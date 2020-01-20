President Obama, John Brennen and Spygate: When did it really begin?

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney John Durham’s original investigation is evolving into a criminal investigation. Durham’s focus is on the origins of the Federal government’s Spygate assault on GOP candidate and now President Trump. The New York Attorney is seeking key details on when the spying actually began and who ordered it. So far former CIA head John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey are regarded as prime suspects.

However, many more heads of executive branch organizations were in on it, including Susan Rice, Samatha Powers, Loretta Lynch may also be named. As Attorney General Robert Barr noted, the deeper he digs into the origins, the more he finds. (‘Strong’ paper trail has John Durham investigating the months before Mueller appointment)

And that is precisely why Barr appointed Durham to get to the bottom of this ongoing scandal began.

Spygate began before the 2016 election

Perhaps encouraged by a media that provides scant details, the average American assumes it all started with the 2016 election. However, the deeper one digs into the origins of Spygate, the more we learn that the operation may have begun as early as 2010 following the inauguration of President, Barack Obama (2009-2017). The Patriot Act, the apparatus his administration employed to start spying on Americans, was already on the books. Congress hastily passed this emergency act 22 days after the massive 9/11 terrorist attack on America.





Whatever the outcome of Durham’s investigation, the illegal spying on American citizens only needed one corrupt President to begin the procedure.

Patriot Act not intended to spy on Americans, including political candidates, nominees or Presidents

The “USA PATRIOT” Act serves as a welcome acronym for the law’s ((H.R. 3162 (107th) actual title Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USA PATRIOT ACT) Act of 2001 signed into law by President Bush following 9/11. President Obama signed The PATRIOT Sunsets Extension Act of 2011I. This four-year extension applying to three key provisions in the USA PATRIOT Act – roving wiretaps, searches of business records, and conducting surveillance of “lone wolves”—individuals suspected of terrorist-related activities not linked to terrorist groups.

Without Congressional approval, parts of the Patriot Act expired on June 1, 2015. With the passage of the USA Freedom Act on June 2, 2015, the expired parts were restored and renewed through 2019.

However, Section 215 of the law was amended to stop the National Security Agency from continuing its mass phone data collection program. Instead, phone companies will retain the data and the NSA can obtain information about targeted individuals with permission from a federal court. – GovTrack

The Patriot Act’s primary aim was “to intercept and obstruct terrorism.”

Prior to that fateful September 11, Americans jealously guarded their privacy. Both Federal and State laws prohibited spying on American citizens, including political opponents, under most circumstances. Nonetheless, and with perhaps the best of intentions, the government had brought into existence an extensive toolkit it could deploy in surveilling every American.

We presently have no indication that President Bush violated any laws relating to the illegal use of the Patriot Act. However, as soon as President Obama took office, his administration appears to have begun illegal spying on anyone, including anyone who Obama wanted to – including political opponents, military generals and anyone else the Obama cabal wanted to.

Joseph Stalin memorably launched his murderous purges of his real or imagined opponents because he feared someone might try to remove him as a dictator of the U.S.S.R. Obama began spying on journalists who simply wrote articles he did not like.

For example, take the case of CBS News investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson. Shortly after she began reporting on the scandalous “Fast and Furious” gun-running operation launched by Obama AG Eric Holder in 2011, Attkisson states she became the subject of Federal spying activities. This invasion of her privacy included Federal surveillance of her phones, computers and her Internet activities at work and at home.

Attkisson filed a still-pending lawsuit against the Government in 2015. From the filing of that lawsuit, we learn that Rod Rosenstein ordered the surveillance on Attkisson when he was U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. The latest filing claims that on September 21, 2010, executives with Stratfor, a global intelligence firm doing business with Federal agencies, exchanged internal e-mail correspondence about an alleged Obama spy initiative to target journalists.

An e-mail entitled, “Obama leak Investigations,” stated “[John] Brennan is behind the witch hunts of investigative journalists learning information from inside the beltway…there is a specific tasker from the White House to go after anyone printing materials negative to the Obama agenda. Even the FBI is shocked.”

Of course, as we now know, the FBI was only playing its part in surveilling citizens. (Sharyl Attkisson: The Six Red Flags We Missed Regarding the FBI’s Abusive FISA Witch Hunt Against the Trump Campaign)

FISA court has known about abuses since before 2001 but all, from leaders to Congress, allowed FBI to self-police and self-correct. Besides the illegal govt. intrusion into my computers, look at all the flags:https://t.co/1VKkjLQsMg https://t.co/owsy63jIkS

— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 26, 2019

In May 2013, the Associated Press reported that Holder’s Department of Justice (DOJ) had collected phone records of 21 of their reporters without a warrant. Presently all links to the AP report of this discovery are shut down. (Newly Released ‘Fast And Furious’ Documents Include A Slam On Issa)

A week later “The Christian Science Monitor,” reported that then-FOX News reporter James Rosen was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Obama administration’s FBI. The government snooping included Rosen’s e-mails and phones. And even included his parents’ phones. The surveillance began in 2010 after his reports on a North Korean missile test.

“Fox News chief Washington correspondent James Rosen reported in June 2009 on a CIA analysis that suggested North Korea may respond to UN sanctions with more nuclear tests. The story was published online the same day that a confidential report on the matter was released to select officials in the intelligence community, including a State Department security adviser, Stephen Jin-Woo Kim.

Detecting a connection, FBI investigators built a case alleging Mr. Kim leaked information to Mr. Rosen. To do so, they used every tool in their arsenal: analyzing security badge access records to track Rosen’s comings and goings from the State Department, tracing the timing of his calls to Kim, even subpoenaing his personal e-mails.” – Christian Science Monitor

Deep within the release of the stolen government documents from Edward Snowden, we can also find information about illegal programs conducted by the Obama administration to spy on American citizens. While not specific enough to indicate one person’s culpability, they show a pattern of abuse going back to the first years of Obama’s Presidency.

During the 2012 Presidential campaign, we can find indications that the spying turned political.

Stephan Halper was paid $197,626 by federal agencies in 2012. We know that he was instrumental in spying on Carter Page and George Papadopoulos to get near Trump in 2015 and 2016. Was that earlier payment to Halper for spying on Mitt Romney? (Cambridge professor outed as FBI informant inside Trump campaign)

Through attorneys at Perkins Coie, the Obama campaign also paid Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Mitt Romney in 2012. Could he have ordered Federal agencies to tap into Romney’s phones, e-mails and internet activities too? There are too many similarities between 2012 and 2016 for this to be a simple coincidence. (Obama’s 2012 campaign hired Fusion GPS to dig dirt on Mitt Romney, book claims)

On March 4, 2017, after consulting with Admiral Michael Rogers, then the head of the National Security Agency (NSA), President Trump issued his still famous tweet about Obama wiretapping him. Rogers had informed then-President-elect Trump of the spying being conducted against him. But that meeting seems to be only the tip of the iceberg.

Obama’s administration was corrupt from the top down.

The ongoing Deep State tactics now being used to oust President Trump are actually attempts by key Spygate figures and their allies to cover up their crimes. The deeper we dig, the more corruption we find, and it seems to be going all the way to the top. The evidence points to Obama’s culpability in all illegal spying on political opponents.

When did Spygate begin? It appears it began on the day Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th President.

Just DAYS before Trump’s inaugural, Obama EXPANDED the NSA’s wiretapping powers… – Right Scoop#TraitorObama https://t.co/PYAobh4uaB — Faith👉 Proud Nationalist 🇺🇸 (@FreedomChild3) February 16, 2017

