Op-Ed: COVID and the dying fourth estate in America

ILLINOIS; America has been watching the news for any truth about COVID. But it seems the fourth estate, the media, is dying, if not dead. Unable to accurately report, much less question, what is true and not.

I began watching the television news at a young age. I was 9 when President Kennedy was assassinated. It put me, like so many other Americans, into a state of shock. I remember we were kept home from school the next day. As I was on the living room floor watching live TV news, I saw Jack Ruby shoot Lee Oswald. I made the mistake of yelling out to my mother making lunch in the kitchen, “MOM! The guy that shot Kennedy just got shot!”

Mom came out to the living room and turned off the TV for the day. She was horrified! I thought I could outsmart her and asked if I could go play over at the neighbor’s after lunch and the answer was, “NO!” She knew I was in search of another TV with live streaming news about the Kennedy assassination.

Fast forward almost 10 years to the Presidential Election of 1972.

I was 18 and 18-year-olds were just given the right to vote. I voted for Richard Nixon. Soon journalists (Washington Post) exposed the Watergate scandal and Nixon had to resign or risk impeachment. To prove I was a better Republican then than many Democrats are these days, I wanted Nixon to go to jail.





Why? I was raised right is right and wrong is wrong and there is no gray area for true Christians.

I can hear some readers reading this and saying, “Man, you, as a little kid being news-hungry… You must be some kind of a freak!” I will admit that one thing odd about me is I was born with the curiosity of a cat. They say, “Curiosity killed the cat.”

For me, it has offered me a lucrative life as knowledge is power.

Things happen for a reason and I always want to hear the back story about why they happen.

So many very interesting and odd things happen in the world today. Our mainstream media is now guilty of malpractice by not asking the questions that begin with, “Who/What/Where/When/Why….?”.

Like many, when I watch the news, I simply want the facts, the truth. Over the last year, both the occurrences of the COVID-19 “pandemic” and the 2020 Presidential Election have proven you get neither from the mainstream media. I won’t get into the 2020 election because major players like General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, and attorneys like Sydney Powell and Lin Wood are still fighting that battle. That the story is far from over. I also believe it will be brought to a head in 2021.

The future of the country depends on it.

Because the mainstream media has now proven themselves as liars by claiming there was no widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, I now question their COVID-19 body counts as well. I cannot take their word for anything as they are no longer reliable as a news source.

Laying out are some of the odd anomalies of the COVID-19 “pandemic”.

The first thing that bothered me was some of the illogical nonsense that was dictated to Americans. The timeline of draconian decisions seemed more about testing us to see how far we could be pushed to give up our Constitutional rights than saving lives. Here are some questions I would like answers to:

Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci give money ($3.7 million?) to the Wuhan (China) lab for Gain of Function virus study in 2015? Who authorized this expenditure?

Why did Dr. Fauci then warn us a worldwide pandemic was coming in 2017 after Donald Trump was elected? How would he have known this? Why didn’t Dr. Rand Paul ask him about this as well as the 2015 Gain of Function contribution?

Who made up the list of essential and non-essential businesses and when was this done? (The list is void of reason.)

Why did New York Governor Cuomo pass a state law exempting nursing homes from being sued for COVID-19 related deaths and then place COVID-19 patients into nursing homes? (This seems like premeditated murder to drive up the COVID-19 death rate since we knew elderly were vulnerable.)

Who made up and passed a law that COVID-19 hospital patients would guarantee greater Federal dollars in reimbursement for handling these patients? Also, when was this done? My wife was in the hospital for 10 days with COVID-19 and we never saw a bill. We accidently had lunch with a hospital CEO at a craft beer brewery and he told us the government picked up our tab which would have been about $110,000! Seems like somebody in D.C. was trying to throw more money at our hospital network after what Trump did to Obamacare.

Who made up and passed a law that said vaccine producers would be held harmless for product liability if those vaccines end up killing people are allowing them to get COVID later? China has been doing this for years. Hence the standardized labels, “MADE IN CHINA”.)

Why was the courtesy of the last point not extended to businesses both essential and non-essential? How is it their fault if somebody contracts a virus with a proven origin to China when nobody could ever really prove where they contracted it here?

Why did Congress allow so much of our medical products and drugs to be produced by China? (By one estimate they supplied 80% of that market as of 2020.)

How were people expected to believe this virus came from somebody eating “bat soup” in China when we saw rocker Ozzy Osbourne bite the head off of a live bat on January 20th of 1982,in Des Moines, Iowa, without any COVID outcome?

Why is it that the inventor of the nasal swab COVID-19 rapid test said his test was being misused to generate greater false positives and the White House COVID Task Force never acknowledged this?

Why are COVID-19 diagnoses seemingly replacing common flu diagnoses in 2020? There were hardly any flu cases in 2020.

Why was so much hype given by the media and politicians over a virus that has a very low death rate of, .5% (one half of one percent)? (Most of those deaths were related to underlying health conditions.)

Why did two of the inventors of the COVID tests, Kary Mullis and Andrew Brooks, die so suddenly about the time of the COVID epidemic?

If we are supposed to be following the science, why are we wearing masks? Masks will not stop COVID-19 particles.

How is shopping at a major box store safer than shopping local with local people we mostly know near home? Seems kind of absurd like somebody in Washington, D.C. has been paid off by big boy CEOs.

How can a virus be so intelligent and courteous to not attack us in a restaurant while we are seated eating without a mask on, but come after us with a vengeance when we are entering or leaving a restaurant on foot? Again, seems pretty farfetched from logic and science.

South Dakota largely ignored the advice of the White House COVID Task Force and seemingly has come out none the worse for wear, so to speak. Why doesn’t the media do some reporting on South Dakota and their success? Maybe because Republican Governor Kristi Noem would come out of this looking like a rock star.

Many events of people gathering in large groups were predicted to become COVID “super spreader events” and yet they did not (Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the Daytona Bike Week are two examples I watched closely as a biker). Why did the main stream media fail to report on what Dr. Fauci and his like got wrong in these predictions? This fear mongering is tantamount to malpractice and/or treason!

Why is the worldwide death rate not any greater than usual in the face of this supposed “pandemic”? While the death rate has been going up slightly the last few years by a percent or two, the increase has been attributed to Baby Boomers starting to go to our graves in mass.

Why did President Biden threaten to quarantine the State of Florida while allowing illegal aliens free access to our country across the Mexican border? Again, seems kind of void of logic and indefensible to any thinking person.

Who is responsible for now pushing mandating? COVID-19 vaccinations when many people have good reasons to refuse them? People, like myself who were exposed to COVID-19 and had zero side affects thereafter.

The last point is clearly un-Constitutional and illegal.

I believe we can doubt the credibility of both our politicians and mainstream media news sources in the 21 points above with more than 25 questions I seek answers to. I could do the same thing all over again about the origins of Barack Obama, the activities of Jeff Epstein’s island, the free pass Jim Comey gave Hillary Clinton on Benghazi, as well as the immoral harassment by Nancy Pelosi and the media toward President Trump.

Perhaps in the future…

