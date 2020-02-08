WASHINGTON, DC: Coup Plotter Andrew Weissmann, responsible for everything from illegal FISA warrants to the 2 year Mueller Weissmann inquisition, is apparently now a paid consultant on legal affairs for MSNBC. The man who single handily destroyed the accounting firm, Arthur Anderson. Who was overturned 9-0 by the Supreme Court in that case, and was singled out for his dishonesty and prosecutorial misconduct? (Explosive New Documents Reveal Andrew Weissmann’s Misconduct In Enron Case) One of the lead characters in the coup d’etat, along with John Brennan, James Clapper, and Jim Comey, against President Donald Trump.

CNN and MSNBC: A refuge for coup plotters

Now he joins the legion of coup plotters with deals with either CNN or MSNBC. From John Brennan to James Clapper to Andrew McCabe, to James Comey. All who have found soft landings and lucrative contracts in the arms of the media co-conspirators who were instrumental in spreading and perpetuating the Russia hoax in the first place.

It was sickening to see him on the TV screen. Honestly. Essentially confessing to how sad he was that he was unable to entrap the President.

Andrew Weissmann has been at the center of every stage of the persecution of Donald Trump. From the very beginning. An avid partisan, who attended Hillary Clinton’s not such a victory party on the night of Donald Trump’s election. Who applauded co-conspirator Sally Yates when she openly defied the newly elected President. When she openly backed the illegal targeting and persecution of General Flynn.





Weissmann is the living embodiment of Strzok’s “insurance policy”

Weissman was intimately involved in Crossfire Hurricane. Working with Peter Strzok to weaponize the phony information fed to the FBI from the framing of George Papadopoulos by John Brennan, Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, and Stefan Halper. All three being part of a CIA operation run by Brennan to use foreign agents and intelligence operatives to target and frame Donald Trump.

Weissmann and Strzok were instrumental in putting together the initial illegal warrants on Carter Page for the FISA court. He eagerly incorporated the Steele Dossier, which we now know is a pack of garbage fed to a foreign spy by Ukrainian and Kremlin sources. All paid for by Hillary Clinton and DNC.

Weissmann knew all that. He knew where the dossier came from. They knew it was garbage. He knew Carter Page was being intentionally framed. They were the ones doing the framing. The Inspector Generals report by Michael Horowitz made clear that that the 17 lies and misrepresentations he pointed out were an intentional fraud on the court.

From illegal FISA warrants to the Mueller Weissmann inquisition

The Justice Department has conceded that the warrants against Carter Page were illegal and invalid. Yet everyone involved in those warrants was instrumental to the three year Mueller – Weissmann horror show that was to follow. But if the FISA warrants were a fraud, and illegal, then everything that proceeded from them were the “fruit of the poisonous tree”.

Andrew Weissmann was instrumental to the infamous “insurance policy” of Strzok and Page. All three were part of the initial (rotten) core of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel operation. As we now know, Robert Mueller had no control over the investigation that bears his names. He proved that in his embarrassing and disjointed testimony.

This was a rogue investigation gone out of control. It was a partisan attack on a sitting President. Andrew Weissmann was at the core of that investigation. It is essentially the Mueller – Weissman inquisition.

Except that Andrew Weissmann knew there was no Russia Collusion on the day Robert Mueller was appointed. On day one. That is the central farce to this entire charade. Everyone on Mueller’s team knew there had been no collusion. They all knew the Steele Dossier was a phony piece of crap. They used it anyway. Dragging it out for years when they already knew the truth.

All in the goal of sabotaging the Trump Presidency.

A coup that goes all the way to the Obama White House

Because it was a coup d’etat against Donald Trump from the very beginning. All the principals were working together. John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey. From the very beginning. This is the greatest political crime in the history of the Republic. That is why the Democrats are terrified. The truth is coming out.





Remember Peter Strzok’s text to Lisa Page. “POTUS wants to know everything we are doing.”

Later texting, “The White House is running this”.

We now know that the origins of the Russia Hoax extend all the way back to the Obama White House. That it goes all the way to the Oval Office. We know it extends to the State Department, the Department of the Defense, the CIA, as well as the DOJ and the FBI.

We also know that the only hero in the entire saga is former NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers, who blew the whistle on a spying operation by Brennan, Clapper, and Comey. They were illegally using FISA 702 authority to access NSA systems to spy on tens of thousands of Americans from 2012 to 2016.

