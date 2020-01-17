Pelosi’s Wack Pack Pen Party: Democrat’s Impeachment assault on America

WASHINGTON: Nancy Pelosi’s Wack Pack was in full display on Thursday as they had a pen party to sign the Articles of Impeachment, before carrying them over in a death dirge march to the Senate. The only thing missing was a New Orleans funeral march to assist in the final burying of the Democrat party. It was a day that can only be described as bizarre and bipolar.

Unfortunately, the political lows are very low.

Nancy Pelosi’s Pen Party

Having received her signature embossed gold pens, decked in her Easter Egg pink dress, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signed the Article of Impeachment of Donald J. Trump. Then she gave them to her sycophants with a flourish.





Mumbling that this was indeed a historic moment, Nancy dressed in bright pink, not the black or navy blue such solemnity would require, showed how embedded partisan politics are in the Democratic party. Her using different souvenir pens, to sign the articles, then passing them out to her sycophants – including #Impeach45 Maxine Waters.

Saying that the rush to impeachment was because the President was a threat to national security, Pelosi held up the delivery of the articles by nearly a month leading to numerous theories for the delay.

Twitter was quick to point out, those pens may be the reason for the delay in sending those articles over:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also remarked on the Pelosi Pen Party:

The other theory for the delay is that it is yet another Democrat scheme against Bernie Sanders, this time to help not Hillary, but Joe Biden. Tristan Johnson or The Federalist writing in Is Impeachment Delay How Democrats Are Rigging Iowa Against Bernie Again?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed the impeachment proceedings by four weeks before passing the articles to the Senate for a trial to begin. Her latest move has made the impeachment trial start less than three weeks before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

The trial is now poised to sequester in Washington the four Democratic senators running for president. The proceedings will likely run clear up to the first-in-the-nation caucus, and the timing could not be worse for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is surging at precisely the right moment in the Hawkeye State.

Democrats tipping the Iowa scales in Hillary’s favor

During the 2016 caucus,’ The Guardian reported that the Iowa Democratic Party unilaterally shifted one delegate from Sanders to Clinton. Doing so without notifying the precinct secretary and allegedly showing the Democrat parties attempt to control the process in Clinton’s favor.

In Grinnell Ward 1, the precinct where elite liberal arts college Grinnell College is located, 19 delegates were awarded to Bernie Sanders and seven were awarded to Hillary Clinton on caucus night. However, the Iowa Democratic party decided to shift one delegate from Sanders to Clinton on the night and did not notify precinct secretary J Pablo Silva that they had done so. Silva only discovered that this happened the next day, when checking the precinct results in other parts of the county.

The Des Moines Register reported in 2016 that numerous Iowans claimed Sanders was being shorted delegates in the caucus against Clinton. One Iowan told the Register that he was the lone caucusgoer and voted for Sanders, but the Iowa Democratic Party’s official results showed Clinton claiming the county.

“I voted for Bernie,” Keane Schwartz told the Register. “It was really suspicious… I’m actually pretty irate about it.” – The Guardian – 2016

The Des Moines Register Editorial Something smells in the Democratic Party, following the 2016 caucuses wrote:





What happened Monday night at the Democratic caucuses was a debacle, period. Democracy, particularly at the local party level, can be slow, messy and obscure. But the refusal to undergo scrutiny or allow for an appeal reeks of autocracy.

The Iowa Democratic Party must act quickly to assure the accuracy of the caucus results, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

All things considered, I would rather be in Iowa

Bernie Sanders has clearly said that he would rather be in Iowa, Vermont New Hampshire or anywhere else instead of serving as a jurist on the Impeachment trial. And he is right in his ire.

Real Clear Politics aggregate of polls has Sanders and Joe Biden in a dead heat in Iowa. Being trapped in the Capitol will give Biden and Pete Buttigieg plenty of empty stages from which to promote their policies. Allowing Biden to cement a lead over Sanders and Buttigieg to more easily catch the attention of voters in these states:

Senators running for President should recuse from the Impeachment Trial

It has been brought up that the Senators running to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election, cannot possibly judge the President impartially. (Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial)

Senator Blackburn with Maria Bartiromo (Mornings with Maria) offers significant insight into the Impeachment Trial. If your confused, watch the following:

Adam Schiff, one of the hand-picked impeachment managers, despite his lying during the Intelligence Committee Impeachment Hearings, should, by law, not be a part of the prosecution team. If witnesses are to be called, Schiff must be removed from the proceedings as a point of law:

A lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless: (1) the testimony relates to an uncontested issue;

(2) the testimony relates to the nature and value of legal services rendered in the case; or

(3) disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client.

