NSA’s Adm. Mike Rogers, American hero, working with Durham probe

WASHINGTON, DC: Former NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers is working with US Attorney John Durham, and has met with him numerous times in Durham’s criminal probe of the Russia Hoax and the coup attempt against Donald Trump. According to a report in the Intercept, citing four sources with first-hand knowledge, Rogers has been voluntarily cooperating with Durham in his investigation.

Intercept.Com confirms Rogers working with Durham

The Intercept, one of the last bastions of intellectual honesty in a jaundiced and corrupt journalistic universe, reporting (FORMER NSA DIRECTOR IS COOPERATING WITH PROBE OF TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION):

“Retired Admiral Mike Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency, has been cooperating with the Justice Department’s probe into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump presidential campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, according to four people familiar with Rogers’s participation.”

The article, by Mathew Cole, went on,

“Rogers has met the prosecutor leading the probe, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, on multiple occasions, according to two people familiar with Rogers’s cooperation. While the substance of those meetings is not clear, Rogers has cooperated voluntarily, several people with knowledge of the matter said.”

“Rogers’s voluntary participation, which has not been previously reported, makes him the first former intelligence director is known to have been interviewed for the probe.

“He’s been very cooperative,” one former intelligence officer who has knowledge of Rogers’s meetings with the Justice Department said.”

John Durham is following the river to its source

The fact that Mike Rogers is now talking extensively with John Durham is the best recent indicator the Durham probe into the origins of the Russia Hoax will have far-reaching tentacles. Tentacles that go into the very heart of the Obama White House. John Durham has a number of questions. Mike Rogers has many of the answers.

Durham has announced earlier that he will be interviewing former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI director James Clapper. Presumably, that will happen once Durham has collected the evidence he needs to continue the investigation. Durham is asking for Brennan’s emails and correspondence from his last several years as CIA director. There will be a treasure trove of criminality in those documents.

Admiral Mike Rogers is an American Hero

But Mike Rogers is the one man in this whole despicable three-year ongoing coup attempt against Donald Trump who can truly be called an American Hero. His participation in the Durham probe can only mean that it is reaching back into the true antecedents of the Russia Hoax.

Past the Brennan framing of George Papadopoulos with the Joseph Mifsud meeting in April of 2016. Although Durham is certainly looking at that. Rogers’s knowledge goes back to the illegal spying on tens of thousands of Americans by Brennan, Clapper, Comey and the Obama White House going back to at least 2012.

Abusing FISA 702 authority to access NSA surveillance systems. Systematically. For years.

That’s why Mike Rogers is an American hero. And of all the unsavory acts in this coup d’etat nightmare scenario the last three years, it is Mike Rogers and the NSA that will have saved the American Republic.

In a real-life Seven Days in May that played out where John Brennan is the coup plotter Burt Lancaster, Mike Rogers is Kirk Douglas.

A man who did not lose his moral compass when everyone around him seemed to be losing theirs.

John Durham: Exposing the coup plotters

The onslaught against Donald Trump was part of an ongoing playbook of illegal spying on the American people and political opponents. Weaponizing the Intelligence agencies and the DOJ in ways that were incalculable outside of a Hollywood movie.

Now with the IG Report from Michael Horowitz, we know that fabricated evidence was used to obtain and renew FISA warrants on Carter Page and exculpatory evidence was consistently disregarded.





We know that the Steele dossier was garbage. Russian disinformation. We know that the FBI knew it from the start.

We also know that The Justice Department’s inspector general Horowitz says the FBI should have ended surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page far earlier than it did. That not disclosing to the FISA court that allegations of collusion against him might not be credible.

There should have been no FISA warrants. Should never have been any Crossfire Hurricane investigation. There should never have been a Mueller Weissmann inquisition, to begin with. All the parties that ran the investigation knew it was a fraud. It should have all been shut down a dozen times.

Talk about the fruit of the poison tree. Much less the peaceful transition of power. We know that Attorney General Barr and John Durham are looking at all these openly seditious criminal acts.

Mike Rogers uncovers the illegal spying on thousands of Americans

Mike Rogers’s knowledge goes a little deeper. In early 2016 Rogers got word that three contractors were illegally utilizing NSA surveillance systems under FISA 702 authority. And that the three contractors were reporting directly to John Brennan and James Clapper.

In March of 2016, Rogers cut off the access to those systems by these contractors and began an audit of what they had been doing. What he found was astonishing.

In October of 2016, Admiral Rogers went to the FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer and presented his findings. That between 2012 and 2016 Brennan, Clapper and Comey did access the NSA surveillance systems nearly 40,000 times.

In April of 2017, Judge Collier released a scathing critique of the DOJ and FBI, saying they had an ongoing “institutional dishonesty.”

Judge Rosemary Collyer found that of the 40,000 searches conducted on Brennan and Clappers’ behalf that 85% or 34,000 of them were illegal and unconstitutional, violations of the 4th amendment. That 34,000 American citizens had been subjected to illegal surveillance. Their emails scanned. Their porn habits studied.

