Pelosi’s Capitol Riot Commission seeking truth? They can’t handle the truth

WASHINGTON, D.C.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is once again exceeding her power by doing an end around the Senate. She said the House will not “wait any longer” for the Senate to create an independent Capitol Riot Commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol Riot. Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is “to be determined.” Pelosi has pledged the House will move forward with an investigation into the January 6th Capitol protests that breached the Capitol building momentarily. Pelosi wrongfully has blamed President Donald Trump and his supporters for storming the U.S. Capitol when the incursion began before President Trump was even done speaking 2 miles away.

The FBI and Pelosi have seemingly turned a blind eye to possible involvement by BLM and Antifa. These groups came out publically on social media stating they intended to infiltrate Trump supporters before the event was held. Democrats like Vice President Kamala Harris have protected these two groups in past protests turned riots in the summer of 2020. It seems like a collusion investigation might be in order by the Republicans of Capitol Hill now!

Recent news has been leaked that even FBI undercover members themselves may have served as leaders in the protest turned Capitol breach. This would be tantamount to the entrapment of innocent individuals by the FBI. Video of Capitol Police officers waving people into the building with hand gestures indicated this was neither a breach, incursion, insurrection, riot, or any other such misleadingly false term Democrats have been using to frame the event. Which may be way we, the people, are not being allowed to see the thousands of hours of video captured on January 6th.

“Whether we have a commission today, tomorrow or the next day over in the Senate, or not, the work of the committees will be very important in what we’re seeking for the American people—the truth,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s comments come after the House heard testimony from military officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray about what went wrong on January 6th. She has repeatedly (falsely) claimed hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s questionable victory of election to our highest office. The timeline of events proves Pelosi and others like her are liars. Keep in mind, the distance from the Trump rally (White House) to the Capitol building is 2 miles or 30 minutes away.





12:51 PM: Blaze videographer Elijah Schaffer tweets a video of the Trump rally crowd of more than 100,000 in the overflow area alone.

1:00 PM: Rioters burst into the Capitol Building

1:12 PM: President Trump leaves the stage after dancing to “YMCA” with the MAGA Freedom Rally crowd.

1:17 PM: Center for Security Policy’s J. Michael Waller walks with the rally crowd, but, like the crowd, hasn’t heard of the riot. Waller’s observations showed he believed there were agent provocateurs in the crowd.

Pelosi’s independent committee on the January 6th Capitol breach will no doubt seek to put a majority of socialist Democrats in charge. However, at least three dozen House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans forbid such a partisan probe but do support an independent, bipartisan commission outside Congress taking control away from Pelosi. A memo to all active duty and reserve troops leaves no doubt that the military’s top brass consider the attack on the Capitol building to be a criminal act, counter to military values and their oaths. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signed the memo along with seven other senior leaders.

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law,” the chiefs wrote. “The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection.

For thinking American patriots listening to the Joint Chiefs in this posturing, they have questions;

If there was systematic voter fraud in the November 2020 election, and evidence suggests there was, the sedition and insurrection they speak of amounts to a coup staged by the Democrats. That means the Joint Chiefs are derelict in duty and their oaths of office to defend the Constitution. Evidence coming out of independent state audits of election results in Arizona and Georgia are showing the election was ripe with fraud.

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” – Thomas Jefferson

In November 2020, the value of an individual’s vote was diminished by widespread fraud.

Patriots like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, General Michael Flynn, and Lin Wood have proven election fraud with foreign interference and it was systematic in at least 6 States. The undeniable proof of this fraud being exposed. This is a violation of Federal law and a Trump Executive Order dating back to 2018 to appease the Democrats after they conspired to accuse him of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. Rudy Giuliani was recently illegally disbarred by the New York Supreme Court for his efforts to expose election fraud, a First Amendment right violation. Yet Hillary Clinton’s has been reinstated? (After Almost 20 Years – Crooked Hillary Clinton Gets Her Law License Back)

Comments by the Joint Chiefs, the FBI Director, and mainstream media only serve to infuriate the millions of documented (chain of custody) Americans who voted for Donald Trump. They are waiting for a criminal investigation of those who engaged in election fraud as well as truthful news reporting.