Rule 3.7 specifically applies to trials. While impeachment is quasi-judicial in nature, it is presumed that Rule 3.7 would still apply to those lawyers serving as impeachment trial managers. Moreover, the comments to Rule 3.7 provide some clarification as to the purpose of this rule. Specifically, Section (2) of the comments states:

The tribunal has proper objection when the trier of fact may be confused or misled by a lawyer serving as both advocate and witness. The opposing party has proper objection where the combination of roles may prejudice that party’s rights in the litigation. A witness is required to testify on the basis of personal knowledge, while an advocate is expected to explain and comment on evidence given by others.

Justice Roberts first ruling should be on the basis of Voir Dire

It may make sense for Republicans to ask Justice Roberts to follow the rules of Voir dire a legal phrase for a variety of procedures connected with jury trials. In particular, it refers to the oath taken by jurors to tell the truth in their deliberations. To render a verdict based on what is true, what is objectively accurate or subjectively honest or both. In a courtroom trial, voir dire, which begins with a series of questions to prospective jurors, is used by both the prosecution and defense to strike potential jurors from consideration.

Chief Justice Roberts may do well to provide this type of scrutiny to the Senate Jurors. Because not only can a person running to oust President Trump at the ballot box be impartial, but neither can Senators like Maxine Waters who has been rallying for the President’s impeachment from the moment he was elected:

Democrat Chicanery – The Gift that Keeps on Giving

Without Democrat Party schemers Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Donna Brazile working, as they did to tip the election scales toward Hillary, stopping Bernie in 2020 fell on the Speakers shoulders. Thus causing an uproar in the Sanders camp, including threats uncovered by Project Veritas (Project Veritas: Sanders organizer Jurek says If Bernie loses “Milwaukee will burn” – CommDigiNews).

The Pelosi Pen spectacle was not the only gift of the Democrats today.

We learned that her chosen Impeachment Managers (Prosecution Team) includes Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Val B. Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado, Zoe Lofgren of California and Sylvia R. Garcia of Texas.

Ms. Demings stating:

“This is all about protecting the Constitution,” Ms. Demings told reporters as she left the news conference. “I’ve taken four oaths in my lifetime — two as a law enforcement officer and two here — and I take them very, very seriously.”

Democrat Impeachment Managers’ Frog Step through the Capital

We also got to watch as the Impeachment Managers frog stepped, arms twisted behind their back, through Statuary Hall to deliver those freshly signed Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

A historical note is that when the Clinton Articles of Impeachment were sent to the Senate, it was carried over, on a Saturday, by a staffer. No pens. Or death march. Or compliant media moments.

Democrats are tripping over each other as they fight for the nearest microphone to demand a “fair trial with witnesses and documents.” Democrats, are demanding that Republicans cannot subpoena Biden, father or son, as they have no direct knowledge of the phone call between Presidents Trump and Zelensky.

However, the Senior Biden can be seen bragging about this quid pro quo demand of Ukraine. And the investigation President Trump was asking for, on behalf of the American people, that corruption, including Hunter Biden’s position on the Burisma Board, be investigated.

Democrats demand that the prosecution of President Trump is necessary because “no one is above the law.”

Leading to a few pertinent observations:

President Trump did not obstruct the house hearings. The Democrats failed to go through the procedures, including Court approval, to ask for information or witnesses

Democrats Impeachment has been in search of a crime

That the GAO has cited previous presidents for “Breaking the Law” including President Obama, misusing $1 million in the swap. (U.S. Prisoner Swap For Bergdahl Broke The Law, GAO Says)

Hillary Clinton has defied Congress and broken many laws (Now We Know: FBI Ignored Lawbreaking To Exonerate Hillary Clinton)

That Democrats denied the President of any due process, starting with the Clinton funded Russian Dossier and FBI FISA request through the Impeachment hearings led by Adam Schiff.

That Schiff lied to the House Intelligence committee in falsely reciting the President’s words in the phone call with President Zelensky, a lie that Speaker Pelosi continued to repeat.

Will Chief Justice Roberts be able to ensure a fair and just Impeachment Trial

Chief Justice Roberts is sworn in, the Senator’s en-masse take the oath and sign the Senate book.

Wouldn’t you like to really know what Chief Justice Robert’s is thinking? Regardless of what he personally thinks of Trump, he is not going to tarnish his legacy by not being fair and honest. And overseeing this procedure with the Consitution and legal precedent, not a political party, as his guide.

Joe Scarborough, in this clip from The Five, is taking a cue from North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un, indicts not only President but also the Republican Senators and their families for eternity.

The Impeachment Trial should be dismissed before it begins

For any person watching courtroom dramas, there is the knowledge that if the prosecution cannot make its case in opening arguments, the defense can request summary judgment to dismiss the action.

Which we hope that the Republicans will do this. Why? Not to hide anything, but to stop wasting our time. The last time I felt this depressed over the future of America was on 9/11. But then at least I knew that those that would kill our country were terrorists. I never expected the destruction of America to come from within the hallowed halls of Congress or the fifth estate.