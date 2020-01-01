 Is the President the Commander-in-Chief? Say what?

WASHINGTON: The accepted notion that the president is elected as Commander-in-Chief is wrong. And a bit sad. Few constitutional issues have been debated by legal scholars and politicians in recent years as the distribution of war powers between Congress and the President.

Somehow various would-be sages have interpreted this concept as CIC through some medium other than the reading of the Constitution. It is wrong because it isn’t so. Sad because, as usual: scholars, lawyers, journalists and the politicians with their inbred bastardized bureaucrats, of course, seem to believe it. Huckabee Sanders on Mattis Resignation: “Only One Person Was Elected To Be Commander In Chief” | Video | RealClearPolitics

If these are, as they say, the best and brightest, then God save us from the worst and darkest.

The Constitution states no such thing.

Section 2

1: The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States;

It is sad because apparently, no one seems to correct whoever is spewing the error. And it is equally wrong because there is a certain authority seemingly placed on the president that is dangerous. It is also wrong because an overpaid, underworked collection largely of misfits called the United States Congress gets to sit on its collective butts and assign war-making powers to the president when it is their responsibility.





Although the President may not initiate hostilities without Congress, the Declaration of War Clause leaves the President with the authority as Commander in Chief to repel invasions without prior congressional approval. When America is under attack and fast action is required. The American embassy in Baghdad is American soil. (Protesters Shouting ‘Death to America’ Stormed the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad. Here’s a Timeline of What’s Happened So Far | Time)

Article 1, Section 8

Among the powers of Congress:

11: To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning captures on Land and Water;

12: To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years-emphasis added.

13: To provide and maintain a Navy.

14: To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces;

Then they threaten him for trying to improvise some kind of “national defense.”

It should be a union defense if we are truly a republic—but then we aren’t any longer – while they feed taxpayer dollars to that monstrous mayhem of madness that vendor for lobbyists, the Pentagon.

Presently various factions are salivating at possibly a final chance of a war with Iran as a result of the actions in Iraq around the American Embassy. With few sure fired opponents in Congress to the Pentagon and its surrogates, there is little opposition to a presidential war.

Mostly neocons, Pentagon lobbyists and blustering Republicans with the president’s ear remind him he is the CIC and should take action.

There is seldom a reminder outside a handful of journalists like Tucker Carlson, or military men like Colonel Douglas MacGregor (Ret.) that these wars are endless and immoral. (Douglas Macgregor: Trump ‘the only thing standing between us and another pointless war’ in Middle East | Fox News)

And that it is not a responsibility of the Congress to end wars because they had no say in their beginning.





They do not come under a commitment by the CIC to repel attacks on American soil.

Presidential Whispers

The Neocons et al whisper in the president’s ear that he is the CIC and it is his duty to send in tanks, planes, men (and even women, of course). They lie, and they know they are lying. It is NOT his duty as CIC unless Congress acts first. They speak as if tutored by truth tables constructed by Adam Schiff.

The standard riposte from the neocons and the Pentagon lobbyists is that there have been numerous undeclared wars, all waged with the greatest virtue and led singlehandedly by the CIC.

No glorious wrong equals a righteous right.

It only makes for lining the pockets of certain industrialists, and behind-the-lines generals, many of whom pack their chests with medals, never having gotten close to a foxhole.

The president was elected as president, not as CIC. Congress was elected to declare war, if necessary, not as sugar daddies for the Pentagon.

The Pentagon and its political generals and admirals fresh off the rah-rah Army/Navy game salivate at the potential for extending Mideast wars. They are like small boys playing a board game of war. Only real wars cost real lives, and arms and legs, and eyes. The men on the battlefield lose these. The only thing the Neocons and the Pentagon generals lose is their honor.

But how much could that be?

***************

Lead Image:

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Attributed to Gage Skidmore on Flickr.

Constitution for the United States – We the People