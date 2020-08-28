President Trump: America is a Land of Greatness – RNC 2020

LOS ANGELES: The final night, A Land of Greatness, of the Republican National Convention (RNC) came with great anticipation, but with much pain in the background. Hurricane Laura harmed Southeast Texas and Louisiana. Riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin were finally waning due to President Donald Trump sending in the National Guard. Senator Kamala Harris gave an angry speech during the day to try and preempt Trump, but he did not take the bait. She repeated the same tropes about America drowning in systemic racism.

Americans in the South were more worried about literally drowning from a storm surge. They did not care about the color of who was saving them. The first three nights of the convention were “A Land of Promise” “A Land of Opportunity,” and “A Land of heroes.” The final night was “A Land of greatness.”

The Reverend Billy Graham offered the invocation.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California

Representative McCarthy laid it out in simple terms. Democrats are the party of government. Republicans are about individual freedom.





Deputy Assistant to the President Ja’Ron Smith is a black man who knows that President Trump has heart.

A video montage showed people who used to be on the left before reality set in. They had responsibilities to manage and bills to pay. They realize nothing is free and now support President Trump. There has been a political realignment. Trump is now the anti-war candidate who supports free speech.

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew

Van Drew was a New Jersey Democrat until he switched parties last year to support President Trump. His transfer was because he knew things had changed when “The Democratic party had been less accepting of American tradition.” Democrats no longer believed in American exceptionalism. Impeachment was a mistake. Van Drew says his first vote was a no vote – on President’s Trump’s impeachment. Democrats threatened him if he came out against impeachment.

“I’m from South Jersey. You better come at me with more than loud words and empty threats.”

Unlike Van Drew, Biden will not stand up to the radical left. “Be true to who you are now, not who the Democrats used to be.”

Marine Stacia Brightmon

Marine Corp Veteran Stacia Brightmon praised “FindSomethingNew.org,” an initiative spearheaded by President Trump and his daughter Ivanka. Officer Brightmon, who earned a college degree in finance following her service, went from being homeless to being ready to close on a new home next month. Programs by President Trump put her back to work and restored her dignity.

Dan Scavino

White House Deputy Chief of staff Dan Scavino was 16 years old when he started working at Briar Hall Country Club in 1992. One day Trump came to the club and selected Savino as a caddie for Trump’s golf party. Since then he has worked for Trump in various capacities for thirty years.

“President Trump is a kind and decent man.” “He saw potential in me, a spark. The possibility that I could do more, be more, achieve more than even I thought was possible. That’s how he views this country too we all just scratched the surface of what we can do together.





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Senator McConnell pointed out that Trump inherited economic stagnation, despair, and the weakest economic recovery since the Great Depression. McConnell is all about policy, and he contrasted the two major parties and their stances on taxes, guns, and other matters. Democrats at their convention spent a week telling Americans “who Joe Biden is, not what he intends to do.”

Another video montage struck square at the heart of today’s pampered activist athletes. Showing athletes including Lou Gehrig who faced far worse conditions than most of us can ever contemplate.

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White

Mr. White was on President Trump’s business taskforce. “His highest priority was always the health and safety of everyone in this country.” Trump knows entertainment and recognized the importance of sports returning. UFC was the first sport to return. As for Trump, White says “He is one of the most loyal human beings I have ever met. The man has unstoppable energy.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

AG Reyes is of Hawaiian, Philippino, Japanese and Spanish Heritage. AG Reyes’s father, Norberto Antonio “Buddy” Reyes, was half Spanish and half Filipino. He fled to the United States after being threatened by Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Among his dad’s prized possessions before he passed away recently from cancer was a pen. It sat on his bedsite with his Bible and family photos. That pen was from the president.

Reyes met with Trumpin 2017 to discuss the issue of human trafficking, Reyes recounting “rescues” of children and adults victimized by all variety of traffickers.

“Overwhelmed with compassion, he promised to fight this evil,” Reyes said, adding that he was true to his word. Working with his daughter, Ivanka, and Cabinet members he directed resources and “hundreds of millions of dollars for raising awareness, liberating victims, prosecuting predators and empowering survivors.”

