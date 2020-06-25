Peter Strzok implicates Obama – Biden in coup plot against Flynn, Trump

WASHINGTON: Peter Strzok’s notes taken from meetings in the White House are shedding light into the deep state that had infiltrated the Obama administration. Obama / Biden felt that Gen. Flynn was truly a Russian spy, the course of action, which Ken Starr calls “a matter of honor and patriotism” would have been to inform President Trump before Flynn was brought into the White House. But as we are learning, once again, Honor and Patriotism was not a part of the previous administration.

In the words of former First Lady, Michelle Obama:

Democrats on a tear to destroy America and the rule of law that has kept us land of the free and the brave

No bridge is too far, no lie is too big if it propels the Democrats agenda of destroying America in favor of a globalist society. A society whose overlords are George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and they hope, the presidential wanna-be puppet Joe Biden. Those lies have been catching up with him even as the false prosecution of General Michael Flynn was emerging.





The Obama / Biden quest to destroy Donald Trump

The facts surrounding the prosecution of General Flynn are now swirling like a draining cesspool. It is generally accepted that the Former FBI director and the FBI agents who interviewed General Flynn were not convinced that he had colluded with Russia. However, that did not stop them for the unwarranted prosecution of Flynn and his family.

Notes taken by Strzok provide deeper insight into the deceit and lies of the Obama / Biden administration.

Those notes are records of when Strzok met with President Obama, Vice President Biden, then FBI director James Comey, Sally Yates, and Susan Rice during a January 4, 2017 meeting.

A time when they knew that Hillary had lost, that Trump would be sworn in as the 45th President and that their actions in creating the dossier and the illegal FISA warrants were coming closer to the light.

Was that January 4 Obama / Biden Oval Office Meeting a “get Trump” strategy meeting?

What is clear is that President Barack Obama actively plotted to disrupt the incoming Trump administration. General Michael Flynn, the administration NSA director along with KT McFarland, became an easy target for the FBI. Then director Jim Comey glibly admitting to the fact that he sent FBI agents to the White House not to coordinate with incoming NSA director, Michael Flynn. Which would have been standard procedure in the transference of power from one administration to the next.

Instead, Comey sent Agents to the White House within hours of President Trump’s inauguration in order to entrap General Flynn.

Jim Comey saying in interviews that he intentionally took advantage of the new administration in order to entrap Flynn. Fox’s Kennedy and contributor Molly Hemingway discuss Comey’s actions and their implications:

Documents surrounding the meeting, released earlier this year, show that FBI officials feared that the new Trump White House might view the bureau as “playing games” if it sought to interview Flynn while not sharing the reason behind the interview. We have heard from Comey that standard operating procedure for interviewing anyone in a new administration begins with a request of the White House legal office.





Additionally, had protocol been followed, those agents would not have been able to dissuade Flynn, when he asked if he needs to have a lawyer present, from having representation. Instead, Flynn was led to believe that this conversation was friendly. Had Flynn been aware that the FBI was the leading spear on a weaponized intelligence agency assault on the new president, he would not have taken the meeting.

The exoneration of Michael Flynn

Flynn’s attorneys received four pages of records reflect internal brainstorming at the FBI in January 2017 about how to approach the investigation into Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn’s lawyers asserting that notes and emails released were “smoking gun” evidence that he was railroaded by FBI officials. One page of handwritten notes dated the same day Flynn was interviewed, Jan. 24, 2017, appears to chronicle how forthcoming the FBI would be with him or others at the White House about the nature of the FBI investigation.

Among those notes, were comments by agents such as “If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious.” “Protect our institution by not playing games.”

The notes also reflect deliberation about whether confronting Flynn with a lie in real-time would be helpful to their investigation.

“What is our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” the notes read.

According to court papers filed on December 4, 2018, General Flynn did cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

But was Flynn’s cooperation to assist an investigation, or to protect himself and family from further financial ruin and false imprisonment? Particularly knowing that neither he, nor his son – who was being targeted – had acted inappropriately. And that he, and his family, were being railroaded by Obama / Biden weaponized intelligence agencies in order to protect the Democrat’s deep state.

