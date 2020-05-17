Obamagate unmasked: General Flynn leaker one of nine criminal suspects

WASHINGTON, DC: The Obama administration official or officials who illegally leaked classified transcripts of Michael Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyack to The Washington Post are one or more of nine suspects listed in the release of unmasking records by Acting ODNI Richard Grennell.

All but one are senior Obama administration officials.

Including Samantha Powers, James Clapper, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, Vice President Joe Biden, and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

The Washington Examiner printed the full list released by the NSA on May 13th.





An Obama assault on Michael Flynn and Trump

Michael Flynn was unmasked 48 times by 39 people between November 8th, 2016 and January 20, 2017. Shockingly 40 of those unmaskings occurred before Flynn’s notorious but perfectly legitimate call with Kislyak. That call, which was part of his duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, was used as a pretext to launch the Russia Hoax and undermine President Trump.

But Flynn had a brief conversation with Kislyak on December 22. The longer conversation that was criminally leaked to David Ignatius occurred on December 28th. UN Ambassador Samantha Powers unmasked Flynn on December 23rd and then again on January 11th.

Unmasking from the Oval Office

James Clapper unmasked Flynn on December 28th, immediately after the Kislyak phone call, and then again on January 7th. This was two days after the White House Oval Office meeting of the Coup Plotters that included Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, and Vice President Biden. It was one day after the briefing of President-elect Trump at Trump Tower. Which was a pretext for leaking the infamous Steele dossier to Buzzfeed and the Trump-hating media.

Flynn was unmasked by US Ambassador to Turkey John Bass on Dec. 28th. This is mysterious, just as is the unmasking by the US Ambassador to Italy John Phillips on Dec 6th. What were American ambassadors doing unmasking the incoming National Security Advisor?

January 5th: The meeting of the Coup Plotters

On January 5th, the day of the Oval Office meeting with Obama and the Coup Plotters, White House Chief of Staff and longtime political operative Denis McDonough unmasked Flynn. He obviously briefed President Obama. Deputy Attorney Sally Yates recalled being astonished that Obama knew all about the details of the Kislyak conversation.

The next day, January 6, Trump received an “intelligence” briefing from Brennan, Clapper, and Comey at Trump Tower in New York. It was actually an ambush. Comey specifically briefed Trump on the details of the Steele Dossier and then leaked the contents immediately to the media. The Buzzfeed article ran the next day on January 7th.

On January 7th Deputy Director of National Intelligence Michael Dempsey and Principle Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O’Sullivan unmasked Flynn. Dempsey was a principal aide to James Clapper and rabid Obama partisan. This is on the same day that Samantha Powers and James Clapper unmasked Flynn as well.

January 7th through 12th: Let the leaking continue

So on January 7th, two days after the Coup Plotters met in the Oval Office with Obama and Biden. One day after the Coup Plotters had laid a trap for the incoming President-elect. Releasing the Steele Dossier to begin the 3 years Russia Hoax to cripple and derail his administration. On that day four senior Obama partisan intelligence officials unmasked Flynn.

Three days later, on January 10th, a senior CIA official whose name is redacted unmasks Flynn. Then on January 12th Vice President Biden unmasks Flynn, eight days before the Trump inauguration. Eight days before the new President is supposed to be sworn in.

Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew unmasks Flynn on January 12th as well, for the 2nd time.





David Ignatius reports classified leaked information

That same day David Ignatius at The Washington Post publishes a column quoting senior Obama administration officials as questioning Flynn’s phone call with Kislyak, accusing him of violating the Logan Act. The article contains leaked classified details of Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador. On February 11th Ignatius publishes another article purporting to quote from the actual transcript of the phone call with Kislyak.

The initial article is widely reported and sets in motion the next in a cascading series of events resulting in the Mueller/ Weismann inquisition. An ongoing rolling coup against the legitimately elected President of the United States.

