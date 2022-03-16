MILLINOCKET, Maine, March 16, 2022 – Sorry Trump supporters, but if you think Donald Trump is going to “save the republic” in 2024… IT AIN”T GONNA HAPPEN! The republic has eroded, and its remnants are being washed downstream in the murky waters of our new destiny.

Donald Trump missed his chance to save the nation when he was Commander-in-Chief. Yes, it would have meant a violent extension of the original American Revolution; involving extreme torture by excising the many cancers that plague our country, but it could have been done.

Of course, Trump would have been called a dictator, a tyrant and many other things by the left, but he would have had the support of a majority of Americans who are weary of the destruction of the principles that founded our country.

NOW, as a mere candidate, Trump’s influence and power will be considerable, but not enough to offset the Democratic machinations against him. Already they are searching for ways to prevent him from even becoming a candidate.





Rush Limbaugh alluded to the idea that the Democrats have stacked the deck so that there will not be a Republican majority in the future, nor will they allow any Republican to be a viable candidate for any critical office. Not only have they stacked the deck, but they have added extra aces and jokers to the deck to ensure their majority.

Back to “our new destiny” and the loss of our Republic. Mainstream media watchers will not know this, but apparently China is preparing for war with the US. Some conservative news outlets have reported that the Chinese are ramping up military activities.

If we can’t even ship packages across the country, what resistance would there be to a Chinese invasion? Who’s going to fight back? Our top military leaders are apparently in the pockets of the Chinese, otherwise General Milley would not have been emboldened to alert his Chinese counterpart of his treasonous plan to report on President Trump’s intentions.

All the Chi-Coms have to do is land forces on the west and sweep across to the east, and BOOM, the country is theirs!

The best we can hope for is that our Chinese Overlords are merciful with the inhabitants of their newly conquered realm.