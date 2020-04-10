Pony Express or Phony Express? Mail-in voting another liberal scheme

WASHINGTON: Nancy Pelosi is at it again. Digging through her scheming little California mind to come up with another quick hit for votes. Like the pony express (more like the phony express) “uniting the country” nonsense in 1860, so is Nancy’s nonsense for mail-in voting. Like the quick change of ponies by the express riders, so is the quick change of vote counts through fraud.

If voting is so important why would we leave it up to the department which has consistently failed in its duties to the tune of 31 billion dollars in subsidies that Nancy is clamoring for the USPS?

Nancy Pelosi’s bid for mail-in voting

She wants mail-in voting for the people and subsidies for the people who will deliver the votes. Hmm. It sounds like hiring Willie Sutton as a guard for Wells Fargo. But Nancy has a cute smile behind all those facelifts. That smile is really a smirk for new (and ill-gotten) voters which translates to what’s good for Nancy.

We must remember, Pelosi is using a crisis today to change our behavior in November. And forever after that.





What’s good for California is good for Nancy. She would like for her voters not to think vice versa. But that is what voting is all about for the politician. And what is good for California and Nancy must be good for the country. Just like the phony-pony express which was about as successful as the United States Postal Service (USPS) is today.

Try and imagine the corruption that a vote-by-mail law could unleash. Especially with Pelosi’s ally Hillary Clinton.

The Pony Express

The Pony Express lasted just nineteen months. It lost its usefulness to the advent of the telegraph. Not unlike today where the USPS has long since lost out to email.

The Pony Express inception was for the Union and led by Republican nationalists who were anti “union.” The union needed to have California’s newfound gold wealth. Not only due to the impending threat of Southern secession and independence but also the possibility of a Civil War.

It was a phony romantic concept—the “phony express.” Not unlike the phony mail-in scam of Pelosi’s in the name of some magical and mystical “right” to vote.

Mail-in voting is nothing but a scheme for Pelosi-led Democrats to stuff more fraudulent votes into Democrat districts.

And if the currier, the USPS is being paid off by Congress via the Federal Reserve the currier becomes the “tempted” soul(s). Nothing prevents them from tampering (seal and reseal) with the mail—except the postal office itself. The age-old parable of the “Fox guarding the henhouse.”

It was scheming such as this mail-in vote concept that got California into the “blue” state arena in the first place. Mostly those schemes ratcheted around illegal immigrants. But the quest now is the make the rest of the 49 states one big blue bastion of progressive thought and direction–by force.

Another phony pony express gimmick is now being suggested as a uniting of the country. Everyone, with the lick of a stamp (if they’re lick-able anymore) and a handoff to our friends at the USPS, who have been bought by our old California friends, Nancy et al, can vote. UNITED WE STAND (as Democrats).

California has a substantial move to remove itself (Calexit)from the United States’ single national government and become its own state. Fine, if that’s what they want as a people. I just hope they take Nancy with them.

At least Medicare doesn’t cover facelifts. Now, there is some California coin.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.





His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.