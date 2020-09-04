Pelosi gets the “managerial elite” pomposity Pompadour at eSalon

WASHINGTON. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finds herself at the center of a controversy for receiving a coiffure in violation of California’s edict, which shuttered hair salons to combat the spread of the Chinese virus. A plague that has killed 186,000 Americans nationally and 13,388 in the Golden State. The edict in question was imposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former mayor of San Francisco.

Do as I say

And it was San Francisco’s eSalon on Union Street that opened its doors specifically for the imperious Pelosi – and captured the Speaker’s special visit on video.

Louisiana’s Republican Senator John Kennedy brilliantly refers to the Pelosi brand of Democrat as examples of the “managerial elite.” Their Marie Antoinette attitude loudly screams, “Do as I say, not as I do.” That’s because they believe themselves to be imbued with special wisdom and moral superiority that places them above the hoi polloi – what Hillary Clinton in an unguarded moment called “deplorables.”

It’s telling that a hair salon Pelosi frequents, whose doors have been closed since March, in one of the staunchest left-leaning cities in America, exposed the elitist hypocrisy of the Bay Area’s most powerful, favorite daughter.





The thin mask of contempt

And this comes a month after the Washington Post reported,

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, with her own mask pulled down below her chin, informed her colleagues from the speaker’s chair that all members and their staff must wear a mask inside the chamber and may remove it temporarily only when recognized to speak.”

Masking political cynicism

The Democrat obsession with mask mandates was originally designed to serve as a political wedge issue against President Trump. The president famously refuses to wear a mask for an obvious reason. It makes leaders that wear them look weak and afraid.

A fear of maskless virility

The Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, as he fumbles with his mask at rare public appearances, clearly understands the unflattering optics.

According to Fox News, it was at a virtual fundraiser hosted by actor Tom Hanks that Biden expressed his angst at Trump’s maskless virility,

“This appeal to this macho notion, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ this is just the most irrational, illogical and egotistical exercise I’ve ever seen a president enter into.”

A sudden love of the Constitution

Not that long ago, Mr. Biden insisted that if elected president he’d institute a national mask-wearing mandate. That changed recently when he said as president he would simply “pressure” state and local governments to require them.

“I’m a constitutionalist,” Biden told an adoring and uncritical press, “You can’t do things the Constitution does [not] allow you the power to do.”

He said this as though he only now discovered the Constitutional doctrine of “enumerated powers.” The 10th Amendment, however, gives far more power to the states than to the federal government.

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution [enumerated powers], nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

According to POLITICO,

“Democratic leaders in the House have made more of a point about wearing masks on camera than Republican leaders. Democrat Jim Clyburn donned one at a news conference on Thursday with Nancy Pelosi, who generally uses her scarf as a mask. None of the top three House GOP leaders wore masks at an outdoor news conference at the Capitol last week.”

Off with her hair!

But Pelosi’s recent hair salon visit shows she is contemptuous of the “science.” She claims Washington’s Dems have the moral, if not legal, authority to demand a national mask policy for us deplorables. And it also shows her clear disdain for the constitutional authority of California’s government to mandate she wears a mask outdoors.

In December 2019, the House passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump for investigating Joe Biden’s corruption in Ukraine on behalf of son Hunter. Back then, Speaker Pelosi said on multiple occasions,

“In America, no one is above the law.”

Unless, of course, you’re a Democrat… or Nancy Pelosi in particular.





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has trouble getting off her knees after kneeling with

congressional Dems in solidarity to Black Lives Matter.