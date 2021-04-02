Paying off the Biden debts, could we soon face a war with Russia?

While Russia is moving troops, guns, tanks, and airplanes to the border of Ukraine, Joe Biden is poking a stick in Vladimir Putin’s eye, publicly calling him a murderer, and damning his entire government. Biden, it must be remembered, is not only paid off by China but by Ukraine too. Could his corruption lead us into a war with Russia?



The extreme left hates Russia in general, and its president, Vladimir Putin, in particular. Russia has recently passed legislation that protects the Russian Orthodox Church and has outlawed homosexual activities.

This is anathema to America’s radical left, who is driven by the LGBTQ agenda.

So, Putin and Russia are persona non grata and hated as much as Trump.

Who would have ever thought all those years that we fought the Cold War, that the last place on earth that protects Christianity would have been Godless Russia?

Nonetheless, it is one of the last nations that still protects the Church.



For this, their outlawing of open displays of homosexuality, and their perceived interference with the 2016 election, which was proven false, but the left’s lies never die when the truth is proven, Russia is hated by the left almost as much as they hate America.





Joe Biden is not really in charge of this government.

Whether it is due to a cognitive deficiency, or he is so corrupt that he cannot make policy himself, he is beholding to his puppet master(s) who pull his strings. And they really hate Russia.



Some Washington insiders believe that Barack Hussein Obama is really leading the Biden administration, through this confidant, Susan Rice.

Whoever is pulling the strings is directing an overt attack of words on Russia and Putin. Read the legacy media and all you see are negative stories about Russia.



Which wasn’t much of a problem early in March, where there was little to worry about from the Russian military, except in Syria. But the world does not remain stagnant long, and even if Joe is not up to the challenge, a new world crisis has arisen, whether you are aware of it or not.



That crisis is the large troop movements in Crimea

These troops are now in the area annexed by Russia when Obama was president.

Obama did nothing about it. He was dumbfounded by Russia’s attack and paralyzed into inaction. It showed him for the fool that he is. It turned his fondness for Putin into a deep-seated hatred.



Which some believe is why Russian interference in the 2016 election became the boogeyman for Hillary’s loss. Also the vehicle the left used to try and remove a legally elected president.



With this background in mind, the movement of significant numbers of Russian troops on the Ukraine border takes on a new, and very dangerous, perspective. One that could turn very deadly in a heartbeat.

Ukraine, through its government-controlled, yet private oil company, Burisma, has paid Hunter Biden, son of Joe, millions of dollars simply for access to Joe.

Joe, of course, is paid by Hunter for that access, a carefully hidden fact by the MSM. If Russia invades and tries to extend its control of Crimea, the Ukrainian government would demand that Joe earns his millions by sending our military to intervene on their behalf.



And then, our newly diversified military that Biden envisions as being led by woman generals with no battlefield experience. Troops of pregnant women pilots, lactating infantrywomen, and those trying to figure out if they are men, women, or unicorns. Under Biden, they will get their chance to prove the reason for diversity while battling against front-line men trained to rip out the hearts of their enemy.

Luckily, our military has not yet been completely decimated by Biden and a newly woken military leadership. But we are dangerously close.

When we elect a president it is incumbent upon us as voters to place someone in office that is not beholding to a foreign government.

Voters always knew Joe was, and enough went to the polls to elect him anyway.



The consequence of that might be a war with Russia in Crimea. Or maybe Russia really isn’t upset with this administration over their personal attacks on Putin or their rages against the nation as a whole.



Don’t get me wrong, Putin is not a nice guy, and Russia is a real threat to America, it is just that we may blunder into a war with them when they are stronger than they have been in many years, while simultaneously our military is growing weaker by the day.



It may come to be because we chose the wrong leader at the absolute wrong time. OK, maybe we didn’t choose him, and the voter fraud was real, nonetheless, he is our leader when we need a strong leader.



And we can face a war with Russia, within days, unless Biden proves himself capable in his first international crisis.





