No longer a prince, Duke Harry goes bonkers over the First Amendment

WASHINGTON. His Royal Highness, Henry Charles Albert David, otherwise known as the Duke of Sussex, is living the pampered life in ditzy California. That’s where he and D-list actress and wife, Meghan Markle, moved after “stepping back” from their “royal duties” in Britain. And the duke’s relocation is taking some getting used to. Especially when it comes to America’s First Amendment free speech.

He calls the first among America’s cherished individual rights “bonkers.”

He admitted the right to speak one’s mind and for the press to be free and unfettered is “a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time, but you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said than uphold what is said.”

What Harry fails to understand is we “colonials” associate a name with that particular exploitation. We call it freedom. And its parameters, even with Big Tech censorship, are far and wide.

Harry forgets that like lesser, well-heeled American males, he puts his pants on one leg at a time. It proves John Locke’s observation that we “creatures of the same species and rank, promiscuously born of all the same advantages of nature, and the use of the same faculties, should also be equal one amongst another without subordination or subjection.”





Or as Thomas Jefferson synthesized in his Declaration of Independence:

“All Men are Created Equal.”

Piers Morgan, writing for the Daily Mail, said:

“All that Americans will take away from Harry’s outburst about the First Amendment is a posh, privileged British royal slamming their Constitution and their unalienable rights to freedom of speech and expression.”

One would hope.

Britain’s King George III described the conceits of the Declaration of Independence as an example of the “daring and desperate… spirit of those leaders” that signed it.

“They have now openly renounced all allegiance to the crown, and all political connection with this country,” said the king to his Parliament.

When the states debated the ratification of the US Constitution years later, US Ambassador to France, Thomas Jefferson, wrote James Maddison that…

“… a bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against every government on earth, general or particular, and what no just government should refuse or rest on inference.”

The Constitution’s ratification rested on the promise that the first Congress would enact amendments enumerating the sacred, individual rights neither the political majority nor their elected representatives could infringe. And with no “inference” in the document to royal acceptance of its principles. The clear implication is that none were needed.

Boston’s hotheaded Samuel Adams wrote in 1772 that “persons born in the British American Colonies” were “entitled to all the natural, essential, inherent, and inseparable rights, liberties, and privileges of subjects born in Great Britain or within the realm.”

A year later, King George continued usurping these “rights, liberties, and privileges.” And so, Adams and fellow revolutionaries held a little party on the docks at Boston Harbor. A tea party.

The American Revolution, which led to the separation of 13 colonies from Great Britain and the establishment of an independent government under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, achieved the primary goal of Samuel Adams and Thomas Jefferson: the restoration to Americans of the natural, God-given “rights of Englishmen.”

Harry is clearly too dense to comprehend this delicious irony. He is a British royal, after all.

It’s said King George III descended into madness after losing his American colonies. Now it seems a member of British royalty is having emotional problems adjusting to life in America. And the source of his mental distress is our nation’s independence and most basic freedoms.





And like King George, it’s driving Harry, no longer a prince among men, bonkers.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