Remember, three-star General Michael Flynn, who was an Obama administration defense intelligence chief, became an outspoken critic of the then-president Obama and his “lack of strategies.” However, more telling is that Obama warned incoming President Trump to not hire General Flynn. Was that warning because Obama knows that Flynn knows where the administration’s “bodies” are buried?

So Flynn did plead guilty in Federal Court to a charge of making a false statement to the FBI about his communications with Russia. And he did cooperate with the Mueller investigation, we have to believe, because he knew the Mueller inquiries would not result in any malfeasance on his, or the Trump Administrations, part.

The information provided by Flynn to Mueller did fail to reveal a smoking gun to use against President Trump. Popular belief is that this is when the FBI threatened to also prosecute Flynn’s son. Only by pleading guilty was Flynn able to halt the attacks on his family. (Flynn worries about son in special counsel probe)

At the time, Flynn, Jr. mocked critics who taunted him after a report indicated he and his father may be charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, resulting in prison sentences. At the time Mike Flynn, Jr. tweeted he won’t be going to jail for anything after NBC News reported Mueller is twisting the screws on him and his father for their work as consultants for the Turkish government.

The SJW are out in full this morning….the disappointment on your faces when I don’t go to jail will be worth all your harassment…

— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) November 5, 2017

Flynn had contacted the Russians at the urging of two top transition officials, according to a court document.

One of those “top transition officials” was thought to be Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and senior adviser. The other administrative person is K.T. McFarland, who served as deputy national security adviser from January to May. (KT McFarland: Gen. Flynn and I were ‘ambushed’ as part of an FBI ‘Setup’)

Flynn was the first senior White House official to be charged in the special counsel’s investigation into Moscow’s meddling into the 2016 presidential election. Germain to the prosecution of Flynn is that in meeting with Mueller’s team 19 times, the result was that a sentence “for lying to the FBI” without prison time is “appropriate and warranted.”

But it was all a false flag.

General Flynn was targeted. As was Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. And among these three men, no real crimes were committed. Manafort was found guilty for failing to register as a foreign agent, which is common in DC. Stone, who is supposed to surrender to prison officials at the end of June, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee.

The 40-month sentence, Jackson said was, in large part from the severity of his attempts to stymie the Russia probe. A probe that we know, as did Obama, Biden, and Clinton, et al., was based on a fake document to begin with. Stone was also found in violations of a gag order limiting his speech during the pre-trial proceedings and for making a threat to the judge through social media.

“He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president,” Jackson added in her closing remarks. “He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.”

However, how could Stone have been covering up for the President when the President was the target of a false attack bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton. This alone should justify that his guilty verdict and sentence be voided.

Peter Strzok released notes provide more insight into the coordinated attack against President Trump by Obama / Biden

How can this corrupt, treasonous racist criminal continue to be the nominee for the Democrat party and why has the media not held him accountable for his now proven lies, abuse of power on video, obvious mental incompetence, and crimes against American citizens? pic.twitter.com/EwPUyRHstV — Max Evans (@MaxEvansjd) June 25, 2020

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filing of exculpatory evidence notes pertaining to the criminal trial against former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reveals how deeply Obama / Biden was involved in the unwarranted prosecution of Flynn.

“As we have previously disclosed, beginning in January 2020, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri has been conducting a review of the Michael T. Flynn investigation,” the DOJ letter states. “The enclosed document was obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO during the course of its review.”

“This page of notes was taken by former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok,” the letter continues. “While the page itself is undated, we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5.”

Earlier this year, DOJ disclosed handwritten documents from Bill Priestap, who previously served as the FBI’s top counterintelligence official. Those notes expressing that the FBI investigation against Flynn was designed to “to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Following those and other disclosures exonerating Flynn, DOJ moved to dismiss the charges against him. The judge in the case has thus far refused, and instead appointed a shadow private prosecutor to argue that Flynn should be imprisoned.

“As we have previously disclosed, beginning in January 2020, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri has been conducting a review of the Michael T. Flynn investigation,” the DOJ letter states. “The enclosed document was obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO during the course of its review.”

According to the notes, Obama says, “These are unusual times,” and, “Is there anything I shouldn’t (emphasis added) be telling the [Trump] transition team?”

