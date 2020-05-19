Obama sells Democrat underachievement to high school graduates

WASHINGTON. At a commencement address to the “Graduate Together: American Honors the High School Class of 2020,” former President Barack Obama said the uncertainties of life…

“… means that you’re going to have to grow up faster than some generations. This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems – from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it. It’s woken a lot of young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work; that it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick; and that our society and our democracy only work when we think not just about ourselves, but about each other.”

Tired words, tired ideas

But it’s Obama’s discredited 19th-century collectivist notions that are clearly “the old ways of doing things” that “just don’t work.” Oddly, Obama never seemed to allow society’s disparities to hold him back from achieving success as a constitutional law professor at Harvard. Or from his rise to the Illinois statehouse and the United States Senate.

And it most certainly did not bother him when he became that rarest breed of American; only the 44th man to sit in the Oval Office.

Collectivists never seem to view their rise above the downtrodden, hoi polloi as a barrier to their own personal success.





But Obama, like other collectivists, is plagued by what he perceives as a great personal failure. As author Eric Hoffer notes in his book “The True Believer”:

“A man is likely to mind his own business when it is worth minding. When it is not, he takes his mind off his own meaningless affairs by minding other people’s business.”

Fundamentals

Remember, Obama saw his election to the nation’s highest political office as granting him a license for “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Instead, Americans quickly elected a Congress that plagued much of his presidency with opposition.

He later expressed his frustration and impotence at having accomplished no tangible achievements outside the realms of community organizing and politics. In a July 13, 2012 speech in Virginia, he made his frustration clear for imbodying that old adage, “Those who can’t, teach.”

“If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you’ve got a business – you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”

And by “somebody else,” he clearly meant him. A man of so many so-called accomplishments clearly feels inadequate when matched against the Jovian creators and innovators of capitalism.

Obama’s inferiority complex is understandable in light of collectivism’s Achilles’ heel: it takes while producing nothing; with the noted exception of community organizers, college professors, and underachieving presidents.

Coincidentally, all of which are Obama’s accomplishments.