Who are the 34000 Americans Obama and Brennan were spying on?

Who were Obama, Brennan, and Clapper spying on? Chief Justice John Roberts. The deceased former Justice Antonin Scalia. Mitt Romney. Paul Ryan. Political opponents. Journalists. Their deepest secrets. Their private communications. Its a certainty Donald Trump was under regular surveillance.

How about award-winning Rolling Stone journalist Michael Hastings? The man who brought down General Stanley McChrystal. Who died in a mysterious car crash just before the revelation of a big story involving John Brennan’s misuse of NSA surveillance authorities.

Was he on the list of those surveilled in the days before and after his death? It is important that we know.

This abuse of power by Brennan and Clapper was what Mike Rogers uncovered. He did his job quietly, but efficiently. Blocking access to the system. Reporting to the FISA authorities what he had found. However, just four days earlier the court had authorized the first FISA warrant on Carter Page.

Now Rogers is serving his country again by working with John Durham to complete the job.

The fraudulent ICA, as Brennan tries to get Rogers fired

In October 2016, John Brennan and Peter Strzok were concocting the Intelligence Community Assessment using the fraudulent Steele Dossier to underpin its arguments. Just as the Steele dossier had been “central and essential” to Strzok and Andrew Wiessmann in concocting the fraudulent FISA warrants.

Brennan passed off his report as the work of 17 agencies. The media has parroted this lie for three years now when it was largely the work of two men: Brennan and Strzok. Notable at the time was that the NSA only had “medium confidence” in its conclusions.

In the days after Donald Trump’s election, Rogers briefed Trump one-on-one in Trump Tower without Brennan and Clapper’s knowledge. The next day Trump moved his transition operations to Bedminster in New Jersey.

Within days Brennan and Defense Secretary Ash Carter mounted a public campaign to get Rogers fired. Clearly he was off the reservation. The coup plotters were up to their necks in it and Mike Rogers wasn’t playing ball.

Rogers was actually doing what was right instead of playing along with the cabal. Mike Rogers had uncovered the most monumental abuse of intelligence authorities.

He was an American hero.

Systematic violations of the 4th Amendment

So in the myriad of things that John Durham is now looking at, the role of Mike Rogers in uncovering all that Brennan, Clapper and Comey were doing is essential. The systematic nature of the spying.The political partisan motivation. The targeting of Donald Trump. Who knows what other crimes will become evident?

Because the fact is we need to know who Brennan and Clapper were spying on. We need the names of the 34,000 Americans they illegally used NSA surveillance against. Rogers and Durham know the names of the contractors who accessed the systems.

Now Durham is targeting the coup plotters. Keep in mind, this whole system of embedded criminality would never have been exposed if Donald Trump had not won the Presidency.

This is why they have to get rid of Trump. They couldn’t afford to allow what they had done to see sunlight. Too many people had done too many criminal things. Democrats, the Deep State, must regain the levers of power to hide their crimes against Amerca.

This is why they are fighting to destroy Trump. If re-elected, the probes into Deep State actions will continue.

There is no coincidence that in March 2016 Brennan’s access to these spying systems is cut off, and in April he’s sending Joseph Mifsud in to frame George Papadopoulos. Stefan Halper and Alexander Downer are engaged in May to complete the pretext to launch “Crossfire Hurricane”.

Then using that fabricated evidence along with the phony Steele dossier to get FISA warrants. So they could access the NSA systems to again spy on Trump.

And continue spying on him, illegally, well into his Presidency.

Mike Rogers is a signal that a reckoning is truly coming

They were spying on Trump all along. Where are the names of the 34,000 Americans? You can bet that Trump was being spied on from the day Barack Obama roasted him at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Probably well before. You can be certain they had him surveilled repeatedly. And have been lying about it for years. We know that now. With Brennan, Clapper, and Comey, how can we trust anything that comes out of their mouths?

It is determinate that two opinions by FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer bookend the proceedings and provide a clear roadmap of abuse for John Durham to follow. Her 2017 decision on FISA 702 authority abuse is combined with her scathing findings of wrongdoing in the FISA warrant application process as documented in Michael Horowitz’s IG report.

Judge Collyer outlines outrageous criminal behavior and abuse of the very powers and civil rights the NSA, CIA, DOJ, and FBI were supposed to protect.

Admiral Rogers’s actions and Judge Collyer’s rulings are a powerful indictment of the coup plotters.

John Durham has questions and Mike Rogers has a lot of the answers. In all the cacophony of the Impeachment farce and a news media determined to be the paid minstrels of the coup plotters, its good to know that Mike Rogers is once again an American hero. That John Durham will get to the bottom of the greatest criminal scheme to ever inflict the heart of our Republic.

It is essential to show that the sanctity of the Republic can be restored. That the coup plotters will see justice served wherever it leads. From John Brennan to James Clapper to the inner sanctums of the Obama White House.

The truth prevails lest the heavens fall.