There is an actual insurrection going on today in America. It involves radicalized Marxists invading cities across the land. These armed radicals are protected by compliant politicians, from city mayors to county officials, to state governors, up to, and including, the President of the United States of America. The only question is, can this nation survive this onslaught?

As an example of the level of the problem, a 30-year-old man was gunned down on Saturday, March 13, 2021, next to the memorial where George Floyd died. However, police were unable to respond to the shooting because it occurred inside the city’s anti-police, anti-white “autonomous zone.” That’s right, a few days ago, in yet another autonomous zone, this one within the city limits of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I’m sure most have not heard about the shooting, nor of the “autonomous zone ” within the city, protected by armed thugs, who violently enforce compliance to their rules, which include allowing no white people into their domain, nor any police. Were this a conservative family refusing social workers to enter their house, it would be front-page news across the land. Yet, not a peep from the MSM.

The opposite is true when arrests of conservatives are made.

The arrest of retired Army Sgt., Kenneth Harrelson, was posted in news feeds across the nation, as being one more “insurrectionist” arrested involved in the Capitol riots. At this time we do not know what was Harrelson’s involvement in the Capitol takeover; however, we do know that his arrest was publicly published.





Enough so that his wife, Angel, was fired from her job, simply for being connected to him.

The MSM is reporting each and every arrest connected to the takeover of the Capitol. However, the same MSM covers up reports about those arrested in places like Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In these American cities, criminals are instantly released and in many cases not even charged, let alone prosecuted.

Those that do need to post bond do not need to reach into their pocket or purse, as organizations, like the one Kamala Harris supports, put up the money to have them released, free to riot some more.

Just imagine, if you will if President Trump were to raise funds to help those charged in the January 6th takeover. There would be night and day, non-stop news gushing about the horrors of doing such a vile thing as to have these “insurrectionists” released pending trial.

The truth is that the hypocrisy is so open that no one tries to pretend that it doesn’t exist anymore.

There is a vast disparity between the press coverage of what is actually happening in America today, and what we are allowed to see.

This includes what we are allowed to share on social media that has all but shut down conservative speech. We never see the actual insurrection going on right now. Like the takeover of part of the city of Minneapolis. That is an actual insurrection. The act, or an instance of open revolt against civil authority or a constituted government, is the definition of an insurrection.

Notice that the takeover of the Capitol does not meet that criterion. There was no open revolt against civil authority in that takeover, only reckless disregard of existing laws. That cannot be said of the organized attempted takeover of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, where their stated purpose was to revolt against the federal government. Or the anti-police, Anti-white armed camp around the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis.

What about Imaz Wright

While the MSM will breathlessly blather on about the two people recently arrested for spraying Capitol Police Officer Sicknick with what they suspect was a bear spray, not a sound will be heard about the gunman who killed Imaz Wright.

Imaz Wright was the young man left in a pool of his own blood in front of the very store where George Floyd tried to pass a fake $20 bill. This is the site of the George Floyd Memorial and in the middle of the George Floyd Autonomous Zone, an approximately six square block area of Minneapolis.

Those unfortunate enough to live or work within this armed zone of occupation find themselves at the mercy of armed radicals. One report stated that the same business was robbed at gunpoint every other day, by the same robbers. It is what happens when there is no police to assure peace and property rights. This meets the definition of an insurrection, yet not a peep out of our national media.





Minneapolis is not alone.

Armed thugs roam Seattle, almost at will. Police there are prohibited from enforcing the law. In fact, Washington state just charged its laws where police no longer have the very limited immunity they once enjoyed. God forbid, any officer should now have to defend himself from an armed felon, as now no matter what the police do, it is automatically wrong.

This incident in Nashville, Tennessee, highlights the extremes police no go through to avoid a confrontation with blacks, no matter how wrong they are. In this incident, Nika Holbert was stopped because the owner of the car had felony warrants for his arrest.

As soon as Officer Josh Baker saw it was a female driver, he simply asked for Nika Holbert’s driver’s license. Routine police procedure for every traffic stop.

As a matter of procedure, not harassment, Holbert was asked for her license, which she did not have. At this point, she was under arrest. Baker searched her purse, a legal post-arrest inventory, and found drugs.

But instead of placing her in handcuffs, as he should have, he opted to request a backup unit.

During this time Holbert refused to comply with any commands. This refusal to obey police is epidemic in America because blacks now feel empowered and those who should obey, simply escalate the situation. See the vieo (graphic warning) here.

Baker should have handcuffed her after the first time she went back into her car

Cries of Police Brutality against Baker

In spite of the obvious reasons that Holbert was shot, her mother cried police brutality. She cried Police Brutality despite Baker first using a taser gun even as Holbert entered her car, recovered her pistol, and opened fire on the officer.

Shockingly, even after Holbert reached the gun, Baker still tries to deescalate, ordering her to “drop the gun,” while he steps back. The officer only firing after he was shot. This is not an effective police response. It can only get more police shot and killed, and cause crime to skyrocket.

But because of today’s skewered political situation, Holbert did not drop the gun. She felt empowered to resist Officer Baker.

Because of today’s skewered political situation, Officer Baker did not, despite Holbert’s actions, take steps to cuff Holbert. Place her in the police car. Standard procedure for the safety of Holbert and the officer. Instead, he called for backup.

Had Baker put Holbert in the police car, this would not have ended with Holbert dead, and Baker in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

This is exactly what is happening in urban, suburban, and rural America.

Our nation is under attack from a cancerous malignancy that is not survivable unless it is cut out. Unfortunately, those who injected cancer into America are now in charge; the Democrat party. They have nurtured this cancer, protected it, and have aided its growth until today it has metastasized into almost all parts of this nation.

As real insurrectionists destroy our largest cities, usurp the government, as in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland, and defund police, this nation finds itself prosecuting honest peaceful protesters who are trying to save this nation, while allowing the destruction of our Constitution.

It is an actual insurrection against our elected government, and against our Constitution. Yet, true to the fake news of today, it is hidden, while turning protest against this insurrection into an “insurrection.”

The question arises, can we save this nation?

The answer is yes, but it will not be easy and will take courage. Courage because as we ponder the question, the real insurrectionists are plotting ways to punish each and everyone who refuses to supplicate themselves at the feet of the Marxist insurrection.

There is fear among many that they will be punished for standing up for our Constitution over the evils of Marxism. However, if you overcome that fear, your courage can help save this nation. The very first step is to organize into groups of like-minded freedom-loving Americans.

The Marxists are organized, and that is why they control local governments in large cities. We must find the time to do the same. Because the only way to save this nation is organizing from the ground up into dedicated groups of liberty-loving Americans.

We are out there in huge numbers, but you wouldn’t know it, because we worked to support ourselves while our opposition lived off government largesse. They organized while we worked. Now we must organize to save America.

It can be done, we just have to do it. So yes, America can be saved, it just won’t be easy, and the longer we wait, the harder it will become.

2022 is just around the corner. That will be the turning point. Organize now and win, or just give up.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese