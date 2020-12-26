WASHINGTON. We’ve all heard the media narrative by now. There is no such thing as election fraud. That all such talk comes from the vivid imaginations of conspiracy theorists or dupes of Russian agitprop. (Explaining the election fraud that took place during Election 2020) Including speaker McConnell.

Once upon a time…

But not that long ago, in July of 2019 to be exact, Newsweek magazine was horrified that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had taken campaign contributions from voting machine companies “just one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russians were attempting to sabotage the 2020 presidential elections ‘as we sit here.’”

Worse still, Newsweek said the cash inspired McConnell to block Senate votes on “two bills intended to ensure voting security.”

McConnell, you see, feared the legislation in question would…





“… burden the two largest electronic voting machine vendors in the United States, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, with new regulations and financial burdens. Together, the companies make up about 80 percent of all voting machines used in the country and both have far-reaching lobbying arms in Washington D.C. Many of those lobbyists have contributed to the McConnell campaign.”

A media narrative interrupted

It’s clear from the Newsweek article that the magazine staff expected President Trump to sail back into office in 2020. After all, China’s COVID-19 had not yet devastated the globe, providing the media a cudgel with which to bludgeon Trump on the nightly news and in print.

And so, they got busy planting the seeds for an expansion of the Russia-collusion narrative. Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, along with President Trump himself, would be branded tools of the Russian state.

Whiplashed by Orwellian double-think

But the folks at Newsweek never figured that on November 3, 2020, the very election companies named so prominently in their 2019 story would, instead, hack the presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

And so, their narrative did an abrupt about-face.

On Christmas Eve, Newsweek reported:

“Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread election manipulation was to blame for his apparent loss. While some GOP members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Biden’s incoming administration, others have rallied behind Trump’s allegations.”

What a difference seven months and massive election fraud make.

Now the once infamous Mitch McConnell, who Newsweek said was helping crooked election hardware and software companies secure the re-election of Trump, suddenly views McConnell as a living stamp of approval for legitimizing the coming Biden administration.

And Newsweek dubs Trump’s charges of massive election fraud as “baseless allegations.”

But thanks to Newsweek, we know Sen. Mitch McConnell was the recipient of cash contributions from the very companies responsible for manufacturing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s mathematically impossible rise to power.

Yet another reason for loyal Republican Party voters to question whether GOP leaders are fighting on their behalf or that of Democrats.





What President Trump tweeted should chill duplicitous Republicans in Washington:

I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

And neither should you.

Top Image: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declares

Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election during news conference. C-SPAN screen capture.