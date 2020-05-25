New York Times ignores Democrats’ history of racism this Memorial Day

WASHINGTON. As the nation celebrates the sacrifice of military servicemen and women who, as President Abraham Lincoln observed at Gettysburg, “gave the last full measure of devotion,” the New York Times insists…

“The federal government embraced pillars of the white supremacist movement when it named military bases in the South. Consider, for example, Fort Benning, Ga., which honors a Confederate general, Henry Lewis Benning, who devoted himself to the premise that African-Americans were not really human and could never be trusted with full citizenship.”

Seeds of the Confederacy

155 years after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, the New York Times dishonestly attacks the US military on Memorial Day. Thus forgetting it was Grant’s citizen-soldiers who put down a rebellion, destroying the lie of slavery and brought the Constitution in union with the Declaration’s self-evident truth that “all men are created equal.”

The New York Times is a disingenuous historian.

They mention Confederate Gen., John Brown Gordon, as one of those for whom a US military base is named. A man the NYT says…





“… was a leader of the Georgia Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War and who may have taken on a broader role in the terrorist organization when its first national leader – a former Confederate general, Nathan Bedford Forrest – suffered declining health.”

A fish rots from the head down

The New York Times forgets that Confederates Forrest and Gordon were mere foot soldiers in the cause of secession and preserving the peculiar institution of slavery. Causes championed by their master – the Democratic Party.

Klansman Nathan Bedford Forrest, whose troops killed 300 Union soldiers – most of whom were black – in the Fort Pillow massacre of 1864 was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention a short four years later. According to an article in the New York Commercial Advertiser:

“Wherever he [Forrest] goes, he is greeted with cheers. He no doubt attracts more attention than any one man in New York. What a stinging rebuke is this to those who opposed General Forrest’s nomination as a [Democratic] delegate to the New York Convention.”

And in 1878, John Brown Gordon feared radical factions within Georgia would tear the Democratic Party apart.

According to the book “John Brown Gordon: Soldier, Southerner, American,” Ralph Lowell Eckert writes:

“Only the Democratic Party, Gordon asserted, served as the true repository of the ideals and principles upon which America had been built; the Republican Party, on the other hand, had been ‘conceived in passion, born of fanaticism and baptized in blood.’ As he neared the end of his speech, he whipped the audience into a frenzy by dramatically reaffirming that it had been the Democratic Party that had state by state, redeemed the South from Republican tyranny.”

The politics of terror

The Democratic Party’s overturning “Republican tyranny” in the South required a two-prong strategy: the establishment of a paramilitary wing, the KKK, to disenfranchise newly freed blacks through intimidation and murder, and establishing a unique application of the law under the misnamed Supreme Court doctrine of “Separate But Equal” – Jim Crow.

And that brings us to former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. He recently provided what the New York Times cannot: institutional memory.

But it is triggered by a declining mental condition. Which reveals what he and his party really think.

Robert E. Biden

Recently, an African-American radio host who calls himself Charlemagne that [sic] God was finishing up a friendly interview with Biden when he expressed his desire to speak with the declining politician sometime in the future,

“We got more questions.”

Biden quickly shot back,

“You got more questions. If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

You see, it’s Biden and the Democratic Party, not America’s armed forces, that embody the racist and condescending spirit of Confederates Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Brown Gordon.

It is the Democratic Party, not our military as the Times insists this Memorial Day, who “represent not only oppression before and during the Civil War, but also state-sponsored bigotry after it.”





Top Image: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Robert E. Lee. Photo illustration by the author.