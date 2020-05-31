Organized riots the next step in Democrat’s coup against America

WASHINGTON: The organized chaos destroying American cities is the next step in the resistance, the coup, against President Donald Trump. Following almost three months of draconian lockdown orders all across America, due to a Chinese flu pandemic, our nation is now rocked with rioting across the land.

Is this a nasty coincidence, or is it part of an organized globalist plot to transform America?

Some might say that the series of events is capricious, but let’s examine them more closely.

It doesn’t start with the China flu, it begins with the findings of the Mueller special prosecutor investigation. The exposure of the Democrat’s coup against President Trump. As we all know, Mueller found that President Trump and his associates were not colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election. That coup failed.

Dumbfounded Democrats quickly hatched and executed a plot to impeach President Trump through a concocted scheme involving Ukraine and diplomacy. This is like all the plots against President Trump are. Where we see Democrats going on the offensive to overthrow an elected president.





Barr on Durham probe: Coup plotters sought to Sabotage the Presidency

And then everything changes. Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the coup attempt against President Trump starts to unravel the plots as well as the plotters. Relief comes to Democrats in the way of the China flu pandemic.

Locked-down Americans stop paying attention to politics and the unraveling plot.

The deep state and Democrat socialist have short reprieve to hash out another plot.

As they flounder around, the light on the coup plotters is again shown, this time through the declassification of documents by acting DNI chief Richard Grenell. The documents shame Democrats and send shivers of fear pulsing through coup plotters, all the way up to Obama.

Simultaneously, the China flu pandemic is coming to an end, in spite of the best efforts of some stalwart Democrat governors.

Everyone knows that the tide is turning against Democrats.

And then, a black man dies while being arrested by white police in Minneapolis. This is not the first death of a black person at the hands of white police. In close succession there was the man in Georgia shot by local white residents as he tried to steal from construction sites, followed by a female EMT in Louisville, Kentucky, during a predawn search warrant.

In both cases, the left did everything they could to stir up trouble, but it didn’t happen. Then, after the China flu break, where Democrats were plotting at their worst, another black man dies while being arrested by white police. Only now, their nefarious plans are in place.

Spontaneous riots occur.

But wait, are those riots spontaneous?

Exactly how do spontaneous riots occur across the country, from Oakland, California, to New York City, from Atlanta, Georgia, to Portland, Oregon, and places in between? Places like Louisville, Kentucky, where one resident there reported that shots could be heard in her neighborhood a few miles south of the downtown area.





This resident reported that local citizens marched peacefully to protest the slaying of the female EMT, Breonna Taylor, during a predawn no-knock warrant of her residence by police. According to the witness, there wasn’t even a trash can turned over during this march.

After they left a hoard of others arrived and began causing mayhem.

This new batch were not locals. They were dressed in masks and hoods much like the uniform worn by Antifa thugs. This report correlates with reports from other cities, like Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Walz estimates that about 80% of those being destructive are from outside the state, while St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter stated,

“Every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state.”

NBC News tweeted: Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says they’ve begun contact tracing arrestees.

“Who are they associated with? What platforms are they advocating for? … Is this organized crime? … We are in the process right now of building that information network.”

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says they’ve begun contact tracing arrestees. “Who are they associated with? What platforms are they advocating for? … Is this organized crime? … We are in the process right now of building that information network.” pic.twitter.com/U0KNIVHnf6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020



Harrington hit the nail on the head because it is organized crime.

Allow me to speculate, this is more mischief from George Soros through his America networks. It is fully funded by him and his Democrat globalist partners. It is reminiscent of the birth of Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the earlier occupy movement.

All have caused chaos, mayhem, and murder. All of their funding can be traced directly back to Soros. What is happening right now in cities across the country have nothing to do with a black man’s death, and everything to do with replacing President Trump in November.

This is the deep state striking back, more violently, viciously, and malevolently than seen in many years. This is their next step to gain power at any cost. If it fails, as it surely will, watch out for what follows.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.