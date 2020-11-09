According to Newsmax News, Trump is narrowing the gap in Arizona. Dick Morris a former presidential advisor and political strategist writes in NewsMax that Trump Can Still Win.

Only the Electoral College or the various state legislatures can declare a candidate the winner. To base this decision on network vote totals and projections and to call Biden the president-elect is irresponsible.

The recounts in Arizona, Georgia, and the other states are likely to go heavily for Trump.

Most of the likely errors or invalid votes took place on mailed in ballots. (Machine votes are harder to tamper with). Since Biden won upwards of two-thirds of mail-in votes and absentee ballots, it’s likely that most of the discarded mail ballots will be subtracted from Biden’s total.





The networks currently give Trump 214 electorate voters (270 is the victory level).

At this time, Newsmax is not calling Joe Biden the winner.

The conservative newsgroup saying with the election remaining very close and President Trump contesting results in several states, that all votes should be counted. The media should not make the determination of the winner under these circumstances.

Newsmax also believes that Pennsylvania will return to the Trump column when it goes before the Supreme Court. They state that some counting centers in Philadelphia have defied Justice Alito’s orders and have not separated those ballots that were received after November 3.

If Biden loses both Pennsylvania and Arizona, which is moving closer to a Trump win, this race is still up in the air.

California Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas met with the Trump campaign providing an update on 11/7/2020 on what is happening. In the video below she says:

Media does not call elections

President Trump wants his followers to know that this is “…no longer a fight for the presidency, this is a fight about the constitutional republic and the Democratic process.

In Arizona, there are late ballots still dropping and they are “uniformly in favor of President Trump.”

Georgia is now in a mandatory recount and still outstanding are overseas and Military ballots.

In Nevada, there are 58,000 Military ballots and 68,000 provisional ballots uncounted. There are reports of thousands of people not legal to vote, voting.

In Pennsylvania, there are over 105,000 provisional ballots and 80K Military ballots to be counted. There is also questions over a statistically impossible voter turnout.

Wisconsin’s recount starts next this week. At question again is the statistically impossible voter turnout that she says has odds of one in fifty-two million. Also, under review is a large number of voters in their nineties that registered during a pandemic. And the over fourteen thousand dead people that rose to vote for Biden.





Never give up, President Trump isn’t.