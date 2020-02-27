President Clinton’s strategist James Carville’s fast balls not so fast…anymore

WASHINGTON: The Democrats have brought James Carville out of the bullpen (scene of much of the bull’s leavings) to offer relief to the Democrat starters. Appearing on MSNBC regularly as a Michael Moore lookalike, less a couple of hundred pounds, Jimmy Gumbo takes hold of the old horsehide and winds up the pitch.

None of the Presidential wanna-be starters for the Democrats has as much as a moderate fastball. And any breaking stuff is too slow and telegraphed to be an “out” pitch. Biden has apparently some variation of a knuckleball. However, like most knuckleballers, Biden has no idea where his pitches are going—his proven false Nelson Mandella story a typical pitch. (Biden campaign admits he was never arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela). Biden’s claim of over 150 million gun deaths, which equals roughly half the population, another ‘gaffe”.

Yep, Biden’s pitch floats like a butterfly and stings (him) like a bee.

Carville – here to save the Democrat’s day

So, Carville, the 75-year-old Cajun “closer,” comes in and attempts to shut down the collapse of the Democratic presidential nomination race. Only that horse has left the barn.





One of his first remarks (pitches) is that if Democrats think that number-one starter Bernie Sanders is going to rally the players, they are fools. (James Carville: “You’re A Fool” If You Think Bernie Sanders Can Win By Expanding The Electorate)

That which most Democrats voters think about is foolishness outright.

Every one of the candidates in some form or fashion is in favor of free health care or Medicare or free food or free school. Or the madness of AOC and the usual rookie league players and their “Green New Deal.” Anyone who even contemplates this as a voter is in joker (the fool in the deck) jeopardy.

So, what makes Bernie special?

If the federal reserve had to print new bills of currency for such costs, they would need a vault the size of Mars to keep it in. That is assuming people would even be willing to work in order to pay the taxes. After all, there’s that pesky 13th Amendment.

Ball one, Jimmy Gumbo.

Then on this same inane cable news wannabe channel, MSNBC—”Morning Joe” Carville throws his best gumbo pitch and refers, offhandedly, to most of the American people as fools.

He addresses his minor league “colleagues” Mr. and Mrs. Mika Brzezinski, Shady Sharpton and plagiarist Mike Barnicle, then throws one in the dirt when he said that Trump didn’t have a clue about the Coronavirus.

However, as he confirmed, the Coronavirus subject had not been brought up in the debate for more than an hour by anyone. So how important could it be?

Now, Jimmy Gumbo must think the people are “fools” if they don’t think the president has, in all probability, the most firsthand knowledge of a virus that threatens the entire world population. Nevertheless, Carville’s Democrat teammates (this includes the moderators) had not mentioned it well into the second hour of a two-hour debate.

But Carville’s comment is directed at Donald Trump’s lack of competence and interest.





Ball two, Jimbo.

Today’s James Carville is just another Boomer with an opinion

At this point Carville, in his most sunken Michael Moore despondency appears to resign himself to his past successes, circa 1992.

Today he just doesn’t have it anymore. He should be relieved with a 2-0 count and removed from the game. He ain’t the man he once was.

He is more like Moore; just a guy dressed like a teen-age slob staring into the camera as if he can catch lightning in a bottle again.

Oh cool MSNBC is having multi-millionaire boomer political consultant James Carville to offer his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/oYbEjB611x — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) February 22, 2020

What Carville apparently doesn’t understand is that when he pitched for the Clintons the fix was in.

White Water, sex crimes, etc. never touched the Clintons in court. The Arkansas Traveler and his bunch combined as a single Arnold Rothstein to “fix” the law. Carville just added a little color to a game of fixed tricks.

Now the Clinton’s are rich and the rest of the team is wandering the political minor leagues of television cable media. Little Jimmy Gumbo needs to get a new tailor and retire like a Southern gentleman. He sure as hell can’t pitch anymore.

Of course, Hillary is still lurking out there like an overweight third-string catcher, hoping they’ll let women have a league of their own.

Maybe she could be Carville’s battery-mate.

They’d fit right in with today’s surfeit of sign stealing.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.