Parent’s fall options as public school unions hold America hostage

Public school teachers in California are holding children’s education hostage refusing to return to work until a 17-page laundry list of demands is met. Among those demands are Democrats policy wish list items, which liberals put over the health and welfare of Americans.

Those items include:

Defunding the police

Increased wealth taxes

Medicare for all (including illegals)

Closing all private schools

Demands for $116 billion in federal education funding.

There are many dedicated and caring teachers in the public school system who are most likely as frustrated as the parents. The union does not protect or encourage, teachers whose goal is to provide quality education to our students. The teachers union, not the many hard-working individual teachers, has done more to destroy America over the last fifty years. And now they demand $116 billion in taxpayers’ money not to increase America’s poor school scores, which they have failed to do, but to line the pockets of union leaders and promote progressive policies.

According to Open Secrets, teacher’s unions donated far more to Democrats than Republicans as much as 97% to 3%.





President Trump fights back against failing public schools

In his January 24, Proclamation on National School Choice Week 2020 President Trump says:

“Each child is a gift from God who has boundless potential and deserves a fair shot at the American Dream. To have that fair shot, children and their families must be free to pursue an educational environment that matches their individual learning style, develops their unique talents, and prepares them with the knowledge and character needed for fulfilling and productive lives. During National School Choice Week, we ensure America’s brightest days are ahead by again committing to fighting for every student’s freedom to pursue the best possible education.

Sadly, for decades, we have tolerated an education system that continues to fail too many children. At a time when our students need the skills to succeed in an ever-changing world, the “Nation’s Report Card” shows that about two-thirds of our children are not proficient readers. That means nearly two out of three students are not where they need to be. Our great Nation can no longer accept a two-tiered education system in which opportunity is decided by a child’s neighborhood.

The success of future generations determines the success of our Nation. With school choice, we can ensure the underserved children of our Nation are forgotten no more.

Education freedom helps inspire and educate students by providing a learning environment that best fits their unique needs, and it allows families to make choices based on their individual situations. A growing number of states and their communities are taking bold action to ensure all students, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, can receive a great education. I applaud State, local, and tribal leaders who are actively working to empower more families with educational choice. The expansion of school choice, including out-of-district public, charter, magnet, private, religious, home, and online education programs, has provided life-changing opportunities to millions of students.”

The President calling out public school education for their failures is concerning to tenured teacher’s union stalwarts whose role in education has moved from the benefit of children to the benefit of teachers. Keeping the school’s hostage mean that teachers continue to earn a salary while not showing up for work because any parent knows that the actual teaching of core curriculum is only part of that work.

Long-distance learning puts the cost of learning on the parents whose taxes already support the public school system. Parents who must find a way to fund the cost of high-speed internet necessary for online learning as well as the supplies – from pen and paper to books to computers – that the student needs.

Federal Education funding

According to the Education Policy, Federal Funding”

The federal government spends nearly $79 billion annually on primary and secondary education programs. The two biggest programs are No Child Left Behind Title I Grants to local school districts ($14.4 billion in fiscal year 2014) and IDEA Special Education State Grants ($11.5 billion in fiscal year 2014).

Other federal agencies that administer funding for primary and secondary education include the:

Department of Agriculture ($20.8 in fiscal year 2014) The Department of Health and Human Services ($9.3 million in fiscal year 2014), which supports the Head Start program. Department of Labor ($5.7 billion in fiscal year 2014), which supports Youth Employment and Training Activities and Youthbuild.



Reports are that keeping children out of school and at-home learning is devastating to many children.

Moreover, once a child hits sixth grade, children’s educational needs change. A greater focus on advanced stem skills including math and science. Wider exposure to literature, including classroom discussions. Athletic programs, music clubs, and drama clubs, among many other opportunities that should be a part of public education.

Additionally, many children, white, black, and brown, find refuge in schools from abusive home environments. It may be the only place they are guaranteed meals. The public schools are also supposed to be where children with learning difficulties, or physical challenges – poor hearing and eyesight among those – are identified.