Unmasking Flynn: A deliberate criminal act

The indisputable fact is that the leaking of Michal Flynn’s unmasked conversation with Ambassador Kislyak was a deliberate criminal act. The use of leaks to favored members of the press was instrumental to every phase of the Russia Hoax. From the leaks to Michael Izakoff at Yahoo News in September of 2016. To David Ignatius at the Washington Post. To every leak from Adam Schiff and the Mueller probe over the next three years.

The criminal leaker, by definition, has to be one of the nine people who unmasked Flynn after the Kislyak call, or one of their close staffers. That is a pretty limited universe for John Durham’s criminal investigation to focus on. All of them at the highest levels of the Obama Administration.

Count the Coup Plotters: Who was the leaker or leakers?

Someone gave the classified transcript of the unmasked Flynn/Kislyak phone call to David Ignatius. Perhaps it was more than one. Ignatius cited senior administration sources. Plural. More than one. Well obviously. It was a widespread conspiracy in which all of the named parties were active participants in decimating the peaceful transition of power. In trying to destroy the incoming President.

What is even more alarming is all the times Flynn was unmasked prior to the Kislyak call. Samantha Powers unmasked Flynn 7 times. On November 30th, December 2nd, 7th, 14th, and 23rd, as well as January 11th, one day before Biden. James Clapper unmasked Flynn on December 2nd, the same day as Powers, as well as Dec 28th and January 7th.

The unmasking of John Brennan and Jacob Lew

John Brennan unmasked Flynn twice, on the 14th and 15th of December. On Dec 6th the Ambassador to Italy and the Deputy Chief of Mission both unmasked Flynn. This is unnerving because of the well-documented role of Italy in using the State Department and CIA asset Joseph Mifsud to set up George Papadopoulos. Triggering the Crossfire Hurricane investigation used as a pretext to spy on the Trump campaign.

Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew unmasked Flynn on Dec 14th as well as January 12th. Indeed Lew and Voice President Biden were the last Senior Obama Administration officials to unmask General Flynn. On the same day that Treasury Secretary Lew first unmasks Flynn, Dec 14th, 5 other Senior Treasury officials do so as well. Including highly partisan Obama hack Mike Neufeld.

Flynn is unmasked 20 times in three days in mid-December

James Comey unmasks Flynn on December 15th. Indeed, on December 15th and 16th Flynn is unmasked by no fewer than 20 intelligence and military officials and operatives, including the US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft.

What the hell was going on on Dec 14th, 15th, and 16th? And why was the outgoing administration spying so frequently on the incoming National Security Advisor? We also know that among the illegal FISA warrants granted in October 2016 was one on General Flynn. How pervasive was the Obama spying on Trump? It was blanket NSA surveillance.

More questions for John Durham to explore

More surprising are the names that aren’t on this particular unmasking list, including Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes. But we know that numerous other Trump campaign officials were also unmasked. That list need to be released as well. Who else in the Trump campaign was Obama spying on? Mike Pence. Steve Bannon. Donald Trump Jr. The list is endless.

One thing is certain. One of the nine people on the list of Flynn unmaskers from Dec 28th onward leaked the contents of that call to David Ignatius. One or more of them criminally and deliberately leaked the transcript to Ignatius and The Washington Post. John Durham needs to speak to each of them, under oath.

Holding the Coup Plotters accountable

Either Denis McDonough, Vice President Biden, James Clapper, Samantha Powers, David Lew, Michael Dempsey, Stephanie Sullivan, or Ambassador Bass leaked this call to David Ignatius. Perhaps more than one of them did.

All of them should be held accountable for their actions in launching the biggest political criminal conspiracy in the history of our great Republic. One or more of them are criminals, who need to be indicted and convicted.

All of the nefarious activities of Barack Obama and the Coup Plotters will increasingly come to light in the months ahead. Rick Grenell is an American patriot. America is desperate for transparency and justice. He needs to continue declassifying more information so the public can see the truth of the East German police state Obama and Brennen were operating.

John Durham must aggressively pursue justice where ever it leads. All the way to the Obama Oval Office. All the way to Joe Biden and Barack Obama. For the sake of the Republic. To expose the greatest crime in American political history. He intends to.

The truth prevails lest the heavens fall.