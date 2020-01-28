WASHINGTON: President Trump is taking America, Israel, and Palestine by surprise. The Middle East Peace Deal is only a good deal if it works for both Israel and Palestine, the President says. President Trump has met with PM Netanyahu of Israel and Benny Gantz, the centrist Blue and White party leader, who is attempting to beat Netanyahu. Mr. Gantz was not offered the trappings of a state visit, as he is not an elected leader, his being a part of this process is important to ensure continuity if Netanyahu is defeated.

“The president’s peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed. Immediately after the election, we will work towards implementing it from within a stable, functioning Israeli government”. – Benny Gantz

Trump’s plan could include the possible annexation of large pieces of territory that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. Land south of Gaza will be swapped with Palestine to give them double the amount of territory they now have.

“It’s been worked on by everybody, and we’ll see whether or not it catches hold. If it does, that would be great, and if it doesn’t, we can live with it, too. But I think it might have a chance,” Trump said alongside Netanyahu on Monday, when he also hosted Gantz at the White House.

The Middle East Peace plan a basis for negotiations between Palestine and Israel

Today’s presser is historic as it is the first time Israel has agreed to a Palestinian state with defined borders.

The Middle East Peace Plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. The Plan calls for a 4-year freeze in Israeli settlement activity, doubling Palestinian territory. For Palestine to obtain statehood, they must assist in rooting out terrorism and stopping the Pay to Slay, and supporting free speech and political reforms. (PA doubles pay-for-slay salary to murderer of 3 Israeli teenagers)





Israel will retain control of the land strip between the Egyptian border and Palestine per Egypt’s request, creating a “buffer against cross-border terrorism.” The plan does call for a demilitarized Palestinian state, and while Israel will maintain overall security, for now, it allows Palestine to retain more control, showing they can secure their areas and cooperate with Israel.

Israel will retain security over the Jordan Valley, however, the plan includes ways for Palestine to achieve sovereignty in the Jordan Valley for farming and growth.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state and east Jerusalem as their capital.

President Trump has reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy with his support of Israel. The centerpiece of his strategy was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the American Embassy there. He’s also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funding to Palestinian aid programs.

Jared Kushner has been the architect of the Middle East peace plan for nearly three years working to persuade academics, lawmakers, former Mideast negotiators, Arab governments and special-interest groups not to reject the Middle East Peace Plan.

To date, the Palestinians still refuse to speak to Trump, calling him biased in favor of Israel. However in his statements today, the President said the only good Middle East Peace plan is one that works for both Palestine and Israel.

They are calling on Arab representatives to reject the Tuesday event at the White House. The Palestinian leadership has also encouraged protests in the West Bank, raising fears that the announcement in Washington could spark a new round of violence.

“To ensure a successful Palestinian state, we are asking them to meet the challenges of peaceful existence.”

From WhiteHouse.gov, President Donald J. Trump’s Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and a Brighter Future for Israel and the Palestinian People

This Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

It will be up to Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take courageous and bold actions to end the political stalemate, resume negotiations on the basis of this Vision, and make lasting peace and economic prosperity a reality.

If the Palestinians have concerns with this Vision, they should bring them forth in the context of good-faith negotiations with the Israelis and help make progress for the region.

Mere opposition to this Vision is simply a declaration of support for the hopeless status quo that is the product of decades of stale thinking.

DIPLOMATIC ACCOMPLISHMENT: President Trump is bringing together Israeli political rivals in support of a detailed vision for peace and promoting normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors.

President Trump secured agreement from both Prime Minister Netanyahu and opposition leader Lieutenant General Benny Gantz to come to Washington, where they agreed to use this Vision as a basis for negotiation.

For the first time in this conflict, President Trump has reached an understanding with Israel regarding a map setting forth borders for a two-state solution.

President Trump has been bringing historic enemies in the region closer together, and his actions are promoting normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors.

MUTUAL RECOGNITION AND INDEPENDENCE: This Vision proposes a realistic two-state solution, offering a viable path to Palestinian statehood.

Israel has now agreed to terms for a future Palestinian State.

The Vision aims to achieve mutual recognition of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and the future State of Palestine as the nation-state of the Palestinian people, with equal civil rights for all citizens within each state.

The Vision creates a path for the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate aspirations for independence, self-governance, and national dignity.

Under this Vision, neither Palestinians nor Israelis will be uprooted from their homes.

ISRAEL’S SECURITY: This Vision takes into account the realities on the ground and fully protects Israel’s security.

The Vision fully addresses Israel’s security requirements, does not ask Israel to take additional security risks, and enables Israel to defend itself by itself against any threats.

The Vision provides for a demilitarized Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel, with Israel retaining security responsibility west of the Jordan River.

Over time, the Palestinians will work with United States and Israel to assume more security responsibility as Israel reduces its security footprint.

JERUSALEM AND HOLY SITES: Israel will continue to safeguard Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and will guarantee freedom of worship for Jews, Christians, Muslims, and people of all faiths.

The status quo at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif will be preserved.

The special and historic role of the King of Jordan with regard to the Muslim Holy Shrines in Jerusalem will be preserved.

All Muslims are welcome to peacefully visit al-Aqsa Mosque.

FUTURE STATE OF PALESTINE: The Vision delivers significant territorial expansion for Palestinians and designates land reasonably comparable in size to the West Bank and Gaza for the establishment of the State of Palestine.

Israel has agreed to a four-year land freeze to secure the possibility of a two-state solution.

Jerusalem will stay united and remain the capital of Israel, while the capital of the State of Palestine will be Al-Quds and include areas of East Jerusalem.

The Vision’s map will more than double the size of the land currently used by the Palestinians.

Beyond territory, the Vision provides for Palestinian use and management of facilities at the Haifa and Ashdod ports, Palestinian development of a resort area on the north shore of the Dead Sea, and continued Palestinian agricultural activity in the Jordan Valley.

The Vision proposes modern and efficient transportation links for easy travel and movement of goods throughout the future state of Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank.

NORMALIZATION: This Vision will end the refugee status quo and help put the region on a truly transformative path: one with stability, security, and abundant opportunities for prosperity.

The Middle East needs strong regional partnerships to counter Iran and terrorism, strengthen security, and unlock vast opportunities for economic investment and regional prosperity.

President Trump has cultivated these regional partnerships, helping historic enemies identify shared threats and mutually beneficial opportunities, facilitating the prospect of normalized relationships between Israel and its neighbors.

This Vision will serve as a strong platform from which to further improve regional dynamics and strengthen regional partnerships.

Under this Vision, Palestinian refugees will be given a choice to live within the future State of Palestine, integrate into the countries where they currently live, or resettle in a third country.

The United States will work with the international community to establish a generous trust to aid in the process of resettling refugees.

PROSPERITY ACROSS THE REGION: This Vision, combined with the Peace to Prosperity economic framework, will unlock the potential of a region long held hostage by conflict.