WASHINGTON. It seems no one is more anxious to see former Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office than his old boss, former President Barack Obama. They need Joe to be a place holder to protect the Deep State Gestapo of their administration.

The recent revelations of FBI shenanigans in its railroading of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on charges of “lying to the FBI” begs an obvious question:

“Who ordered the investigation of Gen. Flynn?”

Obama’s 7th floor goons

Are we to believe FBI Director James Comey and his fellow 7th-floor miscreants concocted Flynn’s entrapment on their own? That they sought the secret FISA court’s sanction to spy on the Trump campaign and later investigate the new president for treason without his predecessor’s go-ahead?

Obama’s statement regarding the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss Flynn’s guilty-plea is telling. Obama described it as being…





“… the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic – not just institutional norms – but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Obama is certainly “worried.”

But it has less to do with President Donald Trump’s diminishment of “institutional norms” and more to do with Obama’s transformation of the nation’s first national police force into a partisan Gestapo. One dedicated to preserving the dominance of our two-party-system’s establishment overlords.

Deep State Gestapo Republicans

After all, former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller (later Special Counsel) were, until recently, Republicans in good standing. The kind of Republicans bearing the Bush clan’s seal of approval.

The folks who never imagined Donald Trump would sit in the Oval Office. The folks who never thought Gen. Flynn would rise to a position of power, enabling him to reform the corrupt Deep State doings perpetrated under Bush/Cheney and Obama/Biden.

The Deep State was never so deep as when a Republican Congress and president passed and signed the ill-conceived Patriot Act into law after the attacks on 9/11.

The Snowden revelations

We did not know the extent to which Washington was spying on average Americans until Edward Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency was collecting every American’s cellphone, email, and text message communication.

Violations of our cherished Fourth Amendment protection against “unreasonable searches and seizures.” That violation resulted in the expansion of the Patriot Act under Obama’s PRISM program.

The Bush push of the Deep State Gestapo

And we must not forget how President George W. Bush fanned the flames of the bogus Russia collusion distraction by stating:

“It’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system because democracy is only as good as the people’s trust in the results. There’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled.”

We now know that’s utter hogwash.

Internet trolls, not spies

Russia’s efforts to “influence” the 2016 presidential election were comical at best. Buying Facebook ads and employing Internet troll farms to manipulate social media aren’t the usual tactics associated with Russian spy agencies.





They’re famous for killing Kremlin opponents with Novichok nerve agent and tea laced with radioactive polonium.

Enter the man of Steele

But Russian influence did come into play when Kremlin disinformation claiming Trump’s presidential campaign associate Carter Page was an agent for Moscow. That disinformation was included in a dossier written by British spy Christopher Steele, then in the employ of Washington opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

A firm working for the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Obama’s FBI (for whom Steele also served as a paid Confidential Human Source) used that Kremlin disinformation as evidence to obtain FISA court warrants to spy on members of Trump’s campaign team and, later, administration.

When you stop to think of it, Christopher Steele is the only person with a connection to all the players in the Russia collusion hoax:

Kremlin sources.

The Democratic National Committee.

The Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

The New York Times to whom he leaked his dossier before the 2016 election. Whose reporters later won Pulitzer Prizes for their bogus Russia collusion coverage.

And, more importantly, the FBI.

CIA waterboarding is believed responsible for having jostled information from the heads of Al Qaeda captives that eventually led to the successful Navy Seal Team 6 takedown of Osama bin Laden.

Perhaps it’s time to reprise the practice where Russiagate linchpin Christopher Steele is concerned. What might come from the head of the character at the center of a plot designed to smear the 2016 Republican presidential candidate? A plot that later morphed into a scheme to remove a duly-elected president of the United States from office, nullifying the votes of millions of Americans.

None but Trump dares call it treason

A plot outside the limits of Obama’s “institutional norms” and “our basic understanding of rule of law.”

To that point, President Trump summed up Gen. Michael Flynn’s handling by the FBI,

“The Obama administration Justice Department was a disgrace. It’s treason. It’s treason.”

As “ample evidence” – to quote the dissembling Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff – continues to unfold, it will become clear Barack Obama is at the heart of the Deep State’s acceleration “in those directions… as we’ve seen in other places.”

Yeah… like Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian Russia.

Top Image: Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama. Photo: Daniel Schwen – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4614989.