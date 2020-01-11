Political correctness costs CNN much wampum in settling with Sandmann

WASHINGTON. “Shame,” said Greek philosopher Aristotle, “is an ornament to the young; a disgrace to the old.” And no one wears the “ornament” of shame better than newly minted millionaire Nick Sandmann of Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School.

Media mobs

You may recall how media and celebrity scolds heaped condemnation on, and wished violence upon, the high-schooler for his confident smile in the face of the left’s twisted avatar.

The avatar in question is Native American activist Nathan Phillips. He’s the one Sandmann smiles down on in that viral YouTube video while the noble Plains Indian pounds his drum defiantly.

CNN claimed the boy joined with fellow classmates, “surrounded” the 64-year-old, “blocked [his] escape,” causing Phillips to “fear for his safety and the safety of those with him.”





As we later learned, all that “reporting” was an outright lie. And CNN recently settled with Sandmann for an undisclosed dollar amount that certainly figures in the millions.

Anointing a crank

Getting back to the fake-news media, the folks at Buzzfeed described Phillips as a member of the Omaha Nation that “hosts a ceremony each year honoring Native American veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and is also the keeper of a sacred pipe.”

CNN settles “fake news” lawsuit with Covington’s Nick Sandmann

Speaking of sacred talismans and their self-appointed keepers, the mainstream media assigned a sacred status to Phillips; a symbol of their priestly consecration and a personage deserving of unquestioned adoration.

Sandmann’s confident smile presented mock contempt for this representative of progressivism’s Great Spirit. And his towering over the clownish drummer showed young Sandmann’s unwillingness to bend in submissive reverence to the ridiculous.

Racism unreported

Sandmann said nothing of a disparaging nature to the Native American drummer. But fellow protestors who call themselves Black Hebrew Israelites had some choice words for Phillips and his fellow tribesmen (HERE).

“You’re not supposed to worship eagles, buffaloes, rams – all types of animals. This is the reason why the Lord took away your land. Indian means savage.”

But as attorneys for Sandmann noted in their complaint against the cable news network:

“CNN falsely asserted that Nicholas and his CovCath [Covington Catholic High School] classmates were in a ‘racis[t]’ ‘mob mentality’ and ‘looked like they were going to lynch’ the Black Hebrew Israelites who were merely ‘preaching about the Bible nearby’ because they didn’t like ‘the color of their skin’ and ‘their religious views.’”

Under their hats

So, what was it that made young Nicholas and his classmates stand out as targets for fake-news outlets and social media mobs? As you must have noticed, many of the boys wore flame-red, “Make America Great Again” caps. Worse still, we later learned the Catholic students waited near the Lincoln Memorial for a bus to carry them home after participating in a massive pro-life march.

Nothing quite angers the high priests of leftism like the notion of their gods not receiving the aborted blood of innocents.

Flipping the bird

But a new generation of Americans is growing up outside the influence of fake-news. And they are just as willful as the 2016 Republican candidate for president. The same man the fake-news media claimed was a spy in league with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. A lie as damnable as that leveled at Nicholas Sandmann and his fellow Covington high school students.





And since his inauguration in 2017, Trump has skillfully eroded the media’s credibility by consistently calling them out on their lies.

As President Trump correctly observed of Sandmann’s handling by CNN and others:

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

That dream came true with a multi-million-dollar settlement in Sandmann’s favor and the heavily-eroded credibility of a shameless news network with ratings lower than cartoon-heavy Nickelodeon.

So, take a lesson from the confident Nickolas Sandmann… and just smile.