One example where these people in authority lose the faith of the public is in their narratives about how many people died at the Capitol that day.

The media typically reports that as a result of an armed insurrection by white supremacists, five people died as a result of the Capitol protests turned breach. Unarmed Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbit (35) was shot in the neck with deadly force is the only person that day that died as a result of the Capitol breech. And she was shot down, without warning, by a Capitol Police Officer.

Kevin Greeson, 55, (protester) died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, (Protester) died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease.

Roseanne Boyland, 34, (protester) died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication.

Brian Sicknick, 42, a Capitol Police officer, died of natural causes

Jeffrey Smith, 35, a D.C. Metro Police Officer, died by suicide about one week later.

Howard Liebengood, 51, a Capitol Police Officer, committed suicide on January 13th.

All of these patriots are to be remembered for their tragic loss of life. Whether the persons, other than Babbitt, would have died regardless of the events on January 5th is unknowable. What is known is that we need politicians on both sides of the aisle to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law and do their jobs. The last two deaths, the suicides of Smith and Liebengood, are of particular concern. How awful would it be to feel like you were defending lawbreakers (Congress) from an innocent electorate come to call them out in a protest over election theft?

Videos prove Trump supporters were not the only ones at the Capitol on January 6th.

Leftists infiltrated Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, previously telling the FBI how to “infiltrate Trump rallies.” (What if Capitol riots & QAnon were FBI’s handiwork to entrap Trump supporters) Names known to be insurrectionist leftist are JaydenX, who videotaped Babbitt’s killing as well as Walter Masterson and Peter Scattini. (Confirmed: Disguised Leftists Infiltrated Trump Crowd on Jan. 6, Said They Told FBI How to Infiltrate MAGA. FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson also reporting on the possibility that undercover FBI agents actually instigated the Capitol breach based on new information he received. (specific coverage of January 6th begins at 4:42))

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is alleging that the Capitol Hill riot of January 6th, dubbed an “insurrection,” an “assault on our democracy,” and “domestic terrorism,” may have been, at least partially, an inside job. Perhaps it was even another false flag?

Should Tucker be right about his accusation, this would constitute entrapment.

Entrapment has been illegal in the United States since 1958. (Sherman v. United States, 356 U.S. 369, 380 (1958) government agents solicited defendants to engage in the illegal activity.)

The FBI issued a dire warning of a plot attackers described as “war” to coincide with Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory January 5th.

FBI director Christopher Wray testified to a U.S. Senate committee that the bureau was considering the attack on the U.S. Capitol an act of “domestic terrorism”. He went on to praise members of the public, who provided the FBI with more than 270,000 tips leading to more than 270 arrests.

“As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law,” Wray said.

Too bad Wray couldn’t have made this same speech in November of 2020 after the election.

Wray was questioned about “fake Trump protesters” and promptly dismissed any such occurrences having any credibility even though social media platforms contained posts otherwise prior to January 6th. Without any evidence he stated the riots involved “militia violent extremists” as well as “racially motivated violent extremists” who advocate white supremacy. Which is a lie.

Nothing like playing the old race card to stoke the fires of racial tension, even when unfounded and a lie.

Funny how that does not play well in this instance. There were both black and white protesters who breached the Capitol building January 6th and that is documented by video. The same videos that show Capitol Police officers directing protesters into the Capitol building show many different races in the crowd. Hardly a group of white supremacists.

