill also provides extra coverage for people on unemployment including extra weeks of coverage for people who are running out of benefits, part-time-self-employed, gig economy workers.

Twenty-five billion since March 1. Millions of retail stores have shut down. The Trump Covid-19 Relief Package will cover $367 billion in programs for small businesses affected by the crisis.

Relief for food and agriculture industries including $15.5 billion for food stamps, $14 billion for supporting farm income and crop prices. $9.5 billion for specific producers including specialty crops, dairy, and livestock. And $8.8 billion for child nutrition.

Though not every benefit of the Covid-19, the above does show that the President and his team are concerned about the people who work hard to make this country work.

Sending in the big guns – hospital ships Mercy and Comfort

One of the biggest visual moments of the Covid-19 crisis was watching the hospital ship Comfort leave its port at Norfolk Naval base to dock in New York City. The hospital ship Mercy has already moved into the waters outside of Los Angeles.

#USNSMercy is open for business!

#USNSMercy is open for business!

"…a true testament of the teamwork between Mercy, the Navy, the State of California, the county of Los Angeles, and the City and Port of L.A." – Capt. John Rotruck, CO, Military Treatment Facility





President Trump calls the USNS Comfort and Mercy “70 pounds of hope.” And hope they bring. They bring comfort to the people who know that if they have a non-covid-19 emergency, there is medical help ready and waiting for them. This allows the hospitals, both standing, and makeshift facilities, to concentrate on those patients who are being affected by the Covid-19 virus.

The process of getting these ships from the harbor to the city port was huge. The ships are former oil tankers, converted to hospital ships. The Mercy in 1986 and Comfort in 1987. The USNS Mercy traveled from its homeport in San Diego to rest outside of Los Angeles.

USNS Comfort, in port for repairs and refurbishment, was able, through the able work of the men and women of the United States Navy, to move weeks, if not months, ahead of schedule in order to provide necessary relief to the people of New York.

In order for the ship to make port in New York, the harbor had to be dredged to accommodate the ship that is 10 stories tall and the length of three football fields. Comfort carries seven-hundred medical personnel and she is equipped with five-thousands units of blood and 12 operating rooms. The ships also include dental facilities, radiology services and is one of the largest trauma facilities in the U.S. It does not provide OB/GYN services, however.

President Trump, with a message of hope and leadership, traveled to Norfolk to send the Comfort off to New York. His message of thanks including his “profound gratitude” for the outstanding efforts of the seaman, soldiers, and personnel who worked together to get Comfort to where she is needed most.

We are not at the end of Covid-19, but we are getting closer

New York remains the hardest-hit U.S. city however there are plenty of smaller battles to win as the virus expands through Detroit, Louisianna, and Florida. However, instances of infection are increasing in less populated areas as well.

Dr. John Brooks of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning that we are still “in the acceleration phase” of the pandemic.

“There is no geographic part of the United States that is spared from this,” he said.

The biggest challenge now is getting the increases of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to the first responders and health care workers on the front end of the battle.

The President and his team are working to get the life-saving ventilators and PPE stock to New York. They have refashioned the Javitz Convention Center into an overflow hospital.

A week ago, President Trump said The president said that he was looking into the possibility of mobilizing the Corps of Engineers, and his statements Tuesday suggest that he is closer to giving the order. Waiting for the President’s direction, The Army Corp. of Engineers stands at the read to put up Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH) where and as needed.

Should the military be given the go-ahead, field hospitals and the Corps of Engineers would likely deploy first to the hardest-hit areas — New York, California, and Washington state, Vice President Mike Pence said.

They would be able to erect the tent hospitals and help to refurbish empty buildings into hospital units.

President Trump Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on Friday, ordering General Motors GM, -1.263% to begin manufacturing ventilators. Companies like My Pillow are switching their production lines to the manufacturing of masks.

Local efforts, like Make Masks 2020 and MoCo HoCo Mask Makers are helping to organize people with sewing skills, or items they can donate, to create masks for local first and front line responders.

Approving and expanding drug treatment options for fighting Covid-19

According to Sergey Young, founder of the Longevity Vision Fund, a firm that invests primarily in smaller private biotechs the solution to stopping Covid-19 may be repurposing drugs.

“This is the first time in history where companies are trying to repurpose drugs this fast, and that is exciting,” Young said. “A vaccine is in the more distant future. We pray that one can come by the autumn.” Young says Remdesivir, a drug made by Gilead Sciences (GILD) originally used for Ebola and other highly contagious diseases shows promise

Dr. Daniel Varga chief physician executive at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey telling Brian Kilmead of Fox News:

“We’re doing clinical trials right now with some antiviral drugs,” Varga said. “The most common one is remdesivir. We’re using that for both moderate and severe patients. We have enrolled patients in both of those trials. Looking at some other antiviral drugs as well.”

In a press conference earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several approaches under testing, including remdesivir, which is being tried in at least five separate experiments, and chloroquine as well as hydroxychloroquine, drugs used to treat malaria.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, remdesivir is described as an “investigational broad-spectrum antiviral treatment.” Previously, remdesivir was used to treat humans with Ebola.

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Varga how coronavirus patients are responding to remdesivir, he said: “It’s hard to say.”

“We’ve had some folks who’ve been on remdesivir who’ve done well and gone home,” Varga explained. “We have folks who are on it right now that are still intubated and in the ICU.”

Chloroquine and the similar drug, hydroxychloroquine, have shown encouraging signs in small, early tests against the novel coronavirus, but they have yet to be studied during a controlled clinical trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released Sunday night, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it had received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated to a national stockpile of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which are oral prescription drugs used primarily to prevent and treat malaria, are both being investigated as potential therapeutics for COVID-19. The drugs are being used in combination with the Z-Pack anti-biotics.

President Trump – Fighting Covid-19 like the boss of America

President Trump is out there. Everyday fighting Covid-19 and managing the other business of America. He is working with the UN and world leaders. He is ready to help other countries with PPE and ventilators, as soon as America is taken care of. First. Always America first.