“Together they’ve done more to combat human trafficking than any administration in modern history. That’s a promise kept!”

Reyes also praised the president for his work on combating the plague of opioid addiction, declaring it a public health emergency, and making billions of federal dollars available. Trump also in addition to signing the bill creating a national hotline for mental health. “It will save countless American lives” among people who are addicted, depressed or suicidal.

Sean Reyes is the first statewide minority officer in Utah history. He has prosecuted everything from sex trafficking to narcotics rings. Reyes says Trump has taken drastic steps to crack down on drug crimes while showing compassion for victims. And he has taken the opioid crisis head-on.

Trump created a new phone number similar to 911. The new 988 number will specifically field calls for those battling drugs and who are in danger, depressed, or suicidal. Reyes and Trump both understand that the most marginalized victims on earth love America.

Debbie Flood is the head of Melron Corporation of Wisconsin

Biden’s decision to let China join the World Trade Organization harmed her business. Melron is a foundry and machine shop that creates architectural cast bronze architectural hardware in Schofield, Wis. Mrs. Flood’s father started. the business. Today, they are one of the only American companies that makes a product, start to finish under one roof.

When she lost nearly half her orders to China in the mid-2000s. At that time Senator Joe Biden, he voted to normalize trade with China and helped pave the way for them to join the WTO, even though it harmed American business.

The company took a bold risk and entered the 3-D printing market, using innovation to offer a service that China could not match. Taking a customer idea from sketch to sample to product in just a few weeks. We fought through the recession and when Donald Trump was elected we breathed a sigh of relief. President Trump actually fighting for American workers and American craftsmen, bringing back those three beautiful words “Made in America.”

Ann Dorn is the widow of retired St. Louis Police Officer David Dorn.

During the riots in St. Louis, the beloved 77-year old policeman was gunned down by a 24-year old rioter. Democrats still deny that this violence is happening. Mrs. Dorn wants “positive peaceful change.” She said that “This isn’t a video game where you can commit mayhem, hit reset, and bring the characters back to life. David is not coming back.”

Mrs. Dorn said that violence does not save black lives. It destroys them. President Trump understands that “We need more Davids in our community, not fewer.”

Dr. Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cited Jacob Blake’s mother in calling for peace. Carson said that “America is great when we behave greatly.” Carson knows that “President Trump is transparent. We know what he’s thinking.” He is not politically correct, and he does not cow down to the media bullies. As for Carson, it was his mother who forced him to read books about doctors, scientists, and entrepreneurs. His mother would never allow him to become a victim.

He turned his life around and became a neurosurgeon, the first to separate conjoined twins. Now he is the director of HUD, working with President Trump and Senator Tim Scott to create Economic Opportunity Zones in minority neighborhoods.

Pat Lynch is the President of the Police Benevolent Association of New York.

Crime is skyrocketing under progressive policies. Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s cashless bail law, that both Biden and Harris support, has destroyed New York and would wreck the nation if implemented nationally. “I places where Democrats are in power, the radical left is getting exactly what it wants, and people are suffering for it.” Lynch knows that “There is nobody who hates bad cops more than good cops.” The left lumps them all together as villains.

The criminals are taking full advantage of the left’s war on police. Trump can restore law and order. Democrats are “running in fear of the mob in the street.”

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani continued the law and order theme.

Giuliani saved New York City in the 1990s. Now DeBlasio is destroying it. Even when arrests are made, progressive District Attorneys refuse to prosecute the rioters. “Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York.”

Giuliani labeled Biden “a defective candidate.” Biden “has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles.” Giuliani called the killing of George Floyd unforgivable that Trump was horrified by it. The left did not want unity because “They had a president to defeat and a country to destroy.”

Progressive Democrat mayors handcuff the police. Innocent young people are slaughtered. Giuliani mentioned Legend Taliaferro and other black victims of mob violence that Blacks Lives Matter refuses to mention. Operation Legend has been arresting the worst of the criminals. According to Trump and Giuliani, “All black lives matter. All lives matter.” Democrats do not believe this. A vote for Biden is a vote for lawlessness, which is already spreading from the cities to the suburbs.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton delivers a scorching indictment of the Biden record.

