President Trump and Democrats plan to win via anarchy and dirty tricks

WASHINGTON: President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday, to a half-empty arena. Instantly the leaning press celebrated the photos highlighting the empty seats. All on display for anyone who would look. Democrats revealed at the disappointing audience for this first campaign event in months and then bragged how they set up the failure through a Chinese app, Tik-Tok.

What the lying liberal media falls to report is that the day before the rally, people in line were sent home due to a “curfew.” As attendees tried to enter the arena, they were met with anarchy and violence at the hands of George Soro’s funded mobs:





The democrat’s attempt to embarrass Trump may have been an unmitigated success. This demeaning of the President follows on the heels of total anarchy in most Democrat cities across this nation. Yet another embarrassment.

President Trump: Damned if he does. Damned if he doesn’t.

President Trump appears unable, or unwilling, to take any action to reverse the Marxist inspired chaos in cities across the land. The left loves this appearance of impotence. Later, as the election draws closer, fake news will question why Trump didn’t take any action. Of course, if he does, he will be skewered as a despot.

This conundrum is paralyzing Trump from taking any action. He is caught in a losing policy.

While the chaos continues to reign in cities, the deep state has not yet been held accountable for their treachery of an attempted coup. This adds to the perception of an ineffective President. It frustrates his supporters and bolsters his detractors.

To add to the mix, radical leftists are pushing for more congressional investigations into Trump.

The President is losing support from Republican cohorts, as well as voters. Many see him doing nothing about all the chaos and anarchy and believe that he is simply waiting for these anarchy, chaos, and dirty TIK-TOK tricks to magically stop on their own.

Mr. President, news flash, it isn’t going to stop until you are out of the White House unless you take active measures to counter them.

Anarchy. Chaos. Deceit and dirty tricks. This is the Democrat plan to defeat President Trump. And the Deceitful Democrats plan is working beyond their wildest expectations.

Fortunately, there is a way to stop it. All of it. And that is simply by enforcing the laws of this nation fairly, but to the fullest extent allowable. There is a small window of opportunity to take back the offensive. But that window is closing rapidly.

Right now there are three avenues that need to be pursued, simultaneously.

The first is bringing in indictments for those who illegally targeted the election campaign, and continued after the inauguration.

While we know that there are Investigations underway, many citizens have lost hope that any charges will ever be filed. Attorney General Barr and Attorney John Durham both have to take action if effective action is going to be taken.





This process has dragged on too long. After all, Democrats were able to find a reason to investigate and impeach this President in only a few months. Action is necessary on this front immediately. Delay will only embolden Democrats while disheartening real Americans.

Both James Comey and Andrew McCabe had criminal referrals forwarded to the DOJ, under William Barr, and both were not prosecuted. Both should have been.

In both cases, ordinary people would have been charged, and likely sent to prison. How can ordinary people have confidence that any charges will ever be brought? Indictments need to be announced as soon as possible.

In contrast, what Americans see is that while this DOJ refused to prosecute those conspirators, Roger Stone has been sentenced to prison for three years starting June 30. Paul Manafort, who was languishing in prison, has been released to house arrest due to Coronavirus concerns.

And General Michael Flynn is still in limbo, even after the case against him has been proven to be based on deceitful and corrupt prosecutions. Those FBI lawyers and agents behind Flynn’s prosecution have not been charged for their criminal malfeasance.

This is not fairly applying the law and sets a standard of mistrust and contempt of the rule of law.

On the other hand, by applying the same laws used against Republicans to Democrats and their supporters, it will send the message that there are consequences for one’s actions. It will also bolster Trump supporters and give them hope for the future.

Secondly, because of this open disparity in the application of the law

Therefore, radical leftists do not believe that there are any consequences for their criminal misconduct.

Take a look at the Capital Hill autonomous zone of Seattle. It shows how little the far left fears repercussions for their actions. Not only do they illegally take over a part of a city, but they also commit any crime they want, even murder, and do not allow police to investigate.

They not only have no fear of consequences for their actions, but they also have contempt for the law altogether. A simple lesson in civic duty, applied by enforcement of the law, is all it would take to show the radical left that there is, indeed, a price to be paid for flaunting the law.

Federal laws are being broken in CHAZ right now.

A task force of federal marshals, in conjunction with the FBI and Homeland Security, should immediately be dispatched there. There is a total breakdown of local law enforcement, creating a federal emergency. If necessary, declare Marshall Law.

Before any other area breaks away, they must be taken to task for their lawlessness.

By allowing this unlawful behavior, in CHAZ and throughout the DOJ, as well as the intelligence community, it shows a lack of leadership. To slow the slide in Trump’s support, real leadership must be shown, and not only dealing with the economy.

America is more than Wall Street.

While President Trump is a genius on the economy, he has bared open his Achilles heel.

That of not understanding how important standing behind the rule of law is. His enemies have seen this weakness and are exploiting it. This is how they have created so much chaos through anarchy.

And lastly, the dirty tricks, like having anti-Trumpers buy up half of the tickets to his rally, are not illegal of themselves. But, it took an organized campaign to pull this off. Following the cyber trail of those who reserved those tickets could prove interesting. But that requires the campaign taking the offense.

Just look at how Democrats went after Denish Desouza, putting him in jail for contributing to a Republican campaign. They did the same to investigative reporters, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt after they exposed Planned Parenthood. There could be a hidden treasure trove of illegal activity behind that dirty trick. What about a foreign country, China, interfering in our election?

Remember, Watergate began as an attempt at dirty trickery. Look where that led.

Right now President Trump is vulnerable, there has been a chink taken out of his armor. If allowed to fester, it could lead to Donald J. Trump being a one-term President. Particularly if Democrats push through mail-in voting. Democrats have already proven that they are willing to do anything, legal or not, to destroy America and President Trump.

This writer fears the consequences of that. Each day President Trump’s star is fading, and so are the dreams that are America.

Venezuelan woman begs Americans to wake up: This is how it starts. Cubans warned us, we didn’t think it could happen to us.

President Trump needs to act decisively, and as soon as possible. If not, all will be lost. But remember, its not to late. But not too many more days can be given to the Democrat agenda.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.