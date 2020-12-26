Home PoliticsCommentary Newsweek unintentionally burns Sen. Mitch McConnell and his duplicity
CommentaryPolitics

Newsweek unintentionally burns Sen. Mitch McConnell and his duplicity

by Steven M. Lopez
written by Steven M. Lopez
Mitch McConnell, McConnell, Dominion, Campaign Contributions, lobbyists

WASHINGTON. We’ve all heard the media narrative by now. There is no such thing as election fraud. That all such talk comes from the vivid imaginations of conspiracy theorists or dupes of Russian agitprop. (Explaining the election fraud that took place during Election 2020) Including speaker McConnell.

Once upon a time…

But not that long ago, in July of 2019 to be exact, Newsweek magazine was horrified that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had taken campaign contributions from voting machine companies “just one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russians were attempting to sabotage the 2020 presidential elections ‘as we sit here.’”

Mitch McConnell, McConnell, Dominion, Campaign Contributions, lobbyists

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. C-SPAN screen capture.

Worse still, Newsweek said the cash inspired McConnell to block Senate votes on “two bills intended to ensure voting security.”

McConnell, you see, feared the legislation in question would…


“… burden the two largest electronic voting machine vendors in the United States, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, with new regulations and financial burdens. Together, the companies make up about 80 percent of all voting machines used in the country and both have far-reaching lobbying arms in Washington D.C. Many of those lobbyists have contributed to the McConnell campaign.”
A media narrative interrupted

It’s clear from the Newsweek article that the magazine staff expected President Trump to sail back into office in 2020. After all, China’s COVID-19 had not yet devastated the globe, providing the media a cudgel with which to bludgeon Trump on the nightly news and in print.

And so, they got busy planting the seeds for an expansion of the Russia-collusion narrative. Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, along with President Trump himself, would be branded tools of the Russian state.

Read more from Steven Lopez
Whiplashed by Orwellian double-think

But the folks at Newsweek never figured that on November 3, 2020, the very election companies named so prominently in their 2019 story would, instead, hack the presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

And so, their narrative did an abrupt about-face.

On Christmas Eve, Newsweek reported:

“Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread election manipulation was to blame for his apparent loss. While some GOP members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Biden’s incoming administration, others have rallied behind Trump’s allegations.”

What a difference seven months and massive election fraud make.

Now the once infamous Mitch McConnell, who Newsweek said was helping crooked election hardware and software companies secure the re-election of Trump, suddenly views McConnell as a living stamp of approval for legitimizing the coming Biden administration.

trump, dc swamp, deep state, election, resistance,

Top Image: President Trump speaks to the White House press corps about election irregularities. CBS News screen capture.

And Newsweek dubs Trump’s charges of massive election fraud as “baseless allegations.”

But thanks to Newsweek, we know Sen. Mitch McConnell was the recipient of cash contributions from the very companies responsible for manufacturing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s mathematically impossible rise to power.

Mitch McConnell, McConnell, Dominion, Campaign Contributions, lobbyists

Vice President Joe Biden has problems focusing. MSNBC screen capture.

Yet another reason for loyal Republican Party voters to question whether GOP leaders are fighting on their behalf or that of Democrats.


What President Trump tweeted should chill duplicitous Republicans in Washington:

And neither should you.
*****************************************************************************************

Top Image: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declares
Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election during news conference. C-SPAN screen capture.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Steven M. Lopez

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida.

You may also like

Donald J. Trump unleashed – vetos bloated defense...

Eric Clapton, Van Morrison release anti-lockdown song “Stand...

What the Daughters and Sons of Liberty can...

President Trump ‘We The Kids’ letter supports a...

Sanity4Sweden: A conservative Swedish nationalist – Who knew?

Democrats election fraud House of Cards is collapsing

2020 year-end trading schedule; Plus, boring Wednesday markets

Calling the Sons of Liberty to stop the...

The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is...

Tesla S&P 500 chaos, UK coronavirus scare hit...