The failing public schools may not be the best choice

Unfortunately, for some parents, it may make more sense to keep their children out of public schools and find a new alternative. That alternative could be home-schooling, private, church-based, or charter schools.

President Trump, recognizing that public education is failing children, is a proponent of school choice and providing parents of all economic levels access to school vouchers to fund that choice.





Former 28-year-public school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program and penned an opinon editorial for The Washington Times (How public schools groom kids for sexual predators like Epstein and Maxwell-) offers a chilling look at just how public schools are indoctrinating our children to liberal, progressive lifestyles that include sexualizing of children as young as five years old.

Fox News guest warns that teachers are “grooming our children for sexual predators” pic.twitter.com/Tn49sOlmnO — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 15, 2020

In the Washington Times, Friedrichs writes:

“Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent arrest on charges of luring underage girls for sexual exploitation by Jeffrey Epstein has many feeling justice is just around the corner for a number of evil people.

However, if we as a society are so disturbed by the actions of Epstein, Miss Maxwell and an untold number of others, then why are we allowing America’s public schools to groom our children to be sexualized?

Leading this despicable charge are unions posing as teachers and the deceptively named Healthy Teen Network, a coalition of over 180 sexual and reproductive-health justice organizations, including the CDC, Planned Parenthood and SIECUS whose motto is “Sex Ed for social change.” Their collective call to action demands funding and legislation for their brand of sex education, which they assert is a “human right.”

During COVID-19 shutdowns, as good teachers scrambled to deliver virtual reading and math instruction, the coalition slipped pornographic material into teacher resources and encouraged educators to give students access. The materials appear so child-friendly, many teachers provide access to abuse without knowing it.

Among other scandalous lessons, kids can obtain “5 Tips for Your Sexual Health During COVID 19” written by “expert” Ella Dorval Hall, a 2018 college graduate with a degree in environmental studies. Her tips encourage our kids to engage in sexting, solo sex (masturbation), pornography, self-dating and communications with online sex experts. Her lessons on how to masturbate provide “extra tips” for those with a clitoris.

Halls’ deceptively named Healthy Teens Network promotes broad sexual education to our children. It promotes, not just teaches, LGBTQ programs and policies, confusing children who should still be playing about sexuality.

The Sex Education Collaborative recently launched an Open Access Training Hub on sexuality for Teens. Hall’s Healthy Teen Network is joined by groups such as Advocates for Youth, Answer, Cardea, ETR Associates, EyesOpenIowa, Fact Forward, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP), Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies (IWES), Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health (MOASH), Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands (PPGNHI), Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts (PPLM), Power to Decide, SHIFT NC, SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change, The Responsible Sex Education Institute of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Teen Health MS and WV Free.

While the site offers a variety of educational programs, which are not free, the majority of the message is about sexual freedom among teens. There are discussions on birth control, which have value, but also how to be empowered to have an abortion.

Under the headline “Values Classes” find:

Sexuality Education Cornerstone Seminar

The Sexuality Education Cornerstone Seminar (SECS) is our most popular training opportunity for foundational information about sexuality education. SECS is designed for educators, youth-serving professionals, and individuals interested in entering sexuality education and are seeking a basic foundation of knowledge in sexuality and sexual health information that they can share with their populations. Participants receive up-to-date information about protection methods, anatomy, puberty, sexual and gender identity, communication, and sexually transmitted infections. They also develop the knowledge, skills, and practice needed to deliver information and answer questions related to sexuality. Each session of this lively, interactive, three-day seminar combines discussion and hands-on practical experience in specific subject areas. Other Sex Values classes include:

Periods and Wet Dreams: Teaching Puberty in Elementary School

Fat Liberation is Queer Liberation

Inclusive Sex Education for Expectant and Parenting Youth

However, after looking throughout the website, there are no classes on making healthy choices for the individual. Including abstaining from sex, recognizing when students are being sexually groomed, or how to safely report a sexually abusive individual.

This program, which is being taught at some level in our public schools starting with the earliest of ages

A Planned Parenthood PDF of National Sexuality Education Standards used in our public schools’ outlines our children’s school-based sexual education:

Grade k-12

Identify different FAMILY structures, FRIENDSHIPS, and healthy ways to EXPRESS feelings.