Cotton served in Afghanistan and Iraq, earning a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. He knows combat, and Biden has been wrong on every combat decision for the last 40 years. Biden opposed the mission to kill Osama bin Laden and criticized Trump’s decision to kill Qasem Soleimani.”

“Joe Biden treated Israel like a nuisance,” “coddled socialist dictators in Cuba and Venezuela,” and “aided and abetted China’s rise.”

When fentanyl began killing Americans, Trump sanctioned Chinese drug dealers. We need a president who stands up like Trump, not one like Biden who “takes a knee.” Cotton reminded us that “Weakness is provocative.”

Carl and Marsha Mueller’s daughter Kayla was murdered in 2015 by ISIS terrorists.

When Kayla was abducted in Syria, the Mueller’s relied on the Obama-Biden administration. They were told they could not negotiate directly with the terrorists. Yet Obama-Biden did nothing to rescue her. President Trump ordered the strike that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Kayla’s captor, torturer, and rapist. The Trump administration is now working with Kayla’s parents to find and bring Kayla’s body home. Biden will not even say the words radical Islam. He and Obama banned it from the military handbook. Trump restored the term.

Alice Marie Johnson was expected to be a star of the evening, and she was.

Ms. Johnson entered prison in 1996 for a low-level, non-violent first-time drug offense and was given over 100 years in prison. While incarcerated, Ms. Johnson became a playwright, a certified hospice volunteer, and an ordained minister. Her body was imprisoned, but she would not let jail imprison her mind. All she wanted was a second chance and her Christian faith kept her hope alive. The Obama-Biden administration ignored her.

In 2018, learning about Ms. Johnson and the unfair sentencing she received, Trump pardoned her. She has vowed to never forget the stories of the people who want a second chance. Trump signed the First Step Act into law. Enacting real criminal justice reform.

To Trump, every life matters and every human is a creature of God who has value. Biden and Harris locked oversaw the incarceration of thousands of black people and threw away the key. Trump shows them mercy and gave deserving ones a second chance.

One more video montage showed Trump’s accomplishments. Then it was time for the final two speakers.

Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka introduced her father, as she did in 2016.

Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people’s nominee for president of the United States.

Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people’s president.

He is our commander-in-chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country.

He is our president and my father, Donald J. Trump.

This evening, I want to tell you about the leader I know, and the moments that I wish every American could see.

I want to tell you the story of the president who is fighting for you from dawn to midnight, when the cameras have left, the microphones are off, and the decisions really count.

He is a man of the people. A man who treats all people – regardless of race, sex or socio-economic status – the same.

To the hardworking men and women across America, and here tonight,

You are the reason my father fights with all his heart and all his might.

You are the reason he ran for president in the first place.

And you are the reason he’s going to keep fighting for four more years.

President Donald Trump does not settle. When renegotiating NAFTA, Trump demanded that Wisconsin dairy farmers love the deal rather than just like it.

In the months that followed, President Trump refused to settle for a good deal, he wanted a great deal — and ultimately, that’s exactly what we got.

I remember each time he was updated on the progress of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, he would say “Don’t let down those dairy farmers I met in Wisconsin. … I don’t want them to like this deal, I want them to love it!”.

“While politicians choose party, our president choses people.”

Trump signed nine piece of legislation to combat human trafficking. Over the objections of foreign and domestic leaders, Trump moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He negotiated the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “He has been called out for attacking Washington’s hypocrisy, and they hate him for it.”

Turing personal, Ivanka addressed her father:

Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.

Our President refuses to surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite.

To my father, you are the elite. He only cares about scoring points with you.

If these problems were easy to solve, previous presidents would have done so. But you don’t achieve different results by doing things the same way.

Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.

America doesn’t need another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands.

Now more than ever, America needs four more years of a Warrior in the White House

Tonight, I could not be more proud to introduce my father — a man I know is made for this moment in history. My fellow Americans, our first lady and the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

With Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA in the background, President Trump came out with his wife Melania at his side.

Trump began by offering prayers and all assistance to the victims of Hurricane Laura.

