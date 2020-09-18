Pelosi Democrats: All crazy except for the children and the fat, smiling cats

Watching the news or affiliated programs such as Tucker Carlson is frustrating. On any given night Carlson will deliver an opening that is simply head-shaking. Even those viewers with a modicum of intelligence can tell Carlson is a reasonably intelligent man who is driven by the same frustration as they, the viewers, are. Instead of using the time for timely news items, as intelligent men might, he spends a large part of is program outlining the daily, regular exploits of fools. Including the Pelosi Democrats, fools that they are.

The definition of fool is:

“early 13c., “silly, stupid, or ignorant person,” from Old French fol “madman, insane person; idiot; rogue; jester,” also “blacksmith’s bellows,” also an adjective meaning “mad, insane” (12c., Modern French fou), from Medieval Latin follus (adj.) “foolish,” from Latin follis “bellows, leather bag,” from PIE root *bhel- (2) “to blow, swell.” – Origin and meaning of fool by Online Etymology Dictionary

“Mother Nature is angry” –Nancy Pelosi. This woman self-inflicts herself as the target and portrayal of the above etymology—check any of her lines. – Pelosi on wildfires in California and West: ‘Mother Earth is angry’ | Fox News

Pelosi faces the camera with her painted Cheshire cat smile and talks as if she is telling a bedtime story to juveniles. But, of course, with or without her base, her congressional colleagues are mostly uneducated rubes and/or children themselves.

Therefore, she has had a lot of practice “preaching to the choir.”

Either that or she could be called a liar–there is no third way.

Someone who makes such a statement about “mother nature” is clearly addressing the same people whom her home base of San Francisco is pushing to have the “right” to vote—sixteen-year-olds. Such an idea brightens the Cheshire smile of Fancy Nancy. This is a liberal dream: having children vote. It is not enough that most liberals are children, regardless of age. Now they can have them at home where they can be instructed to go out and vote for “free stuff.” San Francisco may grant voting rights to 16- and 17-year-olds – Business Insider





Then, of course, to be voters also means they can be jurors. After all, if Nancy Pelosi can become Speaker of the House, then Doogie Howser could be Surgeon General. Where are the limits? Lord of the Flies?

Try to imagine twelve juveniles who believe that the world will end in 10 or 12 years in charge of judging you.

With the caliber of many, if not most, judges at the low I.Q. spectrum ( Judge Emmet Sullivan comes to mind), or at least constitutionally illiterate, justice will not soon find peace.

It is difficult to understand how Carlson can deal with this nonsense night after night.

Now there lies another particular danger of truthfully (non-libelous) calling anyone a liar or a fool. If it is true, it isn’t libelous. However, modern “scholars” of the Bill of Rights, like to say: “a jury of your peers,” will be your judge..

Now with the voting age approaching puberty, those “peers” may believe such drivel as “mother nature is angry.”

And you can be certain that undeveloped brains such that sixteen-year-olds tote around will believe almost anything. They are like their supervisors (patents, teachers et al) who have for years filled them with the nonsense of a legendary “right” to vote. Despite the total lack of civic education, much less instruction into the Constitution and our Bill of Rights.

Therefore, if any figure, public or not, can never be called what they obviously are, “liars or fools.”

A jury of “peers” would assume the nonsensical political sputum delivered daily (almost hourly) by these public “servants” is true. Ergo, to call Fancy Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden or AOC or Bill Krystol or Max Boot a disciple of dishonesty invites civil punishment notwithstanding that the appellation might be appropriate.

The people have been sold an assumption that the framers of our constitutional law never would have believed: that teenagers are not only peers but they have some mystical “right” to vote, Ergo junior can tax daddy for a bigger allowance.

Furthermore, those (Democrats and Republicans though top-heavy with Democrats) who have journeyed chronologically beyond their teens, even past middle age have been I.Q. stunted for years. Many 50-year-olds are sixteen mentally. But, by god, they have a “right” just like their children (sixteen-year-olds) to vote. I love it when some syrupy flake calls it “exercising their franchise”.





They too could be part of this fictitious peer group.

Because, if they have such a right, they are, as well, peers. Because everyone is your peer. And we wonder why there are stupid rich kids out rioting and looting in the streets. These Rich White Kids Were Arrested For Rioting. Here’s A Look At Their Violent “Revolutionary Strategy” | USSA News |

It is a muddled concept (law school mediocre professors) even among the national batch of barristers, even some idiot judges, that this infamous “right to a trial by a jury of one’s peers” is the U.S. Constitutionally protected one.

It isn’t.

The Bill of Rights followed a different avenue than the Magna Carta—and for studied, practical reasons. “A trial by an impartial jury,” became the protected right given by God.

“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed…” – The Bill of Rights (Amendments 1 – 10)

And NO “right to vote” ever came from God to be protected by the constitution. Such a “right” does not exist, not from God, not from any man-made constitution.

But no repudiation will change the minds of children or Cheshire Cats.

The children ultimately will run riotous as in Lord of the Flies. The Cheshire Cats will smile in simpleton grins, with their fat butts planted safely on a branch high above the danger.

The right-to-voters and the peers of all are taking charge. And rich chicks and beta males will continue to riot in the streets.

I don’t know how much longer Tucker can keep up the fight.

