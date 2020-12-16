Home Al Goodwyn Cartoons President and Mrs. Trump’s 2020 Christmas Message (Video)


by Jacquie Kubin

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump told the story of God sending his only son to die for us in this moving Christmas message to Americans.

Read CommDigiNews election coverage here

 