Tucker Carlson’s claims were first made a day prior by Revolver News, a right leaning news site. Revolver pored over documents related to charged members of the ‘Oath Keepers’ and ‘Proud Boys’, militias who were present at the Capitol breach. Revolver discovered that alongside the rioters were dozens of “unindicted co-conspirators.” The assertion has been made these co-conspirators (UCCs) allegedly committed crimes equal to or greater than those of the militia members, but were kept anonymous in the court documents and not charged. Some of these alleged UCCs booked and paid for hotel rooms for militia members. Others provided transportation to Washington, D.C. They set up communications channels on walkie-talkie-style FBI apps, and used the apps to whip their followers into a riotous frenzy. “I want to see thousands of normies burn that city to ash today,” a UCC posted in a Proud Boys group chat.

One member of the Oath Keepers, a 65-year-old Thomas Caldwell of Virginia, was charged with conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds. If convicted he could see 20 years in prison. However, 2 other UCCs who allegedly took part in the exact same actions as Caldwell were not charged.

The FBI has admitted it infiltrates groups before.

Oddly, when the FBI has infiltrated Islamic terrorists in the past, research suggests that three quarters of would-be jihadist bombers were given the fake explosives to carry out their attacks by the FBI. The fact that these un-charged UCCs have not been named is suspicious. Still, it isn’t conclusive proof of a conspiracy within the FBI. Co-conspirators typically remain anonymous and are not charged if they strike plea deals and inform on their associates. Other reasons for granting anonymity are “pragmatic considerations and evidentiary concerns”. These are broad terms that don’t add up in the Caldwell ‘Oath Keepers’ case. This is because the evidence against one of the two UCCs is parallel to the case against Caldwell.

Think this is crazy talk? Out of the five men to conspire to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year, three were FBI agents and/or informants which begs the question, “What the hell?!”

Florida House Representative Matt Gaetz (R), has rightly written to FBI Director Wray asking these very relevant questions.

BREAKING: Congressman Matt Gaetz calls on FBI Director Christopher Wray to fully disclose the role and involvement of FBI operatives during the January 6th Capitol riot. More details coming. pic.twitter.com/lviUHfhLyW — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 16, 2021

In order for Nancy Pelosi’s independent commission to ever have any validity, it will need to first address the following questions to satisfy the majority of the American public who have now lost faith in all three branches of our Constitutional Republic.

What does the evidence say about fraud in the 2020 Presidential election? Was there foreign involvement in that election fraud? Again, what evidence do we have? If there was systematic election fraud, who perpetrated this fraud? As Democrats won, the assumption must be the Democrat party conspired across state lines to steal the election, which the FBI should be investigation, not covering up. Why was there a systematic failure in our governmental bodies (FBI, DOJ, Military) to investigate and prosecute any instances of election fraud? Did the FBI and DOJ seemingly stand down after allegations of widespread election fraud? Why was President Trump’s Insurrection Act EO of 2018 not invoked and enforced by the Joint Chiefs and Defense Department upon evidence by Space Force of foreign election interference? What is the reason the Supreme Court refuse any challenges to the election? Why did Vice President Mike Pence allow the 2020 election to be certified? He should have stopped it after multiple instances of fraud were exposed including a CCTV video in Georgia. How were court orders and subpoenas allowed to be ignored without criminal consequence during the audits? What was up with the gold coin passed off to Vice President Mike Pence in a handshake after the election was certified? What was up with the elbow bump Vice President Mike Pence exchanged with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after the election was certified?





Why does our news media not ask the questions Americans want answered anymore?

How can the Democrats and mainstream media use phrases like “baseless claim of election fraud” when nobody has looked at any evidence yet? Why did we have a white cop outed, charged, prosecuted, and convicted of murder of a black man in one instance that could have been an accident, but when a black cop shoots a white woman in the chest at close range, his identity is concealed, he goes uncharged, and gets a free pass? (Seems like we need more color-blind equal justice under the law.)



To investigate the truth of the events of January 6th on Capitol Hill, one would be remiss to not first look at what brought hundreds of thousands of people there that day.