We begin this evening, our thoughts are with the wonderful people who have just come through the wrath of Hurricane Laura. We are working closely with state and local officials in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi , sparing no effort to save lives. While the hurricane was fierce, one of the strongest to make landfall in 150 years, the casualties and damage were far less than thought possible, only 24 hours ago.

Thanking Ivanka for her introduction, he praised his family and delivered an emotional tribute to his brother Robert, who recently died. He recognized the First Lady, thanking her for her work. He introduced Vice President Pence and the Second Lady, Karen.

Introductions aside the President spoke:

My fellow Americans, tonight with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States.

The Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln, goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.

In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history , quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity.

Presdient Trump has “an unbreakable faith in the American people.”

We ended slavery, established civil rights, and excelled in space. However, everything we have achieved is now in danger of the Biden agenda. We cannot allow “a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.” We cannot give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.

“How can the Democrat Party asked to lead our country when it spends s much time tearing down our country?”

Socialism is not the answer. “In American we don’t look to government to restore our souls. We look to almighty God.”

Presdient Trump admits to brreaking the cardinal rule in American politics. ”I kept my promise.”

“Together we have ended the rule of the failed political class, and they are desperate to get their power back by any means necessary. You’ve seen that. They are angry at me because, instead of putting them first, I very simply said America first . “

On his first day in office, Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific partnership destroying American jobs. He approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines and withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord. He secured for the first time American energy independence.

Trump overruled his advisors and got tough on China with tariffs. He ended NAFTA and signed the USCMA. Auto plants hav returned production to America from overseas.

He defended his policy of “pro-American immigration,” leading to much more secure borders. He ended catch and release and stopped asylum fraud. He deported 20,000 gang members and 500,000 criminal aliens.

When the Tennessee Valley Authority president tried to fire workers, Trump fired the TVA president instead. The American’s that were fired to give jobs to lower wage immigrants, got their jobs back. The presdient passed right to try legislation for terminally ill patients. He demanded and created accountability at the Veterans’ Administration. He has appointed over 300 conservative judges including two Supreme Court judges. He has delivered aid to Historically Black colleges and Universities.

“I have done more for the African-American community than any President since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president.”

Trump kept touting his record and exposing the lack of a record for Biden. “I have done more for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years.”

Trump took over with a Middle East “in total chaos.” He withdrew from the “totally one-sided Iran deal.” He moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Trump “recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” as well as brokering peace between Israel and the UAE. The first peace in the middle east in 25-years.

Trump obliterated ISIS and took out its leader al-Baghdadi. Trump then took out the world’s number one terrorist at the time, Soleimani.

Unlike previous administrations, Trump has “kept America out of new wars and our troops are coming home.” He rebuilt the military and gave our troops three separate pay raises. Trump launched the Space Force, the first new military branch since the Air Force was created 75 years ago.

Biden has been wrong on everything. He has committed “catastrophic betrayals and blunders.” Biden supported NAFTA and China’s entry into the WTO. That led to massive job losses. Biden backed the South Korean trade deal that costs jobs. Trump reversed the SKTD. Biden supported massive amnesty for illegal immigrant Biden opposed the decisions to kill bin Laden, al-Baghdadi and Soleimaini. China would own us if Biden won.

China’s COVID-19

When the China virus hit, we launched the largest national mobilization since World War II, invoking the Defense Production Act.

We produced the world’s largest supply of ventilators. Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator, which is a miracle. Trump put the blame for COVID squarely on China and asked America’s front line responders in the audience to stand and accept praise. Trump has personally lost loved ones to COVID, and he grieves for every lost life. America got down to work with a task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

The Navy built hospital ships and deployed them to New York and Los Angeles.. Encouraging a nationalism not seen since World War II, Trump began working with business to make ventilators and PPE equipment. He is overseeing the development of an antibody treatment called Convalescent Plasma, a process used during the Spanish Flue 100 years ago.

We have done more testing than the rest of the Western Hemisphere combined. America has the lowest fatality rate of any industrialized nation. The Paycheck Protection Program has saved or created 50,000,00 jobs.

