Opinion: President Trump as Beowulf, Brutus, and other mixed metaphors

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is much like the legendary epic hero Beowulf. Beowulf led the Geats in support of the Danes to fight the evil Grendel. Unfortunately, unlike Beowulf, Trump is surrounded not by the Geats. He is surrounded, like Caesar (to mix metaphors and analogies), by a senate who wishes him ill while pretending otherwise.

Going to war in Mideast is not as simple as Beowulf diving into the lake to kill the monster, Grendel. There is an infinite number of monsters in the Mideast, and in those that surround Trump, there is more than one Brutus.

He is not in New York (his roots) now, but in Washington, truly the sewer of America. San Francisco and L.A. may have dope addicts and homeless street dwellers. They may also have human feces and urine on the streets. But Washington has worse than that. It has politicians and bureaucrats.





And, due to the 13th Amendment, they are allowed to walk about freely (oh, irony, how rich art thou).

And, just as water seeks its own level, so does sewage. Trump may be in the White House, but as long as the sewage rises he will be affected and infected.

He has been infected with mediocre minds that attest to the necessity to remain in the Mideast and continue our (U.S. taxpayers/ blood-payers) wars. He has been conned into that old political/military bromide: “If we don’t fight them there, we’ll have to fight them here.”

The neocons’ et. al. need a new sales pitch. Clichés wear thin after decades of use.

President Trump is hammered with the verbosity not only by neocons like John Bolton, Max Boot and Bill Kristol but also the conservative wannabes like Sean Hannity or Brian Kilmeade et al.

Kilmeade boasted on Fox and Friends the night after the Iranian missile attack: “We aren’t going anywhere!” Whether or not “not going anywhere’ is a viable choice remains to be seen.

To “General” Kilmeade: A bit of history:

The problems for Germany in 1940, in suppressing France and invading and/or bombing Britain in the West, were enough without attacking the Soviet Union in the East.

The Germans led by Adolph Hitler and his Nazi party made mistakes to go with their egregious horrors. Hitler’s paranoia that the Soviets (Communists) couldn’t be trusted to keep the treaty between them, led Germany into a two-front war. (German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact | History, Facts, & Significance | Britannica)

That almost certainly sealed their fate for control of Europe.

Will the U.S. Empire have the same fate?

After all, military decisions are mutually exclusive to governments. Carl von Clausewitz said that war was simply an extension of politics or diplomacy by other means.





Most of the structure of the Empire of the United States whether purely political i.e., Democrat or Republican (DR); warring neocons; or conservatives and honest liberals is cast into a political cast, like it or not

Today, conservatives and honest liberals are being drawn at gunpoint and tax-point into the DR and neocon world of political hot wars. The United States has effectively been at war since 1898. Those little gaps that claim to be peaceful since then are fraudulent to any student of Smedly Butler or Charles Lindberg, (War Is A Racket, by Major General Smedley Butler, 1935)

But back to the two-front dilemma.

The U.S. is warring in the Mideast, today Iran, tomorrow Iraq, the next day Afghanistan or Russia perhaps; then maybe Pakistan, who knows. The Pentagon with its bloated budget, and its defense contract lobbyists, goes to war as if it is playing a giant board game.

Today, while they play with their dangerous wars and cry danger that we must save the oil and prevent nuclear expansion into Iran, the second front is being opened up in a hemisphere far away (ours).

The southern border of the United States is being invaded

The invaders are not some sweet little children who want to grow up and realize the American Dream. The invaders are from people all over the world, many of whom are financed by drug cartels with more efficient balance sheets than the U.S.

Many, if not most, are thugs who will turn the dreams of Americans into nightmares

Douglas MacGregor as a guest on Tucker Carlson has spoken more than once on this. Washington, the “intelligence community” and the Pentagon (that five-sided temple to Mars as Paul Harvey once called it) do not care. (Remember These Things by Paul Harvey)

An invasion across the Southern border is simply a new wave of voters to keep them in power. The criminals and drug gangs that infiltrate are simply a cost of war.

Some of Hitler’s generals told him that it was foolish to open a two-front war.

Disaster would follow, they warned. Others, looking out for their own interest told him Germany could not be beaten. Those were the ones who fled to Argentina and left Hitler to die by his own hand.

Both Charles Lindberg and Smedly Butler were American heroes until the government realized that both men believed peace was the goal of war—not the other way around. (Tucker: Will our leaders protect us from a caravan invasion? | Fox News Video)

A prince or general who knows exactly how to organize (sic) his war according to his object and means, who does neither too little nor too much, gives by that the greatest proof of his genius. But the effects of this talent are exhibited not so much by the invention of new modes of action, which might strike the eye immediately, as in the successful final result of the whole.

It is the exact fulfillment of silent suppositions, it is the noiseless harmony of the whole action which we should admire, and which only makes itself known in the total result. — On War by Carl von Clausewitz

“We talk about spreading democracy and freedom all over the world, but they are to us words rather than conditions. We haven’t even got them here in America, and the farther we get into this war the farther we get away from democracy and freedom. Where is it leading us to, and when will it end? The war might stop this winter, but that is improbable. It may go on for fifty years or more. That also is improbable. The elements are too conflicting and confused to form any accurate judgment of its length. There may be a series of wars, one after another, going on indefinitely.” – Charles Lindbergh