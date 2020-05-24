Oh, Death, where is thy sting? The left’s policies on abortion, elder abuse

WASHINGTON: To observe the political class today is memorable to classless people everywhere. On two consecutive evenings, May 21 and May 22 Tucker Carlson had segments on abortion (“a silver lining”) and nursing home elder abuse deaths (“the throwaway people”).

Interesting that the most helpless groups of people on earth, the children and the elderly are the least cared for by the leftist political class who profess to care for everybody. And they enjoy their classless status by a so-called media that would have put Joseph Goebbels to shame.

Actually, the politicians (let’s face it, mostly Democrats) don’t care for anybody except themselves.

Democrats demonic ideology and a complacent media

They manage their false narratives for caring via fraudulent media. Again, we need to face it. Most of this corrupt media act as no more than press agents for Democrats who loathe mankind and love money. Acquiring masses of other people's money. One needn't be revelatory to list these agents of promotion and propaganda: MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and those monsters of the yellow print, The New York Times and the Washington Post.





There are others, but those are the heavy-duty trash bags.

Fox tries hard but has its bumblers from time to time. OAN is feisty and truthful, albeit small and limited. These two try to reach out with integrity. Carlson leads as well as any old-line honorable reporter/journalist.

On May 17 Carlson ran a segment that featured Charles Camosy, Ph.D. in theology. The segment ran in reaction to Carlson’s reporting on the abuse of patients in nursing homes. Graphic video footage was shown which defies synonyms for the word “disgusting.”

Dr. Camosy, professor of ethics at Notre Dame, has written extensively and referred to the elderly in the eyes of the political class as “throwaways.” (What’s Behind the Nursing Home Horror – After decades of mistreatment, older Americans are bearing the worst of the pandemic.) He pointed out that 50% of the people who have died from the China virus are from this group of nursing home elderly.

However, monies distributed for care are nowhere close to an equitable alignment. He spoke of the society’s (political class) youth worshiping, death-denying culture. It is a wave of reveling in the moment.

But the greatest problem Dr. Camosy sees is the lack of media coverage, primarily. He applauded Carlson for his interest and time in covering.

From infanticide to elder abuse there is an absence of any real media accountability

Unfortunately, most of what poses as media today are nothing more than overpaid bad actors.

On May 21, Carlson ran a clip of Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of Planned Parenthood, describing a new and improved abortion system. Essentially it offers a drive-through for abortion pills. This makes it safe for people to get out into the “virus world” to get abortion pills.

McGill Johnson said this was a "silver lining." That is the China virus cannot stop a good old fashion fetus thrashing—oh, happy day!





A few years back Meet the Press host, Chuck Todd, “journalist,” clashed with Carley Fiorina over body parts harvesting by Planned parenthood. He was shocked because he was certain there was no such proof. (Carly Fiorina, Chuck Todd clash over Planned Parenthood claims)

He told Fiorina just that: There is no proof. Note, this “journalist” is telling, not asking.

Todd, demonstrably, was wrong. So what? He’s just doing his job as a “journalist.”

Apparently, he lost sight of his job when it came to Andrew Cuomo’s forcing infected elderly patients into nursing homes, resulting in the death of several thousand “throwaways.”

Dr. Camosy’s ethics studies and comments cover extensively both abortion and the elderly.

Both ends of life are just that—life. And whether it is Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (make ‘em comfortable before you kill ‘em) or Governor Andrew Cuomo herding old folks into germ-filled housing, the media is absent mostly because there are very little true media.

I am familiar with a man who visits an elderly friend often in a nursing home, going to great lengths to travel out of state. His visits are usually 3 or 4 hours and pleasant memories are rehashed. But he has revealed that the loneliness and vulnerability of these elderly people are sad.

For anyone, political class or other, to mistreat them is as animalistic as Ralph Northam’s comfort treatment.

Many years back famous commentator Paul Harvey commented that the reason we should take great care of the elderly is that they took care of the rest of us when we were babies.

Dr. Camosy refers to contemporary society as a youth-worshipping death-denying one. Apparently, this means today’s old folks and babies are too much trouble.

So, we get “men” like Ralph Northam and Andrew Cuomo to show us the way.

Oh death, where is thy sting? Oh, grave where is thy victory? – I Cor 15:55

Wretched media

