President and Mrs. Trump’s 2020 Christmas Message (Video)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump told the story of God sending his only son to die for us in this moving Christmas message to Americans.
Read CommDigiNews election coverage here
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump told the story of God sending his only son to die for us in this moving Christmas message to Americans.
Read CommDigiNews election coverage here
Jacquie Kubin is an award-winning writer and wanderer. She turns her thoughts to an eclectic mix of stories - from politics to sports. Restless by nature and anxious to experience new things, both in the real world and online, Jacquie mostly shares travel and culinary highlights, introduces readers to the chefs and creative people she meets and shares the tips, life and travel information people want to read.