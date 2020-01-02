Party time? The people and the President against the two swamp parties

WASHINGTON: In the 1860s, President Lincoln led the division of the Republican and Democrat parties, leading to the Civil War. The Republican party was planting its flag down South, taking a stand against slavery and separating itself from the Democrats, the party of the KKK. “There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between the Democrat and Republican parties.” – Democratic Underground)

Barry Goldwater, a true Republican conservative, hoisted the flag in the ’64 election into “Solid South” places like Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. It had already made inroads into the old “Southern” dominion of Virginia, as well as other Southern states.

In 1968, George Wallace ran for president, embracing the notion that there isn’t a “dime’s worth of difference” between Republicans and Democrats. Wallace also split from the Democrats and formed the American Independent Party.

She was responding to Joe Biden’s comment that his vice president choice could be a Republican.

Bruce said that Biden was simply honest, as the two parties are the same.

Fifty years apart a Southern Governor, having supported the dying institution of racial segregation and a New York Fox News contributor are concurrent on one of the most critical points in the cultural, social and political existence of the Union of the U.S.A; that the two major political parties are dizygotic twins: not identical, but identical in life’s blood.

Two-Party Leadership

The last time we had a President and Vice President from opposing parties was in 1864. Abraham Lincoln selected Andrew Johnson, a Democrat as his running mate. Of course, technically, it was not a Republican taking on a Democrat as a running mate. The Republican party had changed its name, temporarily, during the war of slaughter (1861-65) to the National Union party.

Tragedy ultimately befell both men with Lincoln’s assassination, then Johnson’s impeachment. Crossing party lines is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Plato and Aristotle spoke of such things as political “factions” however the idea of political parties has its roots in England. (Political Parties in England | Encyclopedia.com)

The idea took hold in the New World during the content and ratification debates over the Constitution. Party affiliation had to do with what kind of government would result from the new Constitution more so than ideologies of the individual parties.

The Federalists and the Anti-Federalists.

After the War of 1812, the Anti-Federalists (Jeffersonians) were virtually a single party. The Era of Good Feelings lasted until the end of James Monroe's term when factions arose among the Ant-Federalists (now the Democrat-Republicans) and the Whig party becoming opposition parties.

By 1860 the parties and factions had morphed into The Southern Democrats, The Northern Democrats, The Union Party, and the Republican party.

Contrary to modern Republican propaganda, the Republicans were as anti-black as much as anyone could be. They promoted themselves as Free-Soilers, who did not want blacks moving into any of the new territories. Yet the masked themselves as anti-slavery.





Not true, but the abolitionists liked the tone. Allowing them to align themselves with a man like Lincoln who had little regard for blacks, free or not.

That division of parties ended in the Civil War.

What was once the Federalist party of Hamilton, Adams, et al., and those who believed in a national goTwo Swamp Partiesvernment, ultimately winning the war.

After this national victory, parties became essentially Democrat and Republican under the guise of a “two-party” system.

But they were one party under a single national state of the United States of America as opposed to these United States of America. Both parties have pushed for building an empire, ruled by and from Washington.

Once the Civil War destroyed the republic and created the national state, with the states no more than counties or national precincts, the single-party system necessarily arose.

Fighting the two-party Deep Swamp system

It is this system that Donald Trump has made himself the despised enemy. For every Chuck Schumer, there is a Mitt Romney. Along with at least one unnamed Republican in the media lurking in the shadows as a “contributor.”

It is not the people and Donald Trump against the Democrats. It is the one-party system of Democrat/Republican nationalists with their swamp fever bureaucrats against Donald Trump and the people.

Anyone who doubts this need look no further than what Bill Barr finds “under the rocks he is overturning.”