TEXAS: One thing about the present day mask panic is the same as a tsunami. You rarely can stop it. A tsunami is a phenomenon that is by nature born of chaos (below the water eruptions). As a result of these wild eruptions, there are generated disorderly and random numbers (speed, wavelength, etc.) to measure. This brings forth undaunted would-be statisticians, often citing “random” numbers. Often these pretend statisticians are mimicking fearful sheep, who believe they are passing running waters.

Most of these would-be statisticians haven’t the first conception of even elementary stochastic analysis. The sheep would be better off blind, therefore not seeing the waters. In any event, they appear to be blind, as they see no shepherd. And they believe the water is running. And sheep cringe at the thought of waters that are not still.

“He leads me by the still waters.” Psalm 23 Green Pastures. Still Waters

Today the panic report is like the weather report. It is daily.

It would be easy to explain the folly of panic-driven “wear-the-mask” prating populists with their screed-bearing directives. But it would be like Gil Carter in The Ox-Bow Incident. His protestations are metaphorically hanged without reason, thereby allowing the literal hanging of innocent men for the mob.





In today’s panic, no construction of any statistical map, nor any M.D.’s analysis will calm the herd of sheep. It hears running water. It fears.

Neither does the herd believe in herd immunity. It believes in the hangman’s noose. It believes because of noise (chaos) the noose is like the serpent lifted in the wilderness.

The King James version of John 3:14 always has seemed to be paradoxical. The sign of God (Son of Man) being used by Moses lifting a serpent (a sign of the Devil).

Statisticians have a clever comment regarding their trade:

“Statistics, lie. And we have the numbers to prove it.”

But they know how to structure certain formulaic equations so numbers can be used properly both specifically and generally. However, for good or bad, anyone can take the numbers and stumble into mistakes—and frequently do. As well, politicians can take the numbers, manipulate the numbers, and like major Telley in The Ox-Bow Incident use them to hang the innocent for their own selfish reasons. And frequently they do. See any number of fake news outlets for such kinds of “proof.”

Doctors have something of an unwritten code: Medicine is as much an art as a science. Most people accept this as truth. Doctors are not God. Often, however, the patient hopes his doctor is quite close to Him. But when it comes to diseases fraught with the panic virus, most patients, as well as potential patients, view doctors as the “Go to guys.” At least when they practice medicine, not politics.

Panics carry a battle cry: RUN AND SCREAM—THEN VOTE.

Speaking again of paradoxes, many of the loudest panic-stricken sheep are ironically intelligent people out of their sheepskins. Panic and Pandemics: The Return of the Absurd | Psychiatric Times

But their intelligence is expended when they shriek that everyone should wear a mask and stay at home. If they are wearing a mask, what difference does it make if anyone else does? After all, they claim through some artful knowledge of graphs and charts that they are mask-protected. And though they may have heard (and probably did) some artful M.D. say that masks should be worn, the same M.D. may have artfully changed his mind from a month ago.

So, the panic stretches like the noose at Ox-Bow.





STAY AT HOME AND WEAR A MASK—YOU UNPATRIOTIC DOLT! WE KNOW MORE THAN YOU DO. EVEN IF OUR DOCTOR VACILLATES.

The shrieks from the panicky hysteria are directed at the guy NOT wearing the mask (or sneaking out of the house). This guy cannot be right and they are wrong. Don’t forget the Ox-Bow righteousness. It is a righteous mob action. It is dangerous. But it is here. Denis Rancourt: Conclusive Proof — Masks Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread

Sheep are fearful of running water because they fear falling down wearing heavy wool coats they will drown. That’s why sheep need to be led. But not by panicky bystanders, political doctors or amateur statisticians who can’t count beyond ten.

But, as someone offered in a comment, the other day:

“If a mask wearer can pretend that his mask works, why can’t he pretend that I am wearing a mask.”

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect mob…

Nevertheless In God We Trust.