Democrats opposed the China travel ban.

Joe Biden called the travel ban hysterical and xenophobic. Had we listened to Biden, “thousands more Americans would have died.” Biden’s call for additonal national shutdowns will destroy the country. There would be increased depression, heart attacks, suicides, and job loss.

The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation, job loss and much more. Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but, rather, it’s a surrender to the virus.

Presdient Trump relies on “the science, the facts and the data.” We protect the elderly but allow our younger people to return to work and school. Operation Warp Speed has three vaccines in the final stages of trials, which normally takes years. “Together, we will crush the virus.”

Democrats have an agenda, but they refuse to talk about it.

Joe Biden may claim he is an ‘ally of the light,’ but when it comes to his agenda, Biden wants to keep us completely in the dark.

He doesn’t have a clue. He has pledged a $4 trillion tax hike on almost all American families, which will totally collapse our rapidly improving economy.

Biden is proposing a four trillion dollar tax hike, which would bring about economic and stock market collapse. Trump plans even more very substantial tax cuts as well as tax credits to bring jobs from overseas back home. Trump will place tariffs on companies that try to move jobs overseas.

“Biden’s agenda is made in China. My agenda is made in the USA.”

Biden will shut down protection of oil, natural gas and coal. How can Biden be for the light when his own party cannot even keep the lights on in California?

Biden wants to give illegal aliens lawyers and end travel bans from Jihadi nations. He wants to increase refugees by 700%. This is all in his manifesto with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Biden will end charter schools. Trump will expand them to every family in America.

Biden will demolish the suburbs. He did not reject Congressman Ilhan Omar, when she attacked police officers as evil. The radical left is already trying to abolish police officers.

“Democrats will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland.”

Trump paid tribute to a fallen young Hispanic female officer who was murdered in cold blood just for doing her job. Detective Familia leaves behind three small children. Trump reminded America that the overwhelming majority of police officers are noble and courageous. Fear of losing their job prevents them from taking decisive action, which harms the people they are sworn to protect. Trump intoned that “We must never allow mob rule.”

Trump condemned the violence in Democrat-run cities that Democrats refuse to acknowledge.

Trump recognized the family of the fallen Captain David Dorn.

He stands for law and order. Democrats stand for the violent anarchists and the flag burners. Trump salutes those who salute our great American flag.

Trump noted that over 1,000 black people were murdered in just four Democrat-run cities. Black people are being killed, but not by police. Democrats ignore the victims. Trump does not. Radical professors, judges and professors are attacking America’s institution from within through speech codes and pro-crime policies.

“They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you.”

Biden is a trojan horse for socialism. If Joe Biden doesn’t have the strength to stand up to wild-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders and his fellow radicals, and there are many, there are many, many, we see them all the time, it’s incredible, actually, then how is he ever going to stand up for you? He’s not.

The most dangerous aspect of the Biden platform is the attack on public safety. The Biden-Bernie manifesto calls for abolishing cash bail, immediately releasing 400,000 criminals onto the streets and into your neighborhoods.

When asked if he supports cutting police funding, Joe Biden replied, “Yes, absolutely.” When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called the Minneapolis Police Department a cancer that is rotten to the root, Biden wouldn’t disavow her support and reject her endorsement. He proudly displayed it shortly later on his website. Displayed it in big letters.

Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments all across America. They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon.

As for the White House, Trump pointed to it and said, “we’re here and they’re not.”

With the help of decent Americans, we can “make America the manufacturing superpower of the world.” Trump vows to “create 10 million jobs in the next 10 months.” He will ban sanctuary cities and protect the healthcare of citizens, not illegal aliens. He will strike down terrorists who threaten the American people. He will hire judges who enforce the law, not “their own political agenda.”

He will uphold religious liberty and protect the second Amendment. He will crack down on colleges who violate free speech. America will win the battle for 5G, land the first woman on the moon, and be the first nation to plant a flag on Mars.

Americans “don’t tear down our past.” Americans “build our future.”

The 2020 Republican National Convention is now in the history books.

The reasons to vote for Trump were clearly laid out. The election is barely more than two months away.