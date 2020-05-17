Obama’s legacy of weaponization includes the fake-news media

WASHINGTON. Shortly before President Obama left office, his adoring sycophants in the media told us, in unison, that Obama’s administration was “scandal-free.” Never mind the targeting of Tea Party and conservative organizations by his corrupt IRS. Never mind the hundreds of innocent Mexicans who died because his Justice Department sold weapons to Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel in Operation Fast and Furious.

In like Flynn

But this list of wrongdoing grew with recently declassified documents showing Obama and his Deep State players, which includes presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, expanded their targeting to include Lt. General Michael Flynn.

But the revelation elicited understandable silence from the fake-news media.

The plot thickens

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe found that the Obama team improperly used political opposition research – a dossier filled with Russian-sourced disinformation – as evidence to gain FISA court warrants to begin a counterintelligence spy operation against the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. A dossier written by a British spy whose services were paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. A dossier he also shopped to the press.





As IG Horowitz noted in his report:

“As the FBI obtained additional information raising significant questions about the reliability of the Steele election reporting [anti-Trump dossier], the FBI failed to reassess the Steele reporting relied upon in the FISA applications [spy warrants] … We also found that the FBI did not aggressively seek to obtain certain potentially important information from Steele.”

And we’re off to the races.

“… Agents also did not question Steele about his role in a September 23, 2016 Yahoo News article entitled, ‘US intel officials probe ties between Trump advisor and Kremlin,’ that described efforts by US intelligence to determine whether Carter Page had opened communication channels with Kremlin officials… the FBI assessed in the Carter Page FISA applications, without any support, that Steele had not ‘directly provided’ the information to Yahoo News… Steele also met with journalists during his September [2016] trip to Washington, D.C. According to a filing that Steele made in 2017 in foreign litigation, at Fusion GPS’s instruction, he briefed reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News, The New Yorker, and CNN… and ‘involved the disclosure of limited intelligence regarding indications of Russian interference with the US election process and possible coordination of members of Trump’s campaign team and Russian government officials.’” (Emphasis added).

Imagine that. A dossier containing Russian disinformation provided by Steele is used by the FBI as evidence to begin a domestic espionage episode unprecedented in American history. Tainted “evidence” in whose support the FBI used a fake-news article as validation. A fake-news article planted by Steele himself.

Throughout the Russia collusion hoax, the symbiotic relationship between “scandal-free” Obama’s Deep State and the press became evident. It raged like a 10-alarm fire with every “bombshell” fake-news report insisting the walls were “closing in” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s American “asset.” That traitor to his nation – President Donald J. Trump.

It all blew up in their faces with the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which stated that his two-year investigation…

“… did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The recent revelations regarding the failed attempts by the Obama administration holdovers in the Justice Department and intelligence services to overthrow the Trump presidency put the press in an awkward position. How is it possible to portray themselves as honest brokers of news in light of their clear role as FBI and CIA shills?

And while the plot to overthrow the Trump presidency was predicated on false Russian narratives, selling it to the American people required an equally ardent disinformation campaign. And for that, the mainstream media was invaluable.

All this nonsense began with the media’s deification of Obama, which now paints them into a corner. To condemn Obama’s weaponized Deep State is to admit their complicity in its evil. And that would undercut what they see as their essential role in America’s democratic process.

The Obama touch

Just in passing, Petr Svab of the Epic Times tells his readers not to get too caught up in the recent revelation that 49 Obama administration officials requested the “unmasking” of Gen. Michael Flynn’s identity in his Dec. 29, 2016 telephone conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Under the law, such masking is designed to protect the 4th Amendment rights of American citizens against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”





Of more interest is former FBI Director James Comey’s March 2017 testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

According to Svab:

“Comey said the [Flynn] calls were ‘turned up at the end of December, beginning of January.’

“Then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper requested copies from Comey and then briefed Obama, his Vice President Joe Biden, and Obama’s senior staff about the calls, Comey said.”

In other words, Flynn’s identity seems to have been revealed earlier than the first unmasking request on January 4, 2017. And yet, IG Horowitz never mentions in his report that the FBI ever secured FISA court warrants to tap Flynn’s telephone conversations at the time the general placed his call to Ambassador Kislyak.

Fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told Congress that transcripts of Flynn’s telephone call…

“… came up – we found them through an effort – without getting into too long an explanation – in an effort to respond to a tasking from [REDACTED] and so the results of what we found were communicated to the Agency [FBI].”

So, you ask, who is “REDACTED”?

For that, we need go no further than the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1979:

“The President may authorize electronic surveillance to acquire foreign intelligence information for periods of up to one year without a FISC court order where the Attorney General certifies that there is ‘no substantial likelihood that the surveillance will acquire the contents of any communication to which a U.S. person is a party…’”

That tends to suggest the order to target Gen. Flynn, who was the first domino to fall in the Russia collusion caper, began with one received by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

An order given by the man our corrupt and dissembling fake-news media called “scandal-free.” Their demigod – President Barrack Hussein REDACTED.