The post was retweeted by former U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who observed that, according to Strzok’s handwritten notes, the official story of Obama telling everyone to proceed “by the book” appears false.

He also noted that the email Rice sent to herself allegedly documented the meeting does not jibe with Strzok’s notes or the court documents.

This is very troubling. The Susan Rice email to herself clearly didn’t give an accurate portrayal of the meeting.

The “right people” is fundamentally different than “by the book”. https://t.co/AYs3oZ7qaX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 24, 2020

Handwritten notes from Peter Strzok disclosed by DOJ in federal court yesterday show that the operation against Michael Flynn was ordered by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/wBABLCdxO5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 24, 2020

A tweet by “Techno Fog” contains images of highlighted documents including Strzok’s notes from the Jan. 4, 2017 meeting in which he details discussions among President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and others regarding then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The origin of one of the Democrats dog-whistle phrases, “The Logan Act” is attributed to Joe Biden, who is old enough to remember the last time The Logan Act was considered – during the prosecution of Richard Nixon over Watergate. (JEFF SESSIONS, THE LOGAN ACT, AND THE CHENNAULT AFFAIR)

Also on 1/4/2017 (likely): The new Strzok notes detailing the Obama Admin’s discussion of the Flynn calls. Including: Logan Act, instructions on how to proceed. Important – FBI leadership in attendance (Comey). pic.twitter.com/6ZpXzvaTA7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

“What DOJ disclosed today is as explosive as anything that’s come out in Flynn’s case,” a source with direct knowledge of the content of Strzok’s handwritten notes told The Federalist on Tuesday. Earlier this year, DOJ disclosed handwritten documents from Bill Priestap, who previously served as the FBI’s top counterintelligence official, fretting that the FBI investigation against Flynn was designed to “to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Following those and other disclosures exonerating Flynn, the DOJ moved to dismiss the charges against him. The judge refusing, appointing a shadow private prosecutor to argue that Flynn should be imprisoned. The appeals court has ruled that the charges against Flynn are to be dropped.

“Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice,” Techno Fog wrote, noting that then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates was also at the meeting.

“Biden: ‘Logan Act,’” the tweet says, which indicates that the then-VP was suggesting that Flynn could be charged with violating the 18th-century statute prohibiting negotiations between unauthorized American citizens and foreign governments having disputes with the U.S. — a law that has never been successfully used and that many believe is unconstitutional.

Then, incredulously, Strzok quotes Obama as allegedly ordering someone to “Have the right people” on the Flynn case, according to the documents.

Comey is also quoted by Strzok as saying that Comey believes a December 2016 phone call between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak “appears legit.”

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: “Logan Act” Obama: “Have the right people on” Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls “appear legit.” pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

In light of Clinton losing the 2016 election, the Democrat-led assault on President Trump and anyone in his administration was more than pervasive.

It was deceitful, at times illegal, and always against the tradition of America’s tradition of a peaceful transition of power.

In January 2017, I wrote Protesting the peaceful transference of power stating

Radical leftists are hoping to make January 20 the most chaotic Inauguration Day in American history. The will act to put those attending the event and along the parade route at risk as they pursue their goal to “disrupt” the Inauguration festivities.

Streep referred to the power of the presidency, but she said nothing about using her own influence and and the influence of liberal leaders like Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Nancy Pelosie to discourage those promising to incite violence during the inauguration.

Democrats, led by George Soros and Hillary Clinton, worked with the Obama / Biden administration both from within and once removed from the White House to disrupt the Trump Presidency and the very foundations of America. They did so knowingly, willingly, and often gleefully. Once Obama / Biden was removed from power, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and Jerrold Nadler took up the reigns of assault.

Along with a compliment media they continued the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative despite the general knowledge that Clinton paid for the “Steele Dossier” and that the information was nothing but a series of fanciful lies.

Sullivan had sought to force the Justice Department to defend its decision after Flynn initially pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. But in January, Flynn reversed his plea, saying that he did not lie and that he copped to a plea in order to save his son from being charged.

The new revelations come as an appeals court ruled 2-1 Wednesday ordering U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to accept the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against Flynn and dismiss it.