Rogers is now working with US attorney John Durham. We can be certain that Durham is looking at everything Brennan was involved in. And following the trail of criminality wherever it leads.

The Mueller Weissmann inquisition: Fruit of the Poisonous Tree

For three years Andrew Weissman and the Mueller inquisition destroyed people’s lives in their attempt to destroy the President. Since they knew on day one that there was no collusion, they busied their time with indicting people for process crimes. Intentionally extending the inquisition well past the 2018 elections. All so that Democrats could capture the House and begin an impeachment farce. Mission accomplished. Partially.

Except they didn’t get Trump. And when the Mueller testimony sent the Mueller report down in flames it became very clear what kind of illegal farce we had been treated to. The weaponizing of the powers of the government to destroy a political opponent. A brass-knuckled coup d’etat.

Andrew Weissmann lived up to his reputation during the Mueller inquisition. Using East German Stasi tactics whenever possible. Rousting Paul Manaford and his wife out of bed at six in the morning. Sending armed SWAT teams to arrest Roger Stone in the same way. With a CNN camera truck on standby across the street.

Threatening the family of war hero General Michael Flynn. The man who won the Iraq and Afghan war for the United States at the time he commanded forces there. Another innocent victim of Weissmann. (Lawsuit Alleges Brennan Received Info From ‘FBI Spy’ To Target Flynn And Trump)

Weissmann knew it was a frame job from the beginning. He was doing the framing.

But here is the central point. They knew from day one that Trump had no connections to Russia. They had concocted all the evidence against him. And then lied to us for three years. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, and Strzok have all been caught in repeated lies throughout this process.

Their fingerprints are everywhere, and Andrew Weissmann is an integral part of every stage of the Russia Hoax. They are also the principle coup plotters who set it all up and executed it remorselessly.

As the IG Report made clear. It was all a hoax. So everything the proceeded afterward was literally the ‘Fruit of the Poison Tree”. The Mueller inquisition should never have happened. Its principal characters should be indicted, not on MSNBC pontificating. John Durham, thankfully, is looking into the origins of the Russia Hoax.

It seems clear that there will be some genuine accountability.

John Durham will serve whatever justice is to be had

It is certain that, in addition to Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and Strzok, Andrew Weissmann’s role in this coup conspiracy will be closely examined. Like the others, he looks like he is in deep legal jeopardy. In a fair society, that is. That is why it is surprising, as things unravel, that he and the others persist in blanketing the airwaves with justifications for their illegal and nefarious actions.

The same people who brought you the Russia Hoax in Congress have just finished the last six months with its sequel, the Pelosi Schiff Impeachment farce. Yet another John Brennan protege, the so-called whistleblower, at the center of yet another attempt to dismantle the Trump Presidency. It won’t work. Yet the coup plotters and their allies at the cable networks persist relentlessly.

Where are the heads of CNN and NBC/Comcast and what could they possibly be thinking. As the Durham investigation heats up and indictments start coming down, will CNN keep Andrew McCabe and James Clapper on the payroll? Will John Brennan, the lead coup plotter, still pontificate wild theories of Trump and Russian aggression that go unchallenged? And now Andrew Weissmann, the most unethical man in the history of the Justice Department.

Must we endure the ramblings of a notoriously corrupt prosecutor? It offends the conscience.

CNN and MSNBC: Purveyors of the Russia Hoax

These men are all now exposed as the criminal seditionists they are. Do MSNBC, CNN and the merry band of Coup Plotters on TV have any shame whatsoever? Apparently not. What’s next? Richard Speck on the care and feeding of nurses? Bill Cosby on medication tips and interpersonal relationships? The Unabomber on wilderness training and social progress? Hunter Biden on family finance tips and foreign relations? All are equally ridiculous.

Since Donald Trump’s election Andrew Weissmann and his co-conspirators have been working against the American people. Against the constitution and all concepts of decency and due process. To try to destroy the President in any way possible. They have inflicted incalculable harm on the United States and its institutions. On the CIA and DOJ and FBI. They have discredited themselves and their nation.

Weissmann and his henchmen have done more damage than the Russians could have done in 100 years.

We all await with baited breath for John Durham to finally deliver justice to the American people. We can only pray that Andrew Weissmann will be held accountable for his actions. In any just disposition of this sordid affair, his name will on the list of indictments.

In the meantime, it is sickening to see the brazen coup plotters parading their sedition with impunity on the very networks they conspired with. Andrew Weissmann doesn’t belong on MSNBC. He belongs in jail.