Explain that ALL PEOPLE have the right to NOT be touched.

Identify trusted adults and demonstrate how to clearly say “NO.”

Explain why BULLYING and teasing are wrong and how to respond.

Understand that ALL living things reproduce.

Use PROPER NAMES for body parts, including male and female anatomy.

Grade 3-5

Explain the physical, social, and emotional changes during PUBERTY and SELF-MANAGEMENT techniques.

Describe HEALTHY relationships and demonstrate positive COMMUNICATION.

Define teasing, HARASSMENT, and sexual abuse.

Demonstrate ways to communicate REFUSAL skills.

Discuss effective responses to bullying.

Describe reproductive SYSTEMS and PROCESSES and identify medically accurate information.

Define SEXUAL ORIENTATION and demonstrate DIGNITY and RESPECT.

Define HIV, including age-appropriate discussions of transmission and prevention.

Grade 6-8

Compare and contrast characteristics of healthy relationships; analyze CONSENT and potential POWER dynamics in relationships.

Analyze cultural influences on self-concept and BODY IMAGE; identify accurate sources of information on puberty.

Differentiate between gender IDENTITY, EXPRESSION, and sexual ORIENTATION and promote dignity for all communities. Explain benefits and risks of various CONTRACEPTIVE methods and demonstrate effective communication skills about their use.

Describe signs of PREGNANCY and identify PRENATAL practices that contribute to healthy pregnancy.

Define sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and how they are transmitted; describe steps to using a CONDOM, and compare behaviors to determine risk level.

Define sexual INTERCOURSE and ABSTINENCE as they relate to reproduction and pregnancy prevention; identify credible sources of information about sexual health.

Explain why a person who has been sexually assaulted is NOT at fault.

Grades 9-12

Demonstrate communication and decision making regarding contraceptive choices; describe steps to correctly using a CONDOM.

Analyze the impact of BRAIN development on cognitive, social, and emotional changes in adolescents.

Differentiate between biological sex, sexual orientation, and gender; and between orientation, behavior, and identity.

Advocate for SAFE and encouraging environments.

Describe sexual response cycle, including the role of HORMONES.

Develop a plan to reduce the risk for STDs, demonstrate skills to communicate with a partner about PREVENTION, and analyze individual responsibility for testing.

Define emergency contraception and how it works; access MEDICALLY ACCURATE information about contraception, pregnancy, options counseling, and prenatal services.

Compare and contrast LAWS relating to pregnancy, adoption, abortion, parenting, sexual health care, bullying, sexual assault, rape, and dating violence.

Demonstrate ways to access credible information and RESOURCES for all of the topics in the learning standards.

While talking to our children about sex has long been fodder for movie and late-night comedians, the reality is that many parents have still not developed the skills to talk to our children, at age-appropriate times, about sexual health and protecting ourselves from the consequences of sex, including pregnancy, STDS, and body image.

Actor Eugene Levy provides a humorous adaptation of the Sex Talk with his going to college son:

The above-referenced PDF does provide a framework for the discussions and allows the parents to decide when to call a penis a penis and talk about how to avoid teen pregnancy.

Unless the only message you want your children to hear is the progressive grooming of our children that all sex, anytime is ok, or that abortion is the answer to unwanted pregnancy. Or even lessons on how to use a condom from liberal educators who do not have the skills to teach reading and math at grade level, you need to learn to put aside the discomfort and began those conversations with your child. When it is right for your child. Hopefully, before they leave for college.

Help for parents who choose Home School this fall

The teacher’s unions are demanding that children continue online learning. Parents need to recognize that they can stay home and successfully teach their children. As a former home school parent, home teaching is difficult. It requires more than just an online math class. In addition to a dedication to learning how to teach your child, tt requires socialization, hands-on learning, taking classes, art, theater, science, with experts outside the home. And patience. The understanding you will make mistakes, and they can be fixed. That your child, on some days, just won’t want to learn and find the tools to help them.

And full-time commitment. I could not “work” fulltime and homeschool at the same time.

Our homeschool journey ended after sixth grade.

The student wanting to “go to school” with his peers, spent one year, 7th grade, in public schools. That year in a school rated among the best, a baccalaureate school, before moving to a small Catholic boys schools. As we are not Catholic, the choice was not made for religious reasons.

However, I did not, nor do not, see where being exposed to the Catholic religion caused my child any harm. Instead, he learned about faith, how other people view the world, and went to school with children from around the globe due to exchange programs. He had an extremely diverse classroom that concentrated on the basics of a whole education. He was exposed to and mastered Latin (he had previously taken Mandarin lessons during homeschool).

Learned to memorize classic poems, spent time on world history, and was given instructions in advanced math and science, where he benefitted from a variety of teachers and teacher experiences.

Had school vouchers been available, it would have been a relief for parents who, while paying all their working lives to support public schools, found them failing.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute:

Homeschooled children perform 15 to 30 percent above public or private school students on standardized tests.

The homeschooled child’s academic performance is not dependent on whether or not the homeschooling parent is a certified teacher.

Homeschooled children have proven to score higher on standardized tests, regardless of parent’s formal education.

Homeschooled children generally score above the average student on the ACT and SAT.

Currently, there are approximately 2.2 million home-educated children in the United States.

Over the past few years the homeschooled population has grown at a rate of approximately 8 percent per annum.

Homeschooling families are not dependent upon the public or taxpayer contributions for their educations. In fact, the finances associated with homeschooling account for approximately $24 billion that taxpayers do not have to put into education expenses.

Homeschooled students actively participate in everyday life in ways such as voting, contributing time to volunteer work, socializing, and attend public meetings.

As you can see, by the statistics laid out above (thanks to the NHERI), homeschooled students are just as successful – if not more – than students who attend public or private schools.

Help for homeschoolers is available

As a home school parent, we ordered and followed a package school curriculum (Calvert Home School). Working with this program, I learned how to organize our days. The box curriculum comes with all the materials – from worksheets to art supplies – we did need. We stuck with Calvert through three years of schooling before joining a local home school program like those found at the Home School Mom, which features Maryland resources.

But these homeschool groups offer support to the parent, socialization opportunities for the children, access to away from home classes, filing grade completion requirements with the state and information as to the ever-changing rules and laws regarding homeschooling.

Liberal Progressive Unions are destroying America

The notion that abusive police have been historically protected by police unions is now known. Watching the coverage of the riots and the Defund the Police movement, one voice we are not hearing from is the Police Unions. But we are hearing from the Public School Unions.

And have no doubt about it, they are holding America hostage.

They know that by keeping children at home, they keep parents at home. Which is bad for the economy, they think. Which, they think will ensure Joe Biden’s election.

However, parents and employers can learn new ways to educate children and have parents work.

Work at home can be integrated with school at home.

Once COVID is a worry of the past, finding group learning outside the public schools becomes easier. Parents can create learning circles where parent A has a background in literature will invite other children to their home for reading instruction. Or parent B has a background in physics, will teach a class relying on a boxed homeschool curriculum as a guide.

Another option is Charter Schools.

Note that among the teachers union demands is the abolition of Charter and Private / Faith-based schools.

President Trump says that School Choice Is The Civil Rights issue of our time:

In a press briefing today on an executive order over police reform, President Donald Trump said that “school choice is the civil rights statement of the year.”

“We’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights of all time in this country,” Trump said at the conference. “Frankly, school choice is the civil rights statement of the year, of the decade, and probably beyond, because all children have to have access to quality education.”

“A child’s zip code in America should never determine their future, and that’s what was happening. So we’re very, very strong on school choice,” Trump continued.

“School choice” is the term for giving students and families options in K-12 education, usually referring to charter schools and/or vouchers for private schools.”

School Choice is the issue facing America today because it determines the future of tomorrow. Making school choice available to all parents, regardless of zip code, means that persons who want to ensure that all children get a quality education, not just warehousing and test-taking, can access the funds to start a charter school or a voucher to send their child to the school of their choice.

Lead Photo by August de Richelieu from Pexels