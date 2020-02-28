NYT columnist Thomas Friedman loves the Socialist candidates en-masse

COLORADO SPRINGS: New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman yesterday wrote his solution of how democrats can prevent disaster and beat President Trump: (Dems, You Can Defeat Trump in a Landslide – You can promise voters something our narrow-minded president won’t.)

Friedman writes:

“If this election turns out to be just between a self-proclaimed socialist and an undiagnosed sociopath, we will be in a terrible, terrible place as a country. How do we prevent that?”

Friedman goes on to suggest that Bernie Sanders or Michael Bloomberg, whichever one floats to the top at the DNC convention, disclose their cabinet picks, and, wait for it; those cabinet position filled with the other Democrat presidential candidates.

“Progressives and moderates have to do something extraordinary – forge a national unity ticket.” – Friedman

Such a so-called dream ticket would look something like this:





Vice President: Amy Klobuchar;

Secretary of the Treasury: Bloomberg or Sanders, whoever loses the top spot;

Secretary of State: Joe Biden;

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Elizabeth Warren;

Attorney general: Kamala Harris;

Secretary of Homeland Security: Mayor Pete;

U.N. ambassador: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez;

Secretary of Commerce secretary: Mitt Romney!

Friedman’s solution strongly suggests that none of the present presidential candidates can do the job themselves. They are, in terms of their national presidential aspirations, mediocre. The word itself says it all: inferior, incapable, inadequate, lacking.

If Democrats, like their beloved President Obama, wish to “fundamentally change America,” their starting bar is astonishingly low.

Friedman’s solution, as desperate and illogical as it appears, at least reveals the state of his crumbling party.

Taken alone any one of the current nominees is remarkably ill-suited to carry the party’s progressive cudgel forward. Even with the overt assistance of their mainstream socialist/globalist media, little nuggets of proof leak out.

Friedman’s solution is not new. Fox News Commentor Greg Gutfeld had some early ideas:

Former presidential front-runner Biden can’t seem to string a sentence together, fogs over as he speaks and must correct outrageous claims of being jailed in South Africa. (Biden campaign admits he was never arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela)

Then there is the Biden duck and dodge over accusations of corruption as his son, Hunter’s “business” dealings in Ukraine and China come to light.

The hopeful “first woman president” Elizabeth Warren lies for a living.

First, there is her posing as a modern-day “Pocahontas” to secure favorable work positions, including edging out real American Indians at Harvard. Playing the woman card far better than Hillary, Warren falsely accuses a former employer of firing her because she was pregnant. Then there are her laughable, some say cringy, attempts to “have her a beer” in the kitchen to prove her “real person” bonafide.





Mini-Mike the Mayor

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the man who would buy America for himself, is encountering for the first time in his life, opposition research. Non-disclosure agreements with women he’s mistreated along the way and an inability to separate his wealthy arrogance from the newly earnest man he presents to voters are tripping him up.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – Making America Socialist

The upstart titular head of the democrat party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Communist, Cuba loving Sanders, already has proven her brash ignorance. Storming Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other malcontents was just one way the young woman with her slash of a red mouth and disrespect for her elders, particularly including the Founding Fathers, that bunch of white slave-owning men.

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton

Of course, lurking in the shadows, unmentioned by Friedman are Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, current-day elders who eventually must be heard. Obama, who has refused to endorse his old “pardner,” Joe Biden, sits back waiting for matters to sort themselves out.

Michelle, wealthy beyond even her own wildest imaginings, hangs with the Vineyard crowd of Democrats, content in the knowledge she remains the Queen of America, and surely enjoying rumors of her own elevation to the White House, this time as president.

Hillary writes book after book, goes abroad continuing Barry’s apology tour. She has yet to make it to the psychologist’s couch, where, clearly she needs to go to reconcile her loss of 2016.

The Progressive Circus Tent

Controlling this progressive circus, of course, are non-presidential contenders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Adam Schiff, and Democrat National Committee Tom Perez. These back-bench malcontents have managed to foul up their own primaries with ill-conceived vote-counting programs, some states still do not know who won in their early tests.

They’ve launched a multi-year failed coup d’etat with progressive prosecutors who file their teeth each morning, the better to corner President Trump into oblivion. And, memorably, they staged a hyper-partisan, mean-spirited impeachment to set their primary chance to high.

As Thomas Friedman has shown, the party and its lead acolytes are nothing if not adventurous as they try to win back the White House. One must admire their unremitting devotion to power and the re-gaining thereof.

Unfortunately for them, however, their high jinx has not gone unnoticed by the electorate.

Have a look at President Donald Trump’s economy, his popularity ratings going up, and his raucous America First rallies if you need an indicator of how the progressives are doing. The only surprising thing in their constant efforts to oust Trump is the lengths to which they will go.

Members of the traditional democrat party, former home of the down-trodden and the poor, must be wondering where their party has gone. As they wonder, however, many of them are showing up for the Trump rallies, to see what all the shouting’s about.