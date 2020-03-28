News: Colorado Governor Polis (D) issues stay-at-home decree

COLORADO SPRINGS: Not one to let a good crisis go to waste, last night Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) issued a decree ordering all Coloradans to stay at home “due to the presence of COVID-19 in the state.” He made this order claiming authority under the Colorado Constitution and the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act.

Polis originally declared a state of emergency on March 10th.

The order, which took effect at 6 am this morning, was broadcast to cell phones at about 8 pm last night using the weather alert system and again this morning at 8 am.

In his declaration, Polis wrote:





“I direct all Coloradans to stay at home, subject to limited exceptions such as obtaining food and other household necessities, going to and from work at critical businesses, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location.”

What is being prohibited?

Virtually all activities, other than mass gatherings, restaurants and things like gyms and health clubs remain “critical” and allowable under the health department guidelines that implement the order.

This is really no change in this from what Coloradans were already being asked to do before on a voluntary basis. The decree is meant to scare people, which it’s doing.

What is really scary, though, is that while the actual restrictions are light at this time, what he has done is asserted his authority to regulate every aspect of our lives through a “health emergency” that is less serious than the ordinary flu.

Who’s running the show in Colorado?

The Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is directed to publish a public health order to implement the governor’s decree. In essence, the state of Colorado is being run by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, political appointee, health administrator, and climate activist.

That is not an exaggeration. The Denver and Boulder Counties as well as the Tri-County (Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties) Health Departments had already issued stay-at-home orders; these were rescinded in favor of the state-wide order.

The Douglas County Commissioners objected to the stay at home order but were overruled by the public health bureaucracy.

The state legislature has had no say in this matter. If fact, they’ve been in recess since March 14. It seems unlikely that they will resume session before it officially terminates in early May.

The order ends April 11th, the day before Easter Sunday. According to law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for up to 30 days.

The bottom line for citizens—or is it “subjects”? – is:

Practically everything is exempt or deemed critical. Liquor stores, pot shops, and gun stores remain open. (Gun stores have already run out of ammunition—probably the most scarce commodity after toilet paper.) Other areas considered critical include healthcare operations, infrastructure, manufacturing, some retail and services, financial institutions, construction, and of course news media and government operations.





The list of government-approved activities is four pages long, single-spaced.

Not more than three hours after Denver issued their stay-at-home order that closed pot shops, they were forced by the public protest to let them remain open.

There is no enforcement mechanism. The National Guard is not being called out; it is supporting logistics, transportation, and medical response efforts.

What is the crisis causing these extreme measures to be implemented?

CDPHE released new data Wednesday afternoon: 19 people in the state have died from the virus. Health officials have not yet provided specific information about all of the cases, including patients’ genders, ages and any possible underlying health conditions.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 147 people have been hospitalized. Cases have been reported in only 36 of Colorado’s 64 counties. According to the state, 8,064 people have been tested.

A “case” seems to mean any positive test report.

Comparing Coronavirus to the flu season in Colorado.

In the complete 2018-2019 flu season, there were 3832 hospitalizations and three pediatric deaths. Those most affected were those over 65 and less than six months. So far in the 2019-2020 season there have been 3441 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Nationwide, according to the CDC so far this flu season (November to January) there have been an estimated 38 to 54 million cases of the flu and around 12,000 deaths.

Medical or political?

In his press conference Sunday, March 22nd, Polis emphasized the kinds of precautions people have been taking, including “social distancing.” He slammed the federal government several times. He harangued people that if they didn’t follow his guidelines, they would answer to the Grim Reaper.

This virus is dangerous, to be sure, and especially to vulnerable populations, which were already being quarantined if in facilities. It is scary because we’re not quite there yet with a cure like we are with influenza.

Instead of being inspirational and giving hope to people, the governor is acting in the best tradition of leftist dictators: trying to control the population through fear.

Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.