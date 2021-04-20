Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd

At 4:30 p.m. EST, the Minneapolis jury announced that they unanimously found Minneapolis ex-officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts against him. The jury that consisted of six African-Americans and six whites deliberated for less than two days before returning its verdict on third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unintentional murder.

While Chauvin’s defense attorney has grounds for appeal, due to both Joe Biden and Maxine Waters’ proactive statements dealing with this case, relief from the conviction does not appear likely. Particularly given the highly charged atmosphere surrounding the location of the trial.

Was the guilty verdict preemptory by a jury afraid of violence

Just yesterday two National Guardsmen were injured during a drive-by shooting. BLM activists demonstrated their willingness to tear the city apart if Chauvin was not convicted on all charges. This followed the intimidation of everyone concerned with this trial when a pig’s head and blood were left at the former home of one witness at the trial.

In this highly tense atmosphere, the jury found Chauvin guilty. Was any of the intimidation a factor? Was the jury swayed by events outside of the courtroom? Did Maxine Waters, as the judge alluded, give the Defense reason for an appeal?





Those are questions that need to be answered by the appeals courts. Because as of today, Derek Chauvin is a convicted murderer, who awaits his sentence. One that could see him imprisoned for as long as forty years.

His guilty verdict has been rendered in less than a year from the day he answered a call to back up two fellow officers who were having trouble with a suspect. If only justice were that swift in all cases, this nation’s crime rate would be falling rather than the rapid climb we